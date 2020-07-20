Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by Polaris 2020-1 plc

Up to GBP [] million of Debt Securities affected

Madrid, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned provisional long-term credit ratings to Notes to be issued by Polaris 2020-1 plc:

....GBP []M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due May 2057, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....GBP []M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due May 2057, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

....GBP []M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due May 2057, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

....GBP []M Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due May 2057, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

....GBP []M Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due May 2057, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)

....GBP []M Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due May 2057, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)

....GBP []M Class X Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due May 2057, Assigned (P)Caa3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the GBP []M Class Z Notes due May 2057 and to the Residual Certificates.

The Notes are backed by a static portfolio of UK non-conforming residential mortgage loans originated by Pepper (UK) Limited (not rated). This is the second securitization of this originator in the UK. The securitised portfolio consists of mortgage loans granted to 1,953 borrowers with a current portfolio balance of GBP 352.7 million in the pool-cut as of end of June 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement (CE) and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction structure and legal considerations.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in UK's economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The expected portfolio loss of 4.0% and the MILAN CE of 16.0% serve as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model, which is based on a probabilistic lognormal distribution.

Portfolio expected loss of 4.0%: This is in line with the UK Non-conforming sector average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (1) the static portfolio; (2) the above average percentage of loans with an adverse credit history; (3) the share of owner-occupied properties of 74.8% in the pool; (4) the current macroeconomic environment in the UK and in particular the fact that at closing 33% of the pool has suspended its payments, at some point in time, according to coronavirus-related payment holidays and (5) benchmarking with similar UK Non-conforming RMBS.

MILAN CE of 16.0%: This is lower than the UK Non-conforming sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (1) the static portfolio; (2) the low WA current LTV of 70.6% in comparison to other portfolios in this asset class; (3) the low WA seasoning of 0.6 years; (4) high borrower concentration; and (5) the fact that 25.2% of the pool are non-owner occupied.

The transaction benefits from a liquidity reserve fund sized at 2.0% of the Class A Notes balance at closing. The liquidity reserve fund will be tracking the outstanding balance of the Class A Notes. It covers senior fees, swap payments and only interest on Class A Notes. However, the liquidity reserve does not cover any other Class of Notes in the event of financial disruption of the servicer and therefore limits the achievable ratings of Class B Notes. Credit enhancement for Class A Notes is equal to 16.5% provided by subordination.

Additionally, the transaction benefits from a payment holiday reserve fund that will be fully funded at closing. Its level at closing is 0.90% of the principal-backed-notes and it will be decreased gradually over the first 18 IPDs until reaching 0.0%.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: At closing, 99.9% of the loans in the pool will be fixed rate loans reverting to 3M LIBOR. To mitigate the fixed-floating rate mismatch between the loans and the SONIA-linked coupon on the Notes, there is an interest rate swap with a scheduled amortisation provided by NatWest Markets Plc (A3/P-2 & A3(cr)/P-2(cr)) in place. The issuer pays the swap rate of [•]% in return for SONIA. The swap notional is based on the pre-determined amortization schedule for fixed-rate loans in the pool with 0% CPR assumption. The risk of issuer becoming over-hedged, as well as the difference between the LIBOR rate of the assets and the SONIA-linked liabilities was taken into account in the stressed margin vector used in the cash flow modelling. The swap collateral trigger is set at loss of A3(cr) and there is no transfer trigger in place.

Linkage to the Servicer: Pepper (UK) Limited (NR) is the servicer in the transaction. To help ensure continuity of payments in stressed situations, the deal structure provides for: (1) a back-up servicer facilitator (CSC Capital Markets UK Limited (NR)); (2) an independent cash manager (Citibank, N.A., London Branch (Aa3(cr),P-1(cr))); (3) liquidity for the Class A Notes; and (4) estimation language whereby the cash flows will be estimated from the three most recent servicer reports should the servicer report not be available.

Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale of securities, but these ratings represent only Moody's preliminary credit opinions. Upon a conclusive review of the transaction and associated documentation, Moody's will endeavour to assign definitive ratings to the Notes. A definitive rating may differ from a provisional rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Significantly different loss assumptions compared with our expectations at close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result in downgrade of the ratings. Deleveraging of the capital structure or conversely a deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement could result in an upgrade or a downgrade of the ratings, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rodrigo Conde

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Barbara Rismondo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

