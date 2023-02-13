Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by VCL Multi-Compartment S.A., Compartment VCL 38 Auto ABS

EUR [724.5] million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of German auto leases

Madrid, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by VCL Multi-Compartment S.A., Compartment VCL 38:

....EUR[709,500,000]M Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2029, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....EUR[15,000,000]M Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2029, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the EUR [19,200,233.19]M Subordinated Loan due January 2029.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a static pool of German auto leases originated by Volkswagen Leasing GmbH ("VW Leasing") (A3/P-2/Stable Outlook), ultimately owned by Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft ("VW"), (A3/P-2/ Stable Outlook). This public securitisation continues the series of VCL transactions sponsored by VW Leasing GmbH. All the previously Moody's rated VCL transactions have been performing in line with or better than initial expectations.

The provisional portfolio of assets amounts to approximately EUR 750.0 million as of December 2022 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund is funded to 1.1% of the portfolio balance and is available for liquidity and repayment of Notes at legal final maturity. A risk reserve sized at approximately 1.1% of the portfolio balance is available to cover for a number of claims the issuer may have against VW Leasing, including certain tax risks, but excluding commingling risk and credit risk. The total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes is 6.5%.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio and a Reserve Fund sized at 1.1% of pool balance. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as a high degree of linkage to VW Leasing and a structure which allows for periods of pro rata payments under certain scenarios. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure, for example, performance triggers which will switch the principal payments back to sequential mode if the cumulative net loss ratio surpasses certain threshold levels.

True sale risk may materialize in the securitisation of German lease receivables in case of an originator insolvency due to non-compliance with criteria of Sec. 108 of the German insolvency code. In Moody's opinion this risk is mitigated through, amongst other things, a clear limit of the interim period between lease receivable origination and refinancing, and the obvious intention of the originator to use securitization for lease refinancing.

Potential lessee set-off and contract termination risks related to service components in lease contracts are mitigated by the strong incentive to continue services in a servicer insolvency due to the German post insolvency restructuring regime.

The portfolio of underlying assets was distributed through VW Group auto dealers to retail customers (79.1%) and corporate lessees (20.9%) to finance the purchase of new (94.2%), demonstration (1.6%) and used (4.2%) cars. As of December 2022, the portfolio consists of 75,994 auto lease contracts to 62,069 lessees with a weighted average seasoning of 5.9 months. Only the equal lease instalments of the lease contracts are securitized.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected losses of 0.60% and a Aaa portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 6.0% related to lessee receivables. The expected losses capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected losses and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate Auto ABS.

Portfolio expected loss assumption of 0.60% is lower than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) historic performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 6.0% is lower than the EMEA Auto ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) the exposure to mainly new vehicles; and (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA market. The PCE level of 6.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 71.5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating of the Class B Notes include a better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of the Notes.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of (a) servicing or cash management interruptions and (b) the risk of increased swap linkage due to a downgrade of the swap counterparty ratings; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

