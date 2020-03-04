Moody's assigns provisional ratings to OSCAR US 2020-1 backed by auto loan receivables

USD470.9 million and JPY3.3 billion in Debt Securities affected
Tokyo, March 04, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned provisional ratings to the
OSCAR US 2020-1 transaction, which is backed by auto loan
receivables.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Transaction Name: OSCAR US 2020-1
Class, Issue Amount, Interest Rate, Final Maturity Date,
Rating
A-1 Notes, USD68.2 million, Fixed, April
12, 2021, (P)P-1 (sf)
A-2 Notes, USD193.6 million, Fixed, April
10, 2023, (P)Aaa (sf)
A-3 Notes, USD105.5 million, Fixed, June
10, 2024, (P)Aaa (sf)
A-4 Notes, USD103.6 million, Fixed, May
10, 2027, (P)Aaa (sf)
Class M Loan, JPY3.3 billion, Fixed, May 10,
2027, (P)Aa3 (sf)
Closing Date: March 25, 2020
Underlying Asset: Auto loan receivables
Total Amount of Receivables: JPY66,028,113,296
(JPY57,000,440,534 in principal)
Seller (Originator/Initial Servicer): Orient Corporation
Asset Trustee: Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
Issuer: OSCAR US Funding XII LLC
Arranger: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. ("MHSC")
Initial Lender: MHSC
Underwriters: Mizuho Securities USA LLC, BNP Paribas
Swap Counterparty: The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation
Limited
RATINGS RATIONALE
The seller, being both originator and initial servicer, entrusts
a pool of its auto loan receivables to the asset trustee. The asset
trustee then issues the A-1 through A-5 Senior Beneficial
Interests, Mezzanine Beneficial Interests and the Subordinated Beneficial
Interests.
Entrustment of the receivables is perfected against third parties under
the Perfection Law. Perfection against obligors is not made unless
certain events occur.
The seller transfers the A-1 through A-4 Senior Beneficial
Interests (collectively "Senior Beneficial Interests") and
the Mezzanine Beneficial Interests to the issuer, while the A-5
Senior Beneficial Interests are sold to Japanese investors. The
transfer is perfected against the relevant obligors and third parties
under Article 94 of Japan's Trust Law. The seller retains
the Subordinated Beneficial Interests.
The asset trustee receives limited recourse loans (A-1 through
A-4 ABL (collectively "Senior ABL"), and the
Mezzanine ABL) from the initial lender. The proceeds are used to
redeem the Senior Beneficial Interests and the Mezzanine Beneficial Interests
that the issuer holds. The initial lender transfers the Senior
ABL and the Mezzanine ABL to the issuer. The issuer issues US dollar
denominated notes (A-1 through A-4 Notes, collectively
the "Senior Notes") backed by the Senior ABL. The Senior
Notes are sold to investors through the underwriter. In addition,
the issuer receives a Japanese yen denominated Class M Loan backed by
the Mezzanine ABL from the originator.
Credit enhancement is provided by the senior/subordinated structure and
available excess spread. Subordination (excluding that corresponding
to a cash reserve) comprises approximately 86.8%,
8.2% and 2.5% of the total initial principal
balance of the receivables regarding the A-1 ABL; from the
A-2 through to the A-4 ABL; and the Mezzanine ABL,
respectively.
The Senior ABL (and in turn the Senior Notes) and A-5 Senior Beneficial
Interests are redeemed in a scheduled monthly amortization on a sequential
basis. The Mezzanine ABL (and in turn the Class M Loan) and Subordinated
Beneficial Interests are redeemed under certain conditions. The
A-2 through A-4 ABL and A-5 Senior Beneficial Interests
are structured pari-passu in the principal and interest waterfall
under certain conditions.
If any early amortization events occur, the dividend waterfall to
the Mezzanine ABL and the Subordinated Beneficial Interests is suspended,
and excess spread is used to redeem the Senior ABL (and in turn,
the Senior Notes) and A-5 Senior Beneficial Interests. Key
early amortization events include a servicer replacement event occurring,
or asset performance triggers being reached.
If any servicer replacement events occur, the asset trustee can
dismiss the servicer and have a back-up servicer take over the
servicing operations. A back-up servicer is appointed at
closing.
In preparation for servicer replacement, liquidity is provided in
the form of a cash reserve at closing. This reserve covers interest/dividend
payments on the Senior ABL and the A-5 Senior Beneficial Interests,
trust fees, and fees relating to the start of back-up servicer
operations, etc.
The interest on the Mezzanine ABL is deferrable and junior to the portfolio
principal deficiency ledger mechanism in principle. The Mezzanine
ABL will not receive liquidity support either from principal collections
or from the cash reserve to cover temporary shortfalls. Interest
on interest is due on the Mezzanine ABL.
Commingling risk is covered in full by the junior tranches for the Senior
ABL.
The underlying auto loans are denominated in Japanese yen while the Senior
Notes are denominated in US dollars. In order to hedge the ensuing
foreign exchange risks, the issuer enters into currency swap agreement
with the swap counterparty.
The ratings are based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables,
the transaction structure, and the servicer's experience.
Moody's estimated the annualized expected default rate of the underlying
assets at approximately 0.70% (Cumulative expected default
rate: approximately 1.52%, Aaa credit enhancement:
approximately 8.20%), after taking into consideration
the receivable attributes, historical data on the seller's
entire pool, performance data on existing securitization pools,
and industry trends.
The expected default rate is based on the default definition used in Moody's
analysis and may not be comparable to other rates.
To determine the ratings, Moody's has also conducted a cash
flow analysis in which it added stress consistent with the assigned ratings
on parameters such as the expected default rate.
Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction
as well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow
from the assets in the event of the seller's or the asset trustee's
bankruptcy is sufficiently minimized to achieve the ratings assigned.
Moody's considers the seller sufficiently capable of servicing the pool,
after having taken into account the seller's business experience and the
servicing operations.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS"
(Japanese) published in April 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade or upgrade of the ratings:
The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings is a
worse performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud. Additionally,
Moody's could downgrade the Class A-1 short-term rating
following a significant slowdown in principal collections that could result
from, among other things, high delinquencies or a servicer
disruption that impacts obligor's payments.
Moody's could upgrade the Class M Loan if, given current expectations
of portfolio losses, levels of credit enhancement are higher than
necessary to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio
losses.
Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which
provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output
of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as
to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the
deal has not aged.
If the expected default rate was changed from 0.70% to 1.40%
and 2.10% and other assumptions remained unchanged,
the model-indicated output of A-2 through A-4 Notes
would change by 0 notch in both cases, respectively, and the
model-indicated output of Class M Loan would change by 4 and 7
notches, respectively.
The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are
one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating
committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not
intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time,
but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the
deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1215654.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
