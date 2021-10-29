Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by PBD Germany Auto Lease Master S.A., Compartment 2021-1 Auto ABS

EUR [ ] million ABS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of German auto leases
Paris, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional
ratings to Notes to be issued by PBD Germany Auto Lease Master S.A.,
Compartment 2021-1:
....EUR [ ] Class A Floating Rate Notes
due November 2030 , Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
....EUR [ ] Class B Floating Rate Notes
due November 2030, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
....EUR [ ] Class C Floating Rate Notes
due November 2030, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
....EUR [ ] Class D Floating Rate Notes
due November 2030, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
....EUR [ ] Class E Floating Rate Notes
due November 2030, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
....EUR [ ] Class F Floating Rate Notes
due November 2030, Assigned (P)B1 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned ratings to the EUR [ ] Class G Fixed Rate
Notes due November 2030.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Notes are backed by 12-month revolving pool of German auto
lease instalment receivables and related residual value (RV) cash flows.
The leases were originated by PSA Bank Deutschland GmbH (NR). This
represents the fourth auto lease transaction in Germany for PSA Bank Deutschland
GmbH.
The provisional portfolio of assets amounts to approximately 681 million
as of 6 September 2021 pool cut-off date. The RVs cash flows
related to the lease agreements are securitized and are based on car value
estimates of the leasing contracts for the lease contract maturity.
The portfolio can include during the revolving period up to 48.5%
of RV cash flows with RV risk. The Liquidity Reserve, for
senior fees and Class A to F Notes coupon payments, will be funded
to 0.50% of Class A to G initial balance and the total credit
enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 22.7%.
The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio,
the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.
According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit
strengths such as a granular portfolio, an extensive set of historical
data provided by the seller and significant excess spread considering
the portfolio minimum average yield of at least 4.0% achieved
by the discount mechanism. However, Moody's notes that the
transaction features some credit weaknesses such as a complex structure
with a deferral of interest mechanism, a pro rata amortization waterfall
and a 12-month revolving period. The revolving period could
lead to an asset quality drift, although this is partially mitigated
by the portfolio concentration limits and the early amortization events.
Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such
as reserve fund equal to 0.50% of the Class A to G notes
balance amortising to a floor of 0.30% of the notes balance
at closing, as well as performance triggers which will switch the
waterfall to sequential from pro rata.
The provisional portfolio of underlying assets was distributed through
dealers and to private individuals 47.03% and commercial
borrowers 52.97% to finance the purchase of new 96.24%
and demo 3.76% cars. As of 6 September 2021 the provisional
portfolio consists of 46,726 auto leases contracts with a weighted
average seasoning of 16.2 months.
Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 2.5%,
expected recoveries of 45% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement
("PCE") of 9.5% related to the lease installments.
The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance
considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures
the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession
scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's
to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate
a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow
model to rate Auto ABS.
Portfolio expected defaults of 2.5% are in line with the
EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime
expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historical performance
of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions,
and (iii) other qualitative considerations.
Portfolio expected recoveries of 45% are in line with the EMEA
Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation
for the pool taking into account (i) historical performance of the originator's
book, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative
considerations.
PCE of 9.5% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and
is based on Moody's assessment of the pool and the relative ranking to
originator peers in the EMEA market. The PCE level of 8.5%
results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 56.4%.
The Aaa (sf) baseline haircut for RV exposure in this German auto lease
portfolio, after adjustment for its specific characteristics,
is 38.5%. These haircuts take into account (i) robustness
of RV setting, (ii) good track record of car sales, (iii)
low concentration in the RV maturity and (iv) the low exposure to Alternative
Fuel Vehicles (AFVs). The haircut is lower than the EMEA Auto ABS
average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly
driven by (i) the originator's ability to set residual values, (ii)
historical portfolio performance, and (iii) portfolio composition.
Our RV analysis results in a residual value credit enhancement (RV CE)
of 14.1% for the Aaa (sf) rated notes.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in
September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include
significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with
an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i)
a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator;
and (ii) a significant decline in the overall performance of the pool.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
