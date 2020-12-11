Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Noria Spain 2020 Fondo De Titulizacion ABS

EUR 595 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Spanish Consumer ABS

Madrid, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional rating to Notes to be issued by Noria Spain 2020 Fondo De Titulizacion:

....EUR 595M Class A Asset Backed Fixed Rate Notes due October 2040, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

Moody's does not rate the EUR 255 million Class B Asset-Backed Fixed Rate Notes due October 2040.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a two year revolving cash securitisation of consumer loans extended to obligors in Spain by Banco Cetelem S.A.U. (Banco Cetelem, NR). Banco Cetelem, acting also as servicer in the transaction, is a specialized lending company 100% owned by BNP Paribas Personal Finance (Aa3/P-1). Its business focuses on retail lending (consumer primarily) in Spain and abroad.

The portfolio of underlying assets consists of consumer loans originated in Spain. The loans are originated via direct contact with the originator or through intermediaries, which are physical or online point of sale and they are all fixed rate, annuity style amortising loans with no balloon loans, the market standard for Spanish consumer loans. Specifically the provisional portfolio consist of 12.7% of loans originated via points of sales, 57.8% personal loans and 29.5% loans' purpose is debt consolidation. The final portfolio will be selected at random from the portfolio to match the final note issuance amount and will apply the portfolio limits at the initial purchase date: 22% of debt consolidation loans, 13% of retail loans and 65% of personal loans.

As of 17th November 2020, the pool had 185,882 loans with a weighted average seasoning of 22.0 months, and a total outstanding balance of approximately EUR1,038 million. The weighted average remaining maturity of the loans is 63.1 months. The original tenor of the loans varies from less than one year to up to 10 years. The securitised portfolio is highly granular, with top 10 borrower concentration at 0.064% and the high portfolio weighted average interest rate of 7.22%. No receivable is the subject of any delinquency or delay in the payment. Most of the loans were originated in the recent years: 27% of the pool balance in 2020, 34.1% in 2019 and 21.6% in 2018. Each loan has already given rise to the payment of at least one instalment by the corresponding borrower before the purchase date.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths such as the granularity of the portfolio, the absence of an interest rate mismatch between assets and liabilities as both bear a fixed interest rate, the high average interest rate of 7.22%, no loan has been subject to any Covid-19 moratorium at the time of its assignment to the fund and the financial strength of BNP Paribas Group. Banco Cetelem, the originator and servicer, is not rated. However, it is 100% owned by BNP Paribas Personal Finance (Aa3/P-1, Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)). The transaction structure benefits from a strong default definition (5 months) compared to other consumer deal in Spain, which traps the available excess spread to cover any losses.

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as (i) a two year revolving structure which could increase performance volatility of the underlying portfolio, partially mitigated by early amortisation triggers, substitution criteria both on individual loan and portfolio level and the eligibility criteria for the portfolio, (ii) the presence in the portfolio of a riskier than usual product being the debt consolidation (29%) and potential increase in its share during the revolving period. However, this is risk is mitigated by the portfolio limit at 22%.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (1) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of receivables and the eligibility criteria; (2) the revolving structure of the transaction; (3) historical performance on defaults and recoveries from the Q1 2011 to Q2 2020 provided on Banco Cetelem's total book; (4) the credit enhancement provided by the excess spread and the subordination; (5) the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of principal to pay interest for class A and a dedicated liquidity reserve only for class A, and (6) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak Spanish economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 12%, expected recoveries of 10.0% and portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 33%. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in our ABSCORE cash flow model to rate Auto and Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 12% are higher than Spanish consumer loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the book of the originator, (ii) other similar transactions used as a benchmark, (iii) macroeconomic trends and (iv) other qualitative considerations, like the high proportion of debt consolidation loans.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 10.0% are lower than the Spanish consumer loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 33% is higher than Spanish consumer loan ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account (i) the unsecured nature of the loans, and (ii) the relative ranking to the originators peers in the Spanish and EMEA consumer ABS market. The PCE level of 33% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of approximately 32%.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230138. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significantly better-than-expected performance of the pool combined with an increase of the Spanish Local Currency Country Risk Ceiling.

Significantly, different loss assumptions compared with our expectations at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment and worsening household affordability could result in downgrade of the rating. A deterioration in the notes available credit enhancement could also result in a downgrade of the rating. Additionally, counterparty risk could cause a downgrade of the rating, due to a weakening of the credit profile of transaction counterparties. Finally, a change in Spain's sovereign risk may also result in subsequent rating actions on the notes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

