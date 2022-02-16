Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2022-PJ2

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
provisional ratings to 57 classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust
2022-PJ2. The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B3 (sf).
GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2022-PJ2 (GSMBS 2022-PJ2)
is the third prime jumbo transaction in 2022 issued by Goldman Sachs Mortgage
Company (GSMC), the sponsor and the primary mortgage loan seller.
Overall, pool strengths include the high credit quality of the underlying
borrowers, indicated by high FICO scores, strong reserves
for prime jumbo borrowers, mortgage loans with fixed interest rates
and no interest-only loans. As of the cut-off date,
none of the mortgage loans are subject to a COVID-19 related forbearance
plan.
GSMC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Goldman
Sachs. The mortgage loans for this transaction were acquired by
GSMC, the sponsor and the primary mortgage loan seller (approximately
99.4% by UPB), and MCLP Asset Company, Inc.
(MCLP) (approximately 0.6% by UPB), the mortgage loan
sellers, from certain of the originators or the aggregator,
MAXEX Clearing LLC (which aggregated 3.9% of the mortgage
loans by UPB).
NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (Shellpoint) will service
all of the mortgage loans in the pool. Computershare Trust Company,
N.A. (Computershare) will be the master servicer,
securities administrator and the custodian for this transaction.
We analyzed the underlying mortgage loans using Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) model. In addition, we adjusted our losses
based on qualitative attributes such as the origination quality and the
strength of the R&W framework.
Distributions of principal and interest and loss allocations are based
on a typical shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout
period that benefits from a senior and subordination floor. We
coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes using Moody's proprietary
cash flow tool.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2022-PJ2
Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-1-X*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-14, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-15, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-16, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-16-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-17, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-18, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-19, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-19-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-20, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-21, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-22, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-22-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-23, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-24, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-25, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-25-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-26, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-27, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-28, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-28-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-29, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-30, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-31, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-31-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-32, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-33, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-34, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-34-X*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-35, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-36, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)
Cl. A-X*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. PT, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean
is 0.50%, in a baseline scenario-median is
0.32% and reaches 3.91% at stress level consistent
with our Aaa rating.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, strength of
the third-party review (TPR) and the R&W framework of the transaction.
Collateral Description
As of the February 1, 2022 cut-off date, the aggregate
collateral pool comprises 622 (97.6% by UPB) prime jumbo
(non-conforming) and 51 (2.4% by UPB) conforming,
30-year loan-term, fully-amortizing fixed-rate
mortgage loans, none of which have the benefit of primary mortgage
guaranty insurance, with an aggregate stated principal balance (UPB)
of approximately $703,669,816 and a weighted average
(WA) mortgage rate of 3.1%. The WA current FICO score
of the borrowers in the pool is 771. The WA Original LTV ratio
of the mortgage pool is 70.9%, which is in line with
GSMBS 2022-PJ1 and also with other prime jumbo transactions.
Top 10 MSAs comprise 58.7% of the pool, by UPB.
The high geographic concentration in high cost MSAs is reflected in the
high average balance of the pool ($1,045,572).
All the mortgage loans in the aggregate pool are QM, with the prime
jumbo non-conforming mortgage loans meeting the requirements of
the QM-Safe Harbor rule (Appendix Q) or the new General QM rule,
and the GSE eligible mortgage loans meeting the temporary QM criteria
applicable to loans underwritten in accordance with GSE guidelines.
The other characteristics of the mortgage loans in the pool are generally
comparable to that of GSMBS 2022-PJ1 and recent prime jumbo transactions.
A portion of the loans purchased from various sellers into the pool were
originated pursuant to the new general QM rule (89.8% by
UPB). The majority of these loans are UWM loans underwritten to
GS AUS underwriting guidelines. The third-party reviewer
verified that the loans' APRs met the QM rule's thresholds. Furthermore,
these loans were underwritten and documented pursuant to the QM rule's
verification safe harbor via a mix of the Fannie Mae Single Family Selling
Guide, the Freddie Mac Single-Family Seller/Servicer Guide,
and applicable program overlays. As part of the origination quality
review and in consideration of the detailed loan-level third-party
diligence reports, which included supplemental information with
specific documentation received, we concluded that these loans were
fully documented loans, and that the underwriting of the loans is
acceptable. Therefore, we ran these loans as "full documentation"
loans in our MILAN model, but increased our Aaa and expected loss
assumptions due to the lack of performance, track records and substantial
overlays of the AUS-underwritten loans.
Aggregator/Origination Quality
GSMC is the loan aggregator and the primary mortgage seller for the transaction.
GSMC's general partner is Goldman Sachs Real Estate Funding Corp.,
and its limited partner is Goldman Sachs Bank USA. Goldman Sachs
Real Estate Funding Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Goldman
Sachs Bank USA. GSMC is an affiliate of Goldman Sachs & Co.
LLC. GSMC is overseen by the mortgage capital markets group within
Goldman Sachs. Senior management averages 16 years of mortgage
experience and 15 years of Goldman Sachs tenure. The mortgage loans
for this transaction were acquired by GSMC, the sponsor and the
primary mortgage loan seller (99.4% by UPB), and MCLP
(0.6% by UPB), the mortgage loan sellers, from
certain of the originators or the aggregator, MAXEX Clearing LLC
(which aggregated 3.9% of the mortgage loans by UPB).
The mortgage loans in the pool are underwritten to either GSMC's underwriting
guidelines, or seller's applicable guidelines. The mortgage
loan sellers do not originate any mortgage loans, including the
mortgage loans included in the mortgage pool. Instead, the
mortgage loan sellers acquired the mortgage loans pursuant to contracts
with the originators or the aggregator.
Overall, we consider GSMC's aggregation platform to be comparable
to that of peer aggregators and therefore did not apply a separate loss-level
adjustment for aggregation quality. In addition to reviewing GSMC's
aggregation quality, we have also reviewed the origination quality
of each of the originators which contributed at least approximately 10%
of the mortgage loans (by UPB) to the transaction. For such originators,
we reviewed their underwriting guidelines, performance history,
and quality control and audit processes and procedures (to the extent
available, respectively). Approximately 49.4%
of the mortgage loans, by UPB as of the cut-off date,
were originated by United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (UWM).
No other originator or group of affiliated originators originated more
than 10% of the mortgage loans. We increased our base case
and Aaa loss expectations for certain originators of non-conforming
loans where we do not have clear insight into the underwriting practices,
quality control and credit risk management (neutral for CrossCountry Mortgage,
Guaranteed Rate, loanDepot.com, LLC, NewRez LLC,
Caliber Homes and Proper Rate under the old QM guidelines). We
did not make an adjustment for GSE-eligible loans, regardless
of the originator, since those loans were underwritten in accordance
with GSE guidelines. We made an adjustment to our losses for loans
originated by UWM primarily due to the fact that underwriting prime jumbo
loans mainly through DU is fairly new and no performance history has been
provided to Moody's on these types of loans. More time is needed
to assess UWM's ability to consistently produce high-quality prime
jumbo residential mortgage loans under this program. Also,
we applied an adjustment for loanDepot loans originated under the new
QM rules as more time is needed to fully evaluate this origination program.
Servicing Arrangement
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate,
and as a result we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa
stress loss assumptions based on the servicing arrangement.
Shellpoint will act as the servicer for this transaction and will service
all the loans in the pool. Shellpoint is an approved servicer in
good standing with Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Shellpoint's primary servicing location is located in Greenville,
South Carolina. Shellpoint services residential mortgage assets
for investors that include banks, financial services companies,
GSEs and government agencies. Furthermore, Computershare
will be the master servicer, securities administrator and the custodian.
Computershare is a national banking association and a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Computershare Ltd. (Baa2, long term rating),
an Australian financial services company with over $5 billion (USD)
in assets as of June 30, 2021. Computershare Ltd.
and its affiliates have been engaging in financial service activities,
including stock transfer related services since 1997, and corporate
trust related services since 2000.
Third-party Review
The transaction benefits from TPR on 100% of the mortgage loans
for regulatory compliance, credit and property valuation.
The TPR results confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting
guidelines for the vast majority of loans, no material regulatory
compliance issues, and no material property valuation issues.
The loans that had exceptions to the originator's underwriting guidelines
had significant compensating factors that were documented.
Similar to GSMBS 2022-PJ1, a relatively high number of the
B graded exceptions were related to title insurance, compared to
those in prime transactions we recently rated. While many of these
may be rectified in the future by the servicer or by subsequent documentation,
there is a risk that these exceptions could impair the deal's insurance
coverage if not rectified and because the R&Ws specifically exclude
these exceptions. We have considered this risk in our analysis.
Representations & Warranties
GSMBS 2022-PJ2's R&W framework is in line with that of prior
GSMBS transactions we have rated where an independent reviewer is named
at closing, and costs and manner of review are clearly outlined
at issuance. Our review of the R&W framework takes into account
the financial strength of the R&W providers, scope of R&Ws
(including qualifiers and sunsets) and the R&W enforcement mechanism.
The loan-level R&Ws meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral
R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS. R&W breaches are evaluated
by an independent third-party using a set of objective criteria.
The transaction requires mandatory independent reviews of mortgage loans
that become 120 days delinquent and those that liquidate at a loss to
determine if any of the R&Ws are breached. There is a provision
for binding arbitration in the event of a dispute between the trust and
the R&W provider concerning R&W breaches.
The creditworthiness of the R&W provider determines the probability
that the R&W provider will be available and have the financial strength
to repurchase defective loans upon identifying a breach. An investment-grade
rated R&W provider lends substantial strength to its R&Ws.
We analyze the impact of less creditworthy R&W providers case by case,
in conjunction with other aspects of the transaction. Here,
because most of the R&W providers are unrated and/or exhibit limited
financial flexibility, we applied an adjustment to the mortgage
loans for which these entities provided R&Ws. In addition,
a R&W breach will be deemed not to have occurred if it arose as a
result of a TPR exception disclosed in Appendix I of the Private Placement
Memorandum. There were a relatively high number of B-grade
exceptions in the TPR review, the disclosure of which weakens the
R&W framework.
Tail Risk and Locked Out Percentage
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior
bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased
performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.90%
of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lock-out
amount of 0.90% of the cut-off date pool balance.
The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned
ratings according to our methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1318237.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Siddharth Lal
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Padma Rajagopal
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653