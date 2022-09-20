Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Portuguese ABS Notes to be issued by GAMMA – Sociedade de Titularização de Créditos, S.A.

EUR 610 million ABS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of Portuguese consumer loans

Madrid, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to Portuguese ABS Notes to be issued by GAMMA – Sociedade de Titularização de Créditos, S.A.:

....EUR 520M Class A Floating Rate Notes due June 2033, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 25M Class B Floating Rate Notes due June 2033, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

....EUR 40M Class C Floating Rate Notes due June 2033, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

....EUR 25M Class D Floating Rate Notes due June 2033, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated EUR 40M Class E Floating Rate Notes due June 2033, the subordinated EUR 6.5M Class F Floating Rate Notes due June 2033 and the subordinated EUR 9.42M Class X Notes due June 2033.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a one year revolving pool of Portuguese unsecured consumer loans originated by Banco Santander Totta S.A. (Portugal) ("Santander Totta"), (A3/P-2 Bank Deposits; Baa1(cr)/P-2(cr)). This represents the first ABS issuance originated by Santander Totta.

The portfolio size is approximately 760.7 million as of 15 July 2022 pool cut-off date. 96.7% of the loans are paying fixed rate. The weighted average seasoning of the portfolio is 1.9 years and its weighted average remaining term is 4.9 years. Geographically, the pool is concentrated mostly in Lisbon (20.4%), Porto (18.3%) and Setubal (8.8%).

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as the granularity of the portfolio, securitisation experience of Santander group, a reserve fund sized at 1.0% of the principal outstanding balance of the portfolio as of closing and a floor of 0.25%, subordination of the Notes and significant excess spread. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features a number of credit weaknesses, such as a (i) complex structure including interest deferral triggers for junior Notes, (ii) pro-rata payments on all rated classes of Notes after the end of the revolving period, (iii) a one year revolving structure which could increase performance volatility of the underlying portfolio, partially mitigated by early amortisation triggers, revolving criteria both on individual loan and portfolio level and the eligibility criteria for the portfolio and (iv) the relatively high linkage to Santander Totta acting as originator and servicer. Moody's also took into account the positive selection of consumer loans in this portfolio with loans not being originated through brokers and excluding the highest internal PDs. These characteristics, amongst others, were considered in Moody's analysis and ratings.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (i) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of consumer loans and the eligibility criteria; (ii) the revolving structure of the transaction; (iii) historical performance provided on Santander Totta's total consumer loan book; (iv) the credit enhancement provided by subordination, excess spread and the reserve fund; (v) the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of principal to pay interest and the reserve fund; and (vi) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 4.5%, expected recoveries of 15% and portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 18%. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the cash flow model to rate Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 4.5% are in line with the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator and the positive selection of consumer loans in this portfolio not being originated through brokers and excluding the highest internal PDs, (ii) the pool composition in terms of the exposure to certain products i.e. pre-approved loans where the borrower was offered an unsecured consumer loan up to a maximum amount without initiating an application process, (iii) benchmark transactions, and (iv) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 15.0% are in line with the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historic performance of the loan book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 18.0% is in line with the EMEA Consumer Loan ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool which is mainly driven by: (i) the revolving period and (ii) the relative ranking to originator peers in the EMEA Consumer loan market. The PCE level of 18.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of 56.7%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Consumer Loan-Backed ABS" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) a significantly better than expected performance of the pool, (ii) an increase in credit enhancement of the Notes or (iii) an improvement of Portugal's local currency country ceiling (LCC).

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) a decline in the overall performance of the pool, (ii) the deterioration of the credit quality of the different Santander group entities involved in the transaction, as Santander Totta is acting as originator and servicer and Banco Santander, S.A. is acting as swap counterparty, or (iii) a deterioration of Portugal's local currency country ceiling (LCC).

