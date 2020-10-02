Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by Sage AR Funding No. 1 PLC

London, 02 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to the debt issuance of Sage AR Funding No. 1 PLC (the "Issuer"):

....GBP89.1M Class A Social Housing Rental Secured Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....GBP17.6M Class B Social Housing Rental Secured Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

....GBP17.6M Class C Social Housing Rental Secured Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

....GBP24.2M Class D Social Housing Rental Secured Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

....GBP41.8M Class E Social Housing Rental Secured Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)

....GBP18.7M Class F Social Housing Rental Secured Notes due 2030, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a provisional rating to the GBP11M Class R Social Housing Rental Secured Notes due 2030 of the Issuer.

Sage AR Funding No. 1 PLC is a secured note issuance backed by a single floating rate loan secured by 1,609 social housing units across 113 development estates spread across the UK. The Issuer will on lend the proceeds from the Notes to the borrower. The borrower will use the loan proceeds to extend a loan to the parent company, a registered social housing provider.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions are based on (i) Moody's assessment of the real estate quality and characteristics of the collateral, (ii) analysis of the loan terms and (iii) the expected legal and structural features of the transaction.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak UK economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The key parameters in Moody's analysis are the default probability of the underlying loan (both during the term and at maturity) as well as Moody's value assessment of the collateral. Moody's derives from these parameters a loss expectation for the underlying loan. Moody's default risk assumption is high; however, the expected loss is low for the loan.

In Moody's view the key strengths of the transaction include (i) high quality collateral portfolio, (ii) granular cashflow from a broad tenant base and (iii) high demand for social housing in the UK.

Challenges in the transaction include (i) high Moody's loan to value (LTV), (ii) lack of amortization, (iii) high default risk, (iv) sponsor without track record in the social housing sector, (v) risks arising from a housing administration and (vi) negative macroeconomic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Moody's LTV of the underlying loan at origination is 92.0%. Moody's has assigned a property grade of 1.5 to the underlying property portfolio (on a scale of 1 to 5, 1 being best and 5 being worst).

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating EMEA CMBS Transactions" published in November 2018 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1112104. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating are generally (i) an increase in the property values backing the underlying loan or (ii) a decrease in default risk assessment.

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating are generally (i) a decline in the property values backing the underlying loan or (ii) an increase in default risk assessment.

For further details, please refer to the presale report available in due course.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1247535.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

