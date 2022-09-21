Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by SC Germany S.A., Compartment Consumer 2022-1

EUR [ ] million ABS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of consumer loans

Madrid, September 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by SC Germany S.A., Compartment Consumer 2022-1:

....EUR [ ] M Class A Floating Rate Notes due October 2036, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....EUR [ ] M Class B Floating Rate Notes due October 2036, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

....EUR [ ] M Class C Floating Rate Notes due October 2036, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

....EUR [ ] M Class D Floating Rate Notes due October 2036, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

....EUR [ ] M Class E Floating Rate Notes due October 2036, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)

....EUR [ ] M Class F Floating Rate Notes due October 2036, Assigned (P)B2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR [ ] M Class G Fixed Rate Notes due October 2036.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a 12-month revolving pool of German consumer loans originated by Santander Consumer Bank AG (A2/P-1 Deposits, A1(cr)/P-1(cr)) ("SCB Germany").

The provisional portfolio consists of 57,644 loans granted to obligors in Germany, for a total of approximately EUR 1 billion as of the 31 July 2022 pool cut-off date. The average balance is EUR 17,348, the weighted average interest rate is 5.5%, and weighted average seasoning is 6 months. The portfolio, as of its pool cut-off date, did not include any loans in arrears.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on: (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of loans at closing and incremental risk due to loans being added during the 12-month revolving period; (ii) the historical performance information of the total book; (iii) the credit enhancement provided by the subordination, the liquidity reserve and excess spread; (iv) the liquidity support available in the transaction including the liquidity reserve; and (v) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from several credit strengths such as the granularity of the portfolio, the securitisation experience of SCB Germany and excess spread. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features a number of credit weaknesses, such as a complex structure including pro-rata payments on Class A to E Notes from the first payment date after the end of the revolving period. These characteristics, amongst others, were considered in Moody's analysis and ratings.

Hedging: as the collections from the pool are not directly linked to a floating interest rate, a higher index payable on the floating Class A to F Notes would not be offset with higher collections from the pool. The transaction benefits from an interest rate swap, with Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) as swap counterparty, where the issuer will pay a fixed swap rate and will receive one-month EURIBOR on a notional linked to the outstanding balance of the Class A to F Notes.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 4.3%, expected recoveries of 15% and Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 15% related to borrower receivables. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model.

Portfolio expected defaults of 4.3% are in line with the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool. We primarily based our analysis on the historical cohort performance data that the originator provided for a portfolio that is representative of the securitised portfolio. We stressed the results from the historical data analysis to account for: (i) the expected outlook for the German economy in the medium term; (ii) the fact that the transaction is revolving for 12 months and that there are portfolio concentration limits during that period; and (iii) benchmarks in the German consumer ABS market.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 15% are in line with the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator; (ii) benchmark transactions; and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 15% is lower than the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) evaluation of the underlying portfolio, complemented by the historical performance information as provided by the originator; and (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA Consumer loan market. The PCE level of 15% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 39.2%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Significantly different loss assumptions compared with our expectations at close, due to either a change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating action. For instance, should economic conditions be worse than forecast, higher defaults and loss severities resulting from greater unemployment, worsening household affordability and a weaker housing market could result in a downgrade of the ratings. A deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement could result in a downgrade of the ratings, while an increase in credit enhancement could result in rating upgrades. Additionally, counterparty risk could cause a downgrade of the ratings, due to a weakening of the credit profile of transaction counterparties. Finally, unforeseen regulatory changes or significant changes in the legal environment may also result in changes of the ratings.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alberto Barbachano

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

Armin Krapf

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

