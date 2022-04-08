Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2022-INV1

New York, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to 21 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2022-INV1. The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B3 (sf).

Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company (GSMC), is the sponsor of GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2022-INV1 (GSMBS 2022-INV1). The pool includes 1,284 first lien fixed rate conforming (59.9% by UPB) and non-conforming (40.1% by UPB) mortgage loans secured by investor properties with up to 30 years of original term to maturity. As of the March 1, 2022 cut off date, none of the mortgage loans are subject to COVID-19 related forbearance plans or delinquent. The aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of the pool is approximately $440,858,117 as of the cut-off date.

The average stated principal balance is approximately $343,347 and the weighted average (WA) current mortgage rate is 3.5%. The borrowers have a WA credit score of 772, WA combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) of 64.6% and WA debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of 33.6%. Approximately 11.9% of the pool balance is related to borrowers with more than one mortgage loan in the pool.

The mortgage loans for this transaction were acquired by GSMC (99.45% by UPB), the sponsor and the mortgage loan seller, and MCLP Asset Company, Inc (MCLP) (0.55% by UPB), the mortgage loan seller, from various originators or MaxEx (the aggregator). On the closing date, GSMC and MCLP will sell all of its interest of the mortgage loans to the depositor. Approximately 23.4%, 12.2%, 11.8% and 10.7% of the mortgage loans, by aggregate stated principal balance as of the cut-off date, were originated by Movement Mortgage, LLC, Homebridge Financial Services, Inc. (Homebridge), First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, and Guaranteed Rate parties (Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC), respectively. No other originator or group of affiliated originators originated more than 10% of the mortgage loans in aggregate.

Approximately 1.5% of the mortgage loans by UPB are Appraisal Waiver (AW) loans, whereby the originator obtained an AW for each such mortgage loan from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac through their respective programs.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (Shellpoint) (90.1% by UPB) and Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC (Rushmore) (9.9% by UPB) will act as the servicers of the mortgage loans. Loans serviced by Shellpoint and Rushmore have a fixed servicing fee framework. Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (Computershare) will be the master servicer. The servicers are generally obligated to advance delinquent payments of principal and interest (P&I) (to the extent such advances are deemed recoverable). The master servicer, or a successor servicer, will be obligated to make any required advance of delinquent payments of principal and interest if the servicer fails in its obligation to fund such required advance.

As of cut-off date, there is no mortgage loan subject to a COVID-19 related forbearance plan. However, in the event that after the cut-off date a borrower enters into or requests a COVID-19 related forbearance plan, such mortgage loan will remain in the mortgage pool and the servicer will be required to make advances in respect of delinquent interest and principal (as well as servicing advances) on such mortgage loan during the forbearance period (to the extent such advances are deemed recoverable).

Approximately 1.0% of the loans are personal use "qualified mortgages" under Regulation Z, including loans qualified as a result of the temporary provision allowing qualified mortgage status for loans eligible for purchase, guaranty, or insurance by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (and certain other federal agencies). If the Sponsor or the Reviewer determines a personal use loan is no longer a "qualified mortgage" under the ATR Rules, the related originators or MaxEx (the aggregator) will be required to repurchase such personal use loan. With the exception of personal use loans, all other mortgage loans in the pool are not subject to TILA because each such mortgage loan is an extension of credit primarily for a business purpose and is not a "covered transaction" as defined in Section 1026.43(b)(1) of Regulation Z.

As of the closing date, the sponsor or a majority- owned affiliate of the sponsor will retain at least 5% of the initial certificate principal balance or notional amount of each class of certificates issued by the trust to satisfy U.S. risk retention rules.

Our loss estimates are based on a loan-by-loan assessment of the securitized collateral pool as of the cut-off date using Moody's Individual Loan Level Analysis (MILAN) model. The expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 0.88% at the mean (0.65% at the median) and reaches 5.23% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

GSMBS 2022-INV1 has a shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout period that benefits from a subordination floor for both senior and subordinate classes. We base our ratings on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our review of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the TPR, the representations and warranties (R&W) framework of the transaction, and the degree of alignment of interests between the sponsor and the investors.

Issuer: GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2022-INV1

Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-9, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-10, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-1*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-X-2*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-3*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-X-5*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-7*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-10*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Cl. B-3, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-5, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean is 0.88%, in a baseline scenario-median is 0.65% and reaches 5.23% at stress level consistent with our Aaa rating.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, strength of the TPR and the R&W framework of the transaction.

Collateral Description

The pool includes 1,284 first lien fixed rate conforming (59.9% by UPB) and non-conforming (40.1% by UPB) mortgage loans secured by investor properties with up to 30 years of original term to maturity. As of the March 1, 2022 cut off date, none of the mortgage loans are subject to COVID-19 related forbearance plans or delinquent. The aggregate UPB of the pool is approximately $440,858,117 as of the cut-off date. The average stated principal balance is approximately $343,347 and the weighted average (WA) current mortgage rate is 3.5%. The borrowers have a WA credit score of 772, WA combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) of 64.6% and WA debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of 33.6%.

Approximately 11.9% of the pool balance is related to borrowers with more than one mortgage loan in the pool.

The mortgage loans in the pool were originated mostly in California (39.1% by loan balance) and in high-cost metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) of Los Angeles (17.5%), New York (8.8%), San Francisco(6.6%) and others (18.1%). The high geographic concentration in high cost MSAs is reflected in the high average balance of the pool ($343,347). We made adjustments to our losses to account for this geographic concentration risk.

Aggregator/Origination Quality

The mortgage loans for this transaction were acquired by GSMC (99.45% by UPB), the sponsor and mortgage loan seller, and MCLP Asset Company, Inc. (0.55% by UPB), the mortgage loan seller. Each of GSMC and MCLP is an affiliate of GS Mortgage Securities Corp and of Goldman Sachs & Co, LLC. The mortgage loan sellers do not originate any mortgage loans, including the mortgage loans included in the mortgage pool. Instead, GSMC and MCLP acquired the mortgage loans pursuant to contracts with the originators. Overall, we consider GSMC's aggregation platform to be comparable to that of peer aggregators and therefore did not apply a separate loss-level adjustment for aggregation quality.

In addition to reviewing GSMC's aggregation quality, we have also reviewed the origination quality of each of the originators which contributed at least approximately 10% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) to the transaction. For these originators, we reviewed their underwriting guidelines, performance history, and quality control and audit processes and procedures (to the extent available). Approximately 23.4%, 12.2%, 11.8% and 10.7% of the mortgage loans, by a UPB as of the cut-off date, were originated by Movement Mortgage, LLC, Homebridge, First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, and Guaranteed Rate Parties respectively. No other originator or group of affiliated originators originated more than approximately 10% of the mortgage loans in aggregate. We have increased our base case and Aaa loss assumption for loans originated by Movement Mortgage, LLC and First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation primarily due to the lack of performance information.

Servicing Arrangement

We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate, and as a result we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions based on the servicing arrangement.

Shellpoint and Rushmore will be the named primary servicers for this transaction. Shellpoint will service 90.1% of the pool by balance and Rushmore will service 9.9% of the pool balance. Shellpoint and Rushmore are approved servicers in good standing with Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Furthermore, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (Computershare) will act as the master servicer. We consider the presence of an experienced master servicer such as Computershare to be a mitigant for any servicing disruptions.

Third-party Review

AMC Diligence, LLC (AMC), Recovco Mortgage Management, LLC (Recovo), Consolidated Analytics, Inc, Wipro Opus Risk Solutions, LLC, Evolve Mortgage Services and Digital Risk, collectively the TPR firms, reviewed 100% of the loans in this transaction for credit, regulatory compliance, property valuation, and data accuracy. The TPR results confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting guidelines for the vast majority of loans, no material regulatory compliance issues, and no material property valuation issues. The loans that had exceptions to the originator's underwriting guidelines had significant compensating factors that were documented. Hence, we did not make any adjustments to our credit enhancement.

Representations & Warranties

GSMBS 2022-INV1's R&W framework is in line with that of prior GSMBS transactions we have rated where an independent reviewer is named at closing, and costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance. The loan-level R&Ws meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS. R&W breaches are evaluated by an independent third-party using a set of objective criteria. The transaction requires mandatory independent reviews of loans that become 120 days delinquent and those that liquidate at a loss to determine if any of the R&Ws are breached. However, because most of the R&W providers in this transaction are unrated and/or exhibit limited financial flexibility, we applied an adjustment to the mortgage loans for which these entities provided R&Ws. In addition, a R&W breach will be deemed not to have occurred if it arose as a result of a TPR exception disclosed in Appendix I of the Private Placement Memorandum.

Tail Risk and Locked Out Percentage

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to the risk of eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides a senior subordination floor of 1.20% of the cut-off date pool balance, and a subordination lockout amount of 1.20% of the cut-off date pool balance. The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings according to our methodology.

COVID-19 Impacted Borrowers

As of cut-off date, there is no mortgage loan subject to a COVID-19 related forbearance plan. However, in the event that after the cut-off date a borrower enters into or requests a COVID-19 related forbearance plan, such mortgage loan will remain in the mortgage pool and the servicer will be required to make advances in respect of delinquent interest and principal (as well as servicing advances) on such mortgage loan during the forbearance period (to the extent such advances are deemed recoverable).

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1325380.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Wenzhao Wu

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Joseph Grohotolski

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

