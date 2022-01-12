Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2022-GR1

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
provisional ratings to 30 classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust
(GSMBS) 2022-GR1. The ratings range from(P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B3
(sf).
GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2022-GR1 (GSMBS 2022-GR1)
is the first investment property transaction in 2022 issued by Goldman
Sachs Mortgage Company (GSMC), the sponsor and the mortgage loan
seller. GSMC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs Bank
USA and Goldman Sachs. The certificates are backed by 1,788
first lien, primarily 30-year, fully-amortizing
fixed-rate mortgage loans on residential investment properties
with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $519,290,576
as of the January 1, 2022 cut-off date. All loans
in the pool are originated by Guaranteed Rate parties. Overall,
pool strengths include the high credit quality of the underlying borrowers,
indicated by high FICO scores, strong reserves, loans with
fixed interest rates and no interest-only loans. As of the
cut-off date, all of the mortgage loans are current,
and no borrower has entered into a COVID-19 related forbearance
plan with the servicer.
Approximately 1.8% of the mortgage loans by stated principal
balance as of the cut-off date were subject to debt consolidation
in which the related funds were used by the related mortgagor for consumer,
family or household purposes (personal-use loans). Vast
majority of the personal-use loans are "qualified mortgages" under
Regulation Z as result of the temporary provision allowing qualified mortgage
status for loans eligible for purchase, guaranty, or insurance
by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (and certain other federal agencies).
With the exception of personal-use loans, all other mortgage
loans in the pool are not subject to the federal Truth-in-Lending
Act (TILA) because each such mortgage loan is an extension of credit primarily
for a business purpose and is not a "covered transaction" as defined in
Section 1026.43(b)(1) of Regulation Z. As of the closing
date, the sponsor or a majority- owned affiliate of the sponsor
will retain at least 5% of the initial certificate principal balance
or notional amount of each class of certificates (other than Class A-R
certificates) issued by the trust to satisfy U.S. risk retention
rules.
NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (Shellpoint) will service
all of the loans in the pool. Computershare Trust Company,
N.A. will be the master servicer and securities administrator.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association will be the trustee.
Pentalpha Surveillance LLC will be the representations and warranties
(R&W) breach reviewer.
One third-party review (TPR) firm verified the accuracy of the
loan level information. This firm conducted detailed credit,
property valuation, data accuracy and compliance reviews on 27.0%
(by loan count) of the mortgage loans in the collateral pool.
We analyzed the underlying mortgage loans using Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) model. In addition, we adjusted our losses
based on qualitative attributes, including origination quality,
the strength of the R&W framework and third-party review (TPR)
results.
Distributions of principal and interest and loss allocations are based
on a typical shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout
period that benefits from a senior and subordination floor. We
coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes using Moody's proprietary
cash flow tool.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2022-GR1
Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-14, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-15, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-X-1*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-X-2*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X-3*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-X-4*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-X-5*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-X-6*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-X-7*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean
is 0.95%, in a baseline scenario-median is
0.70%, and reaches 5.65% at stress level
consistent with our Aaa rating.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, strength of
the TPR and the R&W framework of the transaction.
Collateral Description
We assessed the collateral pool as of January 1, 2022, the
cut-off date. The aggregate collateral pool as of the cut-off
date consists of 1,788 first lien, primarily 30-year,
fully-amortizing fixed-rate mortgage loans on residential
investment properties with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB)
of $519,290,576 and a weighted average mortgage rate
of 3.5%.
All the mortgage loans are secured by first liens on one-to-four
family residential properties, planned unit developments and condominiums.
1,707 mortgage loans have original terms to maturity of 30 years,
six loans have original term to maturity of 25 years, 75 loans have
original term to maturity of 20 years.
The WA current FICO score of the borrowers in the pool is 772.
The WA Original LTV ratio of the mortgage pool is 65.7%,
which is in line with that of comparable transactions.
The mortgage loans in the pool were originated mostly in California (30.9%
by loan balance) and in high cost metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs)
of Los Angeles (10.9%), Boston (10.5%),
Chicago (7.4%), San Francisco (6.4%)
and others (16.4%). The average loan balance of the
pool is $290,431. We made adjustments in our analysis
to account for this geographic concentration risk. Top 10 MSAs
comprise 51.6% of the pool, by loan balance.
Approximately 19.6%% of the pool balance is related
to borrowers with two or more mortgages in the pool.
Aggregator/Origination Quality
GSMC is the loan aggregator and the mortgage seller for the transaction.
GSMC's general partner is Goldman Sachs Real Estate Funding Corp.
and its limited partner is Goldman Sachs Bank USA. Goldman Sachs
Real Estate Funding Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Goldman
Sachs Bank USA. GSMC is an affiliate of Goldman Sachs & Co.
LLC. GSMC is overseen by the mortgage capital markets group within
Goldman Sachs. Senior management averages 16 years of mortgage
experience and 15 years of Goldman Sachs tenure. The mortgage loans
for this transaction were acquired by GSMC, the sponsor and the
mortgage loan seller from Guaranteed Rate, Inc and Guaranteed Rate
Affinity, LLC. The mortgage loan seller does not originate
any mortgage loans, including the mortgage loans included in the
mortgage pool. Instead, the mortgage loan seller acquired
the mortgage loans pursuant to contracts with the originators.
Overall, we consider GSMC's aggregation platform to be comparable
to that of peer aggregators and therefore did not apply a separate loss-level
adjustment for aggregation quality.
Servicing Arrangement
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate,
and as a result we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa
stress loss assumptions based on the servicing arrangement.
Shellpoint will be the named primary servicer for this transaction and
will service 100% of the pool. Shellpoint is an approved
servicer in good standing with Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac. Shellpoint's primary servicing location is in Greenville,
South Carolina. Shellpoint services residential mortgage assets
for investors that include banks, financial services companies,
GSEs and government agencies. Computershare Trust Company,
N.A. (Computershare) will act as master servicer and securities
administrator under the sale and servicing agreement and as custodian
under the custodial agreement. Computershare is a national banking
association and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Computershare Ltd
(Baa2, long term rating), an Australian financial services
company with over $5 billion (USD) in assets as of June 30,
2021. Computershare Ltd and its affiliates have been engaging in
financial service activities, including stock transfer related services
since 1997, and corporate trust related services since 2000.
Third-party Review
Evolve Mortgage Services (Evolve), the TPR firm, reviewed
27.0%(by loan count) of the loans for regulatory compliance,
credit, property valuation and data accuracy. The due diligence
results confirm compliance with the originators' underwriting guidelines
for many mortgage loans, no material compliance issues, and
no material valuation defects. The mortgage loans that had exceptions
to the originators' underwriting guidelines had significant compensating
factors that were documented.
Representations & Warranties
GSMBS 2022-GR1's R&W framework is in line with that of prior
GSMBS transactions we have rated where an independent reviewer is named
at closing, and costs and manner of review are clearly outlined
at issuance. Our review of the R&W framework takes into account
the financial strength of the R&W providers, scope of R&Ws
(including qualifiers and sunsets) and the R&W enforcement mechanism.
The loan-level R&Ws meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral
R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS. R&W breaches are evaluated
by an independent third-party using a set of objective criteria.
The transaction requires mandatory independent reviews of mortgage loans
that become 120 days delinquent and those that liquidate at a loss to
determine if any of the R&Ws are breached. There is a provision
for binding arbitration in the event of a dispute between the trust and
the R&W provider concerning R&W breaches.
The creditworthiness of the R&W providers determines the probability
that the R&W provider will be available and have the financial strength
to repurchase defective loans upon identifying a breach. An investment-grade
rated R&W provider lends substantial strength to its R&Ws.
We analyze the impact of less creditworthy R&W providers case by case,
in conjunction with other aspects of the transaction. Here,
because the R&W providers are unrated and/or exhibit limited financial
flexibility, we applied an adjustment to the mortgage loans for
which these entities provided R&Ws.
Tail Risk and Locked Out Percentage
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior
bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased
performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.85%
of the cut-off date pool balance, and a subordination lock-out
amount of 0.85% of the cut-off date pool balance.
The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned
ratings according to our methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1316105.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dipanshu Rustagi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Sonny Weng
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653