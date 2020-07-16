Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by Twin Bridges 2020-1 PLC

Frankfurt am Main, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings
to Notes to be issued by Twin Bridges 2020-1 PLC:
....GBP []M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due December 2054, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
....GBP []M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due December 2054, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
....GBP []M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due December 2054, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
....GBP []M Class D Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due December 2054, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
....GBP []M Class X1 Mortgage Backed
Floating Rate Notes due December 2054, Assigned (P)B2 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the GBP []M Class Z1 Mortgage
Backed notes due December 2054 and GBP []M Class Z2 Mortgage Backed
notes due December 2054.
This transaction represents the fifth securitisation transaction rated
by Moody's that is backed by buy-to-let ("BTL") mortgage
loans originated by Paratus AMC Limited ("Paratus" as originator and seller,
not rated). The portfolio consists of loans secured by first lien
mortgages on properties located in the UK extended to [1,024]
borrowers and the current pool balance is approximately equal to GBP [349.6]
million as of May 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage
loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement
(CE) and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction
structure and legal considerations. The expected portfolio loss
of [2.2]% and the MILAN CE of [13.0]%
serve as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model and tranching model.
The expected loss is [2.2]%, which is in line
with other UK BTL RMBS transactions owing to: (i) the current weighted
average (WA) LTV of around [71.6]%; (ii) the performance
of comparable originators; (iii) the expected outlook for the UK
economy in the medium term and in particular the fact that as of 31 May
2020, 11.1% of the pool has suspended its payment
according to coronavirus-related payment holidays; (iv) the
historic data does not cover a full economic cycle (since 2015);
and (v) benchmarking with similar UK buy-to-let transactions.
MILAN CE for this pool is [13.0]%, which is in
line with other UK BTL RMBS transactions, owing to: (i) the
current weighted average LTV for the pool of [71.6]%,
which is in line with comparable transactions; (ii) top 20 borrowers
accounting for approx. [13.3]% of current balance,
which represents a higher concentration level than observed in both previous
transactions and in comparable transactions; (iii) the historic data
does not cover a full economic cycle; and (iv) benchmarking with
similar UK buy-to-let transactions.
At closing, the transaction will benefit from a fully funded liquidity
reserve fund and general reserve fund. The liquidity reserve fund
equals [1.5]% of the outstanding Class A and Class
B Notes and will amortize together with Class A and Class B Notes.
It will cover fees and interest on Class A and Class B Notes (in respect
of the latter, if it is the most senior Class outstanding and otherwise
subject to a PDL condition). The liquidity reserve fund will stop
amortising if the rated notes are not redeemed on the optional redemption
date or if cumulative defaults of the mortgage loans exceed [6]%.
The non-amortising general reserve fund equals [2.0]%
of the principal amount outstanding of the collateralized Notes (Class
A, B, C, D, and Z1) as of the closing date.
In addition, the transaction will benefit from an additional fully
funded payment holiday reserve. The reserve will be sized at [0.45]%
of the collateralised notes balance (Classes A to D and Z1) at closing.
The reserve will amortise over the first two IPDs (2/3 on the first one
and 1/3 on the second one) providing additional liquidity to the transaction.
Operational Risk Analysis: Paratus is the servicer in the transaction
whilst U.S. Bank Global Corporate Trust Limited (Not rated)
will be acting as a cash manager. In order to mitigate the operational
risk, Intertrust Management Limited (Not rated) will act as back-up
servicer facilitator. To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's
lifetime the transaction documents incorporate estimation language whereby
the cash manager can use the three most recent servicer reports to determine
the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available. The
transaction also benefits from approx. [4] quarters of liquidity
based on Moody's calculations. Finally, there is principal
to pay interest as an additional source of liquidity for the Class A Notes
and Class B Notes (in respect of the latter, if it is the most senior
Class outstanding and otherwise subject to a PDL condition).
Interest Rate Risk Analysis: [99.9]% of the loans
in the pool are fixed rate loans reverting to three months LIBOR.
The Notes are floating rate securities with reference to daily SONIA.
To mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch between the fixed-rate
asset and floating liabilities, there will be a scheduled notional
fixed-floating interest rate swap provided by Natixis (Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr))
acting through its London branch.
Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale of securities,
but these ratings represent only Moody's preliminary credit opinions.
Upon a conclusive review of the transaction and associated documentation,
Moody's will endeavour to assign definitive ratings to the Notes.
A definitive rating may differ from a provisional rating. Other
non-credit risks have not been addressed, but may have a
significant effect on yield to investors.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in the UK economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Significantly different loss assumptions compared with our expectations
at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our
central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead
to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions
be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities
resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability
and a weaker housing market could result in a downgrade of the ratings.
Deleveraging of the capital structure or conversely a deterioration in
the Notes available credit enhancement could result in an upgrade or a
downgrade of the ratings, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sergej Seiz
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anthony Parry
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454