Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2022-INV2

New York, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to 68 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2022-INV2. The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B3 (sf).

CMLTI 2022-INV2 securitization is backed by a pool of prime conforming, investment property mortgage loans acquired by Citigroup Global Markets Realty Corp. (CGMRC), the sponsor of this transaction. CGMRC acquired the loans in the pool from five initial sellers. Approximately 39.5%, 23.2% and 21.7% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) were acquired by the mortgage loan sellers from CitiMortgage, Inc ("CitiMortgage"), CMG Mortgage, Inc. d/b/a CMG Financial ("CMG") and Home Point Financial Corporation ("Homepoint") respectively. No other seller or affiliated group of sellers sold more than 10% of the mortgage loans in the aggregate. This deal represents the second CMLTI securitization of prime, conforming residential mortgage loans in 2022 and the twelfth rated issue from the shelf since its inception in 2019. Approximately 97.8% of the loans (by UPB) are underwritten in accordance with Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae guidelines, which take into consideration, among other factors, the income, assets, employment and credit score of the borrower as well as loan-to-value (LTV). These loans were run through one of the government sponsored enterprises' (GSE) automated underwriting systems (AUS) and received an "Approve" or "Accept" recommendation. Each mortgage loan is either 1) an extension of credit primarily for a business purpose and is not a "covered transaction" as defined in Section 1026.43(b)(1) of Regulation Z, or 2) for purposes of the ATR Rules, relies on the exception for eligible loan contained in 12 C.F.R. 1026.43(e)(4) (ie, the "QM patch"). As of the closing date, the sponsor or a majority- owned affiliate of the sponsor will retain at least 5% of the initial certificate principal balance or notional amount of each class of certificates issued by the trust to satisfy U.S. risk retention rules.

Fay Servicing, LLC (Fay) and CitiMortgage will be the servicers on the deal, servicing 60.5% and 39.5% of the loans (by UPB) respectively. There is no master servicer in this transaction. CGMRC as Advancing Party for Fay, and CitiMortgage will be responsible for making P&I advances. U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association (U.S. Bank Trust Company, long term issuer rating'A1') will be the trust administrator and will act as the backup advancing party, and U.S. Bank Trust National Association will be the trustee.

One third-party review (TPR) firm, AMC Diligence, LLC, verified the accuracy of the loan level information that we received from the sponsor. The firm conducted detailed credit, property valuation, data accuracy and compliance reviews on 100% of the mortgage loans in the collateral pool. The TPR results indicate that there are no material compliance, credit, valuation or data issues defects

We analysed the underlying mortgage loans using Moody's Individual Loan Analysis (MILAN) model.

In this transaction, the Class A-11 and A-11-IO coupons are indexed to SOFR. However, based on the transaction's structure, the particular choice of benchmark has no credit impact. First, interest payments to the notes, including the floating rate notes, are subject to the net WAC cap, which prevents the floating rate notes from incurring interest shortfalls as a result of increases in the benchmark index above the fixed rates at which the assets bear interest. Second, the shifting-interest structure pays all interest generated on the assets to the bonds and does not provide for any excess spread.

Complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2022-INV2

Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-1-IO*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-1-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-1A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-1-IOW*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-1W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2-IO*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2-IOW*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3-IO*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3-IOW*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-4-IO*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-4-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-4A, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-4-IOW*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-4W, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5-IO*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-5-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-5A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5-IOW*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-5W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6-IO*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6-IOW*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7-IO*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7-IOW*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8-IO*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8-IOW*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8W, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11-IO*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-1-IO*, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-1-IOX*, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-1-IOW*, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-1W, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Cl. B-2-IO*, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Cl. B-2-IOX*, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Cl. B-2-IOW*, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Cl. B-2W, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Cl. B-3, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-3-IO*, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-3-IOX*, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-3-IOW*, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-3W, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-5, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)

*Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean is 0.94%, in a baseline scenario-median is 0.67%, and reaches 6.40% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the TPR and the R&W framework of the transaction.

Collateral Description

As of the cut-off date, the mortgage loans will consist of 1,364 conforming mortgage loans with an aggregate stated principal balance of approximately $473,970,311. The mortgage loans will consist of conventional, fixed-rate, fully amortizing mortgage loans, which will have original terms to maturity of up to 30 years. All of the mortgage loans will be secured by first liens on single-or two-to-four family residential properties, planned unit developments, Multi-Family, condominiums, or townhouse. All loans are current as of the cut-off date. Overall, the credit quality of the mortgage loans backing this transaction is in-line with recently issued prime jumbo transactions we have rated, with average length of employment of 9.0 years, primary borrower wage income and all borrower wage income of $10,508 and $12,714, respectively. Furthermore, the average liquid/cash reserves is $252,441 with approximately 83.5% of borrowers by UPB have more than 24 months of liquid/cash reserves. The average monthly residual income is approximately $13,167.

The pool has clean pay history and weighted average (WA) seasoning of approximately 7.5 months. All mortgage loans are current as of the cut-off date. The weighted average (WA) FICO for the aggregate pool is 771 with a WA original LTV of 64.1% and WA original CLTV of 64.1%.

Approximately 4.6% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) are "Appraisal Waiver" (AW) loans, whereby the sponsor obtained an AW for each such mortgage loan from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac through their respective programs. In each case, neither Fannie Mae nor Freddie Mac required an appraisal of the related mortgaged property as a condition of approving the related mortgage loan for purchase by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, as applicable.

Aggregation and Origination Quality

Citigroup Global Markets Realty Corp. (CGMRC) aggregated 100% of the pool. Based on the available information related to CGMRC's valuation and risk management practices, the 100% TPR, and the transparent R&W framework in this transaction, we did not make any adjustments to our losses based on our review of CGMRC's aggregation quality.

The mortgage loan seller acquired approximately 39.5%, 23.2% and 21.7% of the loans (by UPB) from CitiMortgage, CMG and Homepoint (the initial sellers). No other seller or affiliated group of sellers sold more than 10% of the mortgage loans in the aggregate. We consider CitiMortgage and CMG to have adequate origination quality of conforming mortgages. As a result, we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions based on our review of the aforementioned originator's loan performance and origination practices. We maintain a higher base case and Aaa loss assumption for loans originated by Homepoint due to worse performance than average GSE investor loans, and lack of strong controls and uneven production quality.

Servicing Arrangement

We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool as adequate, and as a result we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions.

Fay Servicing (Fay) and CitiMortgage (subserviced by Cenlar FSB ) will be the servicers on the deal, servicing 60.5% and 39.5% (by loan balance) of the loans respectively. There is no master servicer for this transaction. However did not apply any adjustment to our expected losses for the lack of master servicer due to the following: (i) Cenlar has acted as sub-servicer for CitiMortgage since 2018, and CitiMortgage has satisfactory sub-servicing oversight policy and process in place (ii) Fay and Cenlar FSB are experienced servicers (iii) The complexity of the loan product is relatively low, reducing the complexity of servicing and reporting; and (iv) U.S. Bank Trust Company, as the trust administrator, will be responsible for aggregating the reports from the servicers and reporting to investors, and appointing a replacement servicer at the direction of the controlling holder.

CMI will be responsible for P&I advances for loans they service, and CGMRC, as the advancing party, will be responsible for making P&I advances for Fay. U.S. Bank Trust Company, N.A. (U.S. Bank Trust Company, long term issuer rating A1), as the trust administrator will act as the backup to the advancing party. U.S. Bank Trust National Association will act as the trustee.

Third-Party Review

The transaction benefits from a TPR on 100% of the loans for regulatory compliance, credit and property valuation. The due diligence results confirm compliance with the applicable underwriting guidelines for the vast majority of loans, no material regulatory compliance issues. The loans that had exceptions to the applicable underwriting guidelines had significant compensating factors that were documented.

Representations & Warranties

An effective R&W framework protects a transaction against the risk of loss from fraudulent or defective loans. We assessed CMLTI 2022-INV2's R&W framework for this transaction as adequate, consistent with that of other private label transactions for which the breach review process is thorough, transparent and objective, and the costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance.

The transaction requires mandatory independent reviews of loans that become 120 days delinquent (other than certain loans in FEMA disaster areas and those in forbearance as a result of a pandemic or national disaster) and those that liquidate at a loss to determine if any of the R&Ws are breached. The R&Ws are comprehensive and the R&W provider is CGMRC, an affiliate of Citigroup Inc. (rated A3). The R&W provider will be obligated to cure or repurchase loans found to have material breaches of R&Ws, or pay for any loss if that loan was liquidated.

Transaction Structure

CMLTI 2022-INV2 has one pool with a shifting interest structure that benefits from a subordination floor. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond for a specified period of time, and increasing amounts of prepayments to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and loss tests.

Tail Risk & Subordination Floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.00% of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lock-out amount of 1.00% of the cut-off date pool balance. The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings according to our methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1322556.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

