Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-J2

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
provisional ratings to 92 classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2021-J2.
The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B2 (sf).
CMLTI 2021-J2 securitization is backed by a pool of prime,
non-conforming, residential mortgage loans acquired by Citigroup
Global Markets Realty Corp. (CGMRC), the sponsor of this
transaction. This deal represents the second CMLTI transaction
in 2021 and the fifth rated issue from the shelf since its inception in
2019. CGMRC issued three prime jumbo securitizations from 2013-2014.
CGRMC began acquiring newly originated loans again in 2019, and
has since issued 4 securitizations to date with newly originated collateral
(CMLTI 2019-IMC1, CMLTI 2020-EXP1, CMLTI 2020-EXP2,
CMLTI 2021-J1). The pool has strong credit quality and consists
of borrowers with high FICO scores, low loan-to-value
(LTV) ratios, high income, and liquid cash reserves.
CGMRC acquired the loans in the pool from six sellers. Approximately
34.9% and 28.6% of the mortgage loans (by
unpaid principal balance (UPB) as of the cut-off date) were originated
by Quicken Loans, LLC (Quicken) and Better Mortgage Corporation
(Better Mortgage), respectively. No other originator or group
of affiliated originators originated more than 10% of the mortgage
loans in the aggregate.
The CFPB recently issued a final rule amending Regulation Z ability to
repay rule/qualified mortgage (QM) requirements to replace the strict
43% debt-to-income (DTI) ratio basis for the general
QM with an annual percentage rate (APR) limit, while still requiring
the consideration of the DTI ratio or residual income (the new general
QM rule). All of the Quicken loans were originated pursuant to
the new general QM rule.
Fay Servicing LLC (Fay) will be primary servicer on the deal, servicing
100% of the loans. There is no master servicer in this transaction.
While Fay is the servicer, CGMRC will be responsible for making
principal and interest (P&I) advances. U.S. Bank
National Association (U.S. Bank, long term senior
unsecured A1, possible downgrade) will be the trust administrator
and the trustee, and will act as the backup advancing party.
A third-party review (TPR) firm verified the accuracy of the loan
level information. The firm conducted detailed credit, property
valuation, data accuracy and compliance reviews on 100% of
the mortgage loans in the collateral pool.
We analyzed the underlying mortgage loans using Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) model.
In this transaction, the Class A-11 coupon is indexed to
SOFR. However, based on the transaction's structure,
the particular choice of benchmark has no credit impact. First,
interest payments to the notes, including the floating rate notes,
are subject to the net WAC cap, which prevents the floating rate
notes from incurring interest shortfalls as a result of increases in the
benchmark index above the fixed rates at which the assets bear interest.
Second, the shifting-interest structure pays all interest
generated on the assets to the bonds and does not provide for any excess
spread.
The complete rating action are as follows.
Issuer: Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-J2
Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1-IO1*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1-IO2*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1-IO3*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1-IO1W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1-IO2W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2-IO1*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2-IO2*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2-IO3*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2-IO1W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2-IO2W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-IO1*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-IO2*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-IO3*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-IO1W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-IO2W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-IO1*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-IO2*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-IO3*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-IO1W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-IO2W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-IO1*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-IO2*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-IO3*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-IO1W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-IO2W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-IO1*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-IO2*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6A , Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-IO3*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-IO1W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-IO2W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-IO1*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-IO2*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-IO3*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-IO1W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-IO2W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-IO1*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-IO2*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-IO3*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-IO1W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-IO2W*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-IO*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-1-IO*, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-1-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-1-IOW*, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-1W, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-2-IO*, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-2-IOX*, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-2-IOW*, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-2W, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3-IO*, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3-IOX*, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3-IOW*, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3W, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Assigned (P)B2 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean
is 0.25%, in a baseline scenario-median is
0.12%, and reaches 2.50% at a stress
level consistent with our Aaa ratings.
Today's action reflects the coronavirus pandemic's residual
impact on the ongoing performance of residential mortgage loans as the
US economy continues on the path toward normalization. Economic
activity will continue to strengthen in 2021 because of several factors,
including the rollout of vaccines, growing household consumption
and an accommodative central bank policy. However, specific
sectors and individual businesses will remain weakened by extended pandemic
related restrictions.
We increased our model-derived median expected losses by 10%
(6.28% for the mean) and our Aaa loss by 2.5%
to reflect the likely performance deterioration resulting from the slowdown
in US economic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak. These
adjustments are lower than the 15% median expected loss and 5%
Aaa loss adjustments we made on pools from deals issued after the onset
of the pandemic until February 2021. Our reduced adjustments reflect
the fact that the loan pool in this deal does not contain any loans to
borrowers who are not currently making payments. For newly originated
mortgage loans, post-COVID underwriting takes into account
the impact of the pandemic on a borrower's ability to repay the mortgage.
For seasoned mortgage loans, as time passes, the likelihood
that borrowers who have continued to make payments throughout the pandemic
will now become non-cash flowing due to COVID-19 continues
to decline.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength
of the TPR and the R&W framework of the transaction.
Collateral Description
As of the cut-off date, the mortgage loans will consist of
466 non-conforming mortgage loans with an aggregate stated principal
balance of approximately $415,620,350. The mortgage
loans will consist of conventional, fixed-rate, fully
amortizing mortgage loans, which will have original terms to maturity
of 30 years. All of the mortgage loans will be secured by first
liens on single-family residential properties, planned unit
developments or condominiums. All loans are current as of the cut-off
date. Overall, the credit quality of the mortgage loans backing
this transaction is in-line with recently issued prime jumbo transactions
we have rated, with average length of employment of 8.0 years,
average monthly primary and all borrower wage income of $19,756
and $24,462, respectively. The average monthly
residual income is approximately $18,355.
The pool has clean pay history and weighted average (WA) seasoning of
approximately 2 months. No borrower under any mortgage loan is
currently in an active COVID-19 related forbearance plan with the
servicer. All mortgage loans are current as of the cut-off
date. The weighted average (WA) FICO for the aggregate pool is
785 with a WA LTV and WA CLTV of 67.4% and 67.6%,
respectively.
With the exception of the Quicken loans which were underwritten pursuant
to the new general QM rule, all of the mortgage loans in the aggregate
pool are QM, with the prime jumbo mortgage loans meeting the requirements
of the QM-Safe Harbor rule.
The loans originated by Quicken in the pool were all originated pursuant
to the new general QM rule. The third party review verified that
the loans' APRs met the QM rule's thresholds. Furthermore,
these loans were underwritten and documented pursuant to the QM rule's
verification safe harbor via a mix of the Fannie Mae Single Family Selling
Guide, the Freddie Mac Single-Family Seller/Servicer Guide,
and Quicken's Jumbo Smart program overlays. As part of the
origination quality review and in consideration of the detailed loan-level
third-party diligence reports, which included supplemental
information with the specific documentation received for each loan,
we concluded that these loans were fully documented loans, and that
the underwriting of the loans is acceptable. Therefore, we
ran these loans as "full documentation" loans in our MILAN
model, and did not make any additional qualitative origination adjustments
for these loans.
Aggregation and Origination Quality
Based on the available information related to CGMRC's valuation
and risk management practices, the 100% TPR, and the
transparent R&W framework in this transaction, we did not make
any adjustments to our losses based on our review of CGMRC, the
aggregator.
The mortgage loans in the pool were purchased by CGMRC from six sellers.
Approximately 34.9% and 28.6% of the mortgage
loans (by UPB as of the cut-off date) were originated by Quicken
and Better Mortgage, respectively. No other originator or
group of affiliated originators originated more than 10% of the
mortgage loans in the aggregate. Approximately 34.18%
(by UPB) of the mortgage loans were acquired by CGMRC from MaxEx Clearning,
LLC (MaxEx), which purchased such mortgage loans from various originators.
With an exception of Better Mortgage, Synergy One Lending,
Inc., and Guardian Mortgage (a division of Sunflower Bank,
N.A.), whose mortgage loans were underwritten to CGMRC's
jumbo guidelines, all of the other mortgage loans were underwritten
to Quicken, MaxEx, and Newrez LLC (1.2% UPB),
respectively.
We generally look at originators or aggregators, as applicable,
whose loans constitute more than 10% of an RMBS portfolio,
identifying any business strategies, policies, procedures,
and underwriting guidelines that could affect future loan performance,
in addition to a review of the originator's past loan performance
(if available).
While we did not increase our base case and Aaa loss expectations for
loans underwritten to CGMRC's underwriting guidelines because we consider
such mortgage loans to have been acquired to prime jumbo underwriting
standards which are in-line with other prime jumbo aggregators,
we did make an adjustment to our losses for loans originated by Better
Mortgage primarily due to limited insight into the company's prime jumbo
performance and risk management practices.
Servicing Arrangement
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool as adequate,
and as a result we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa
stress loss assumptions. We did not apply any adjustment to our
expected losses for the lack of master servicer due to the following:
(a) Fay was established in 2008 and is an experienced servicer of residential
mortgage loans, (b) Fay is an approved servicer for both Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac, (c) Fay had no instances of material non-compliance
for its recent Regulation AB or Uniformed Single Audit Program (USAP)
independent servicer reviews, (d) although not directly related
to this transaction, there is still third party oversight of Fay
from the GSEs, the CFPB, the accounting firms and state regulators,
(e) the complexity of the loan product is relatively low, reducing
the complexity of servicing and reporting; and (f) U.S.
Bank, as the trust administrator, will not only be responsible
for aggregating the reports from the servicers and reporting to investors,
but also for appointing a replacement servicer at the direction of the
controlling holder.
Third-Party Review
The transaction benefits from a TPR on 100% of the loans for regulatory
compliance, credit and property valuation. The due diligence
results confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting guidelines
for the vast majority of loans, no material regulatory compliance
issues, and no material property valuation issues. The loans
that had exceptions to the originator's underwriting guidelines
had significant compensating factors that were documented.
Representations & Warranties
An effective R&W framework protects a transaction against the risk
of loss from fraudulent or defective loans. We assessed CMLTI 2021-J2's
R&W framework for this transaction as adequate, consistent with
that of other prime jumbo transactions for which the breach review process
is thorough, transparent and objective, and the costs and
manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance.
The transaction requires mandatory independent reviews of loans that become
120 days delinquent (other than certain loans in FEMA disaster areas and
those in forbearance as a result of a pandemic or national disaster) and
those that liquidate at a loss to determine if any of the R&Ws are
breached. The R&Ws are comprehensive and the R&W provider
is CGMRC, an affiliate of Citigroup Inc. (rated A3
stable). The R&W provider will be obligated to cure or repurchase
loans found to have material breaches of R&Ws, or pay for any
loss if that loan was liquidated.
Transaction Structure
CMLTI 2021-J2 has one pool with a shifting interest structure that
benefits from a subordination floor. Funds collected, including
principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal
payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments
to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting
interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall
that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond for a specified period
of time, and increasing amounts of prepayments to the subordinate
bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency
and loss tests.
Tail Risk & Subordination Floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior
bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased
performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.00%
of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lock-out
amount of 1.00% of the cut-off date pool balance.
The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned
ratings according to our methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in April
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1201303
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1292536.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Philip Rukosuev
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Padma Rajagopal
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
