Moody's assigns provisional ratings to OPAS-2009 backed by auto loan receivables

JPY61.5 billion in Debt Securities affected
Tokyo, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned provisional ratings to
OPAS-2009 backed by auto loan receivables.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Transaction Name: OPAS-2009
Class, Principal Payments, Maturity Date, Scheduled
Dividend/Interest Rate, Rating
Class A-1 Bond, Soft bullet, December 2020, Fixed,
(P)Aaa (sf)
Class A-2 Bond, Soft bullet, January 2021, Fixed,
(P)Aaa (sf)
Class B Bond, Soft bullet, April 2021, Fixed,
(P)Aaa (sf)
Class C Bond, Soft bullet, July 2021, Fixed, (P)Aaa
(sf)
Class D Bond, Soft bullet, October 2021, Fixed,
(P)Aaa (sf)
Class E Bond, Soft bullet, January 2022, Fixed,
(P)Aaa (sf)
Class F Bond, Soft bullet, April 2022, Fixed,
(P)Aaa (sf)
Class G Bond, Soft bullet, July 2022, Fixed, (P)Aaa
(sf)
Class H Bond, Soft bullet, October 2022, Fixed,
(P)Aaa (sf)
Class I Senior Beneficial Interests, Pass-through,
Monthly, Fixed, (P)Aaa (sf)
Class I ABL, Pass-through, Monthly, Fixed,
(P)Aaa (sf)
Total Issue Amount: JPY61.5 billion
Closing Date: September 25, 2020
Final Maturity Date (Class A-1 through Class H Bonds): November
15, 2027
Final Maturity Date (Class I Senior Beneficial Interests/ABL): October
25, 2027
Underlying Asset: Auto loan receivables
Total Amount of Receivables: JPY76,542,788,802(JPY66,506,681,324
in principal)
Bond Issuer: OPAS Funding IV LLC
Arranger/Underwriter: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The seller entrusts a pool of its auto loan receivables to the asset trustee.
The asset trustee then issues the Class A-1 through Class I Senior
Beneficial Interests (collectively, Senior Beneficial Interests)
and the Subordinated Beneficial Interests.
Entrustment of the receivables is perfected against third parties under
the Perfection Law. Perfection against obligors is not made unless
certain events occur.
The asset trustee uses the proceeds from the limited recourse loan (Class
I ABL) to redeem a portion of the Class I Senior Beneficial Interests.
The Class I Senior Beneficial Interests and the Class I ABL are structured
pari-passu in the principal and interest/dividend waterfall under
the trust agreement.
The seller holds the Subordinated Beneficial Interests and transfers the
Class A-1 through Class H Senior Beneficial Interests to the bond
issuer and Class I Senior Beneficial Interests (excluding the portion
redeemed by the Class I ABL) to investors. The bond issuer issues
Class A-1 through Class H bonds backed by Class A-1 through
Class H Senior Beneficial Interests.
The transfer is perfected against relevant obligors and third parties
under Article 94 of Japan's Trust Law.
Credit enhancement is provided by the senior/subordinated structure and
available excess spread. Subordination (excluding that corresponding
to a cash reserve) comprises approximately 7.5% of the total
initial principal balance of the receivables.
The Class A-1 through Class H Senior Beneficial Interests (and
corresponding Bonds) are redeemed in a soft bullet repayment. The
Class I Senior Beneficial Interests and Class I ABL are redeemed on a
monthly pass-through basis. The Subordinated Beneficial
Interests are redeemed under certain conditions.
Defaulted receivables in the underlying pool are used as payment in kind
for dividends on the Subordinated Beneficial Interests, while cash
in an amount equivalent to the principal balance of the defaulted receivables
is transferred from the interest collection account to the principal collection
account (default trapping mechanism).
If any early amortization events occur, the dividend waterfall to
the Subordinated Beneficial Interests is suspended, and excess spread
is used to redeem the Senior Beneficial Interests and the Class I ABL.
The Senior Beneficial Interests and the Class I ABL are redeemed on a
pari passu basis according to their outstanding balances.
Key early amortization events include a servicer replacement event occurring,
or asset performance triggers being reached.
If any servicer replacement events occur, the asset trustee can
dismiss the servicer and have a back-up servicer take over the
servicing operations. A back-up servicer is appointed at
closing.
In preparation for servicer replacement, liquidity is provided in
the form of a cash reserve at closing. This reserve includes cover
for scheduled dividend/interest payments on the Senior Beneficial Interests
and the Class I ABL, trust fees, and fees relating to the
start of back-up servicer operations.
Commingling risk is covered in full by the Subordinated Beneficial Interests.
The ratings are based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables,
the transaction structure, and the servicer's experience.
Moody's estimated the annualized expected default rate of the underlying
assets at approximately 0.76% (cumulative expected default
rate: approximately 1.56%, Aaa credit enhancement:
approximately 7.85%), after taking into consideration
the receivable attributes, historical data on the seller's
entire pool, performance data on existing securitization pools,
and industry trends.
The expected default rate is based on the default definition used in Moody's
analysis and may not be comparable to other rates.
To determine the ratings, Moody's also conducted a cash flow
analysis in which it added stress consistent with the assigned ratings
on parameters such as the expected default rate.
Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction
as well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow
from the assets — in the event of the seller's or the asset
trustee's bankruptcy — is sufficiently minimized to achieve
the ratings assigned.
Moody's considers the seller sufficiently capable of servicing the pool,
after having taken into account the seller's business experience and the
servicing operations.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS"
(Japanese) published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236205.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected.
Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on
www.moodys.com.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:
The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings is worse
performance of the underlying assets is worse than Moody's expected.
Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which
provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output
of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as
to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the
deal has not aged.
If the expected default rate was changed from 0.76% to 1.52%
and 2.28% and other assumptions remained unchanged,
the model-indicated output of Senior Beneficial Interests and Class
I ABL would change by 0 and 1 notch respectively.
The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are
one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating
committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not
intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time,
but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the
deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in Japanese economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency
under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized
Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit
ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered
Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
