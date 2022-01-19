Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by Polaris 2022-1 plc

London, 19 January 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned provisional long-term credit ratings to Notes to be issued by Polaris 2022-1 plc:

....GBP[] Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due October 2059, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....GBP[] Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due October 2059, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

....GBP[] Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due October 2059, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)

....GBP[] Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due October 2059, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

....GBP[] Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due October 2059, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)

....GBP[] Class Z Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due October 2059, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)

....GBP[] Class X1 Floating Rate Notes due October 2059, Assigned (P)Caa1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the GBP [] Class X2 Floating Rate Notes due October 2059 and the Residual Certificates.

The Notes are backed by a static portfolio of UK non-conforming residential mortgage loans originated by Pepper Money Limited (not rated). This is the fourth securitisation of this originator in the UK. The securitised portfolio size as of the end of December 2021 is equal to approximately GBP 450M and is made of sums owing by the customer inclusive of accrued interest totalling approximately GBP 1.3M. Between closing and the first interest payment date (March 2022) the issuer could add new loans to the pool in the amount of up to GBP 50M.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings of the Notes are based on an analysis of the characteristics and credit quality of the underlying mortgage pool, sector wide and originator specific performance data, protection provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties and the structural features of the transaction.

MILAN CE for this pool is 13.5% and the expected loss is 2.5%.

The expected loss is 2.5%, which is in line with the UK Non-conforming sector average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the WA LTV of 71.7%; (ii) the above average percentage of loans with an adverse credit history; (iii) the current macroeconomic environment in the UK; and (iv) benchmarking with similar UK Non-conforming RMBS.

MILAN CE for this pool is 13.5%, which is in line with the UK Non-conforming sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the WA LTV of 71.7%; (ii) strict pre-funding criteria; (iii) the above average percentage of loans with an adverse credit history; (iv) the low WA seasoning of 0.3 years; (v) the historic data does not cover a full economic cycle; and (vi) benchmarking with similar UK Non-conforming RMBS.

The transaction benefits from a Liquidity Reserve Fund which is funded at closing to represent 1% of the Class A Notes. The Liquidity Reserve Fund will be replenished using revenues fund. After the step-up date the liquidity reserve fund will be equal to 1.0% of the outstanding balance of the Class A notes and will amortise in line with the Class A notes; the excess amount is released through the principal waterfall. The liquidity reserve does not cover any other class of notes in the event of financial disruption of the servicer and therefore limits the achievable ratings of the Class B Notes.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: 100% of the loans in the pool are fixed rate loans reverting to the Lender Managed Rate (LMR). The Notes are floating rate securities with reference to compounded daily SONIA. To mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch between the fixed-rate asset and floating liabilities, there will be a scheduled notional fixed-floating interest rate swap provided by National Australia Bank Limited (Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr)).

Linkage to the Servicer: Pepper (UK) Limited (NR) is the servicer in the transaction. To help ensure continuity of payments in stressed situations, the deal structure provides for: (1) a back-up servicer facilitator (CSC Capital Markets UK Limited (NR)); (2) an independent cash manager (Citibank, N.A., London Branch (Aa3(cr),P-1(cr))); (3) liquidity for the Class A Notes; and (4) estimation language whereby the cash flows will be estimated from the three most recent servicer reports should the servicer report not be available.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Significantly different loss assumptions compared with our expectations at close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating actions. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result in downgrade of the ratings. Deleveraging of the capital structure or conversely a deterioration in the Notes available credit enhancement could result in an upgrade or a downgrade of the ratings, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

