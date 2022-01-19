Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by Polaris 2022-1 plc

London, 19 January 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned provisional
long-term credit ratings to Notes to be issued by Polaris 2022-1
plc:
....GBP[] Class A Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due October 2059, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
....GBP[] Class B Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due October 2059, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
....GBP[] Class C Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due October 2059, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)
....GBP[] Class D Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due October 2059, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
....GBP[] Class E Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due October 2059, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
....GBP[] Class Z Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due October 2059, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)
....GBP[] Class X1 Floating Rate Notes
due October 2059, Assigned (P)Caa1 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned ratings to the GBP [] Class X2 Floating
Rate Notes due October 2059 and the Residual Certificates.
The Notes are backed by a static portfolio of UK non-conforming
residential mortgage loans originated by Pepper Money Limited (not rated).
This is the fourth securitisation of this originator in the UK.
The securitised portfolio size as of the end of December 2021 is equal
to approximately GBP 450M and is made of sums owing by the customer inclusive
of accrued interest totalling approximately GBP 1.3M. Between
closing and the first interest payment date (March 2022) the issuer could
add new loans to the pool in the amount of up to GBP 50M.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of the Notes are based on an analysis of the characteristics
and credit quality of the underlying mortgage pool, sector wide
and originator specific performance data, protection provided by
credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties and the
structural features of the transaction.
MILAN CE for this pool is 13.5% and the expected loss is
2.5%.
The expected loss is 2.5%, which is in line with the
UK Non-conforming sector average and is based on Moody's assessment
of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account:
(i) the WA LTV of 71.7%; (ii) the above average percentage
of loans with an adverse credit history; (iii) the current macroeconomic
environment in the UK; and (iv) benchmarking with similar UK Non-conforming
RMBS.
MILAN CE for this pool is 13.5%, which is in line
with the UK Non-conforming sector average and follows Moody's assessment
of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the
following key drivers: (i) the WA LTV of 71.7%;
(ii) strict pre-funding criteria; (iii) the above average
percentage of loans with an adverse credit history; (iv) the low
WA seasoning of 0.3 years; (v) the historic data does not
cover a full economic cycle; and (vi) benchmarking with similar UK
Non-conforming RMBS.
The transaction benefits from a Liquidity Reserve Fund which is funded
at closing to represent 1% of the Class A Notes. The Liquidity
Reserve Fund will be replenished using revenues fund. After the
step-up date the liquidity reserve fund will be equal to 1.0%
of the outstanding balance of the Class A notes and will amortise in line
with the Class A notes; the excess amount is released through the
principal waterfall. The liquidity reserve does not cover any other
class of notes in the event of financial disruption of the servicer and
therefore limits the achievable ratings of the Class B Notes.
Interest Rate Risk Analysis: 100% of the loans in the pool
are fixed rate loans reverting to the Lender Managed Rate (LMR).
The Notes are floating rate securities with reference to compounded daily
SONIA. To mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch between the
fixed-rate asset and floating liabilities, there will be
a scheduled notional fixed-floating interest rate swap provided
by National Australia Bank Limited (Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr)).
Linkage to the Servicer: Pepper (UK) Limited (NR) is the servicer
in the transaction. To help ensure continuity of payments in stressed
situations, the deal structure provides for: (1) a back-up
servicer facilitator (CSC Capital Markets UK Limited (NR)); (2) an
independent cash manager (Citibank, N.A., London
Branch (Aa3(cr),P-1(cr))); (3) liquidity for the Class
A Notes; and (4) estimation language whereby the cash flows will
be estimated from the three most recent servicer reports should the servicer
report not be available.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in December 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1248130.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Significantly different loss assumptions compared with our expectations
at close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central
scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating
actions. For instance, should economic conditions be worse
than forecast, the higher defaults and loss severities resulting
from a greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and
a weaker housing market could result in downgrade of the ratings.
Deleveraging of the capital structure or conversely a deterioration in
the Notes available credit enhancement could result in an upgrade or a
downgrade of the ratings, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Carmen Brunetti Llavona
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Barbara Rismondo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454