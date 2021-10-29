Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by PBD Germany Auto Lease Master S.A., Compartment 2021-1 Auto ABS

EUR [ ] million ABS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of German auto leases

Paris, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by PBD Germany Auto Lease Master S.A., Compartment 2021-1:

....EUR [ ] Class A Floating Rate Notes due November 2030 , Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....EUR [ ] Class B Floating Rate Notes due November 2030, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

....EUR [ ] Class C Floating Rate Notes due November 2030, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

....EUR [ ] Class D Floating Rate Notes due November 2030, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

....EUR [ ] Class E Floating Rate Notes due November 2030, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)

....EUR [ ] Class F Floating Rate Notes due November 2030, Assigned (P)B1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the EUR [ ] Class G Fixed Rate Notes due November 2030.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by 12-month revolving pool of German auto lease instalment receivables and related residual value (RV) cash flows. The leases were originated by PSA Bank Deutschland GmbH (NR). This represents the fourth auto lease transaction in Germany for PSA Bank Deutschland GmbH.

The provisional portfolio of assets amounts to approximately 681 million as of 6 September 2021 pool cut-off date. The RVs cash flows related to the lease agreements are securitized and are based on car value estimates of the leasing contracts for the lease contract maturity. The portfolio can include during the revolving period up to 48.5% of RV cash flows with RV risk. The Liquidity Reserve, for senior fees and Class A to F Notes coupon payments, will be funded to 0.50% of Class A to G initial balance and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 22.7%.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio, an extensive set of historical data provided by the seller and significant excess spread considering the portfolio minimum average yield of at least 4.0% achieved by the discount mechanism. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as a complex structure with a deferral of interest mechanism, a pro rata amortization waterfall and a 12-month revolving period. The revolving period could lead to an asset quality drift, although this is partially mitigated by the portfolio concentration limits and the early amortization events. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as reserve fund equal to 0.50% of the Class A to G notes balance amortising to a floor of 0.30% of the notes balance at closing, as well as performance triggers which will switch the waterfall to sequential from pro rata.

The provisional portfolio of underlying assets was distributed through dealers and to private individuals 47.03% and commercial borrowers 52.97% to finance the purchase of new 96.24% and demo 3.76% cars. As of 6 September 2021 the provisional portfolio consists of 46,726 auto leases contracts with a weighted average seasoning of 16.2 months.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 2.5%, expected recoveries of 45% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 9.5% related to the lease installments. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 2.5% are in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historical performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 45% are in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historical performance of the originator's book, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 9.5% is in line with the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool and the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA market. The PCE level of 8.5% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 56.4%.

The Aaa (sf) baseline haircut for RV exposure in this German auto lease portfolio, after adjustment for its specific characteristics, is 38.5%. These haircuts take into account (i) robustness of RV setting, (ii) good track record of car sales, (iii) low concentration in the RV maturity and (iv) the low exposure to Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs). The haircut is lower than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by (i) the originator's ability to set residual values, (ii) historical portfolio performance, and (iii) portfolio composition. Our RV analysis results in a residual value credit enhancement (RV CE) of 14.1% for the Aaa (sf) rated notes.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) a significant deterioration of the credit profile of the originator; and (ii) a significant decline in the overall performance of the pool.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

