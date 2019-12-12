Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-INV3

New York, December 12, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned provisional ratings to 34 classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust (JPMMT)
2019-INV3. The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B3 (sf).
JPMMT 2019-INV3 is the sixteenth prime jumbo transaction of 2019
issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation (JPMMAC)
and the third JPMMT transaction in 2019 backed by 100% investment
property loans.
The certificates are backed by 1,049 fully-amortizing (20,
25 and 30-year term) fixed-rate investment property mortgage
loans with a total balance of $388,315,530 as of the
December 1, 2019, cut-off date. Similar to prior
JPMMT transactions backed by 100% investment property loans,
JPMMT 2019-INV3 includes GSE-eligible mortgage loans (97.9%
by loan balance) mostly originated by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National
Association (JPMCB), United Shore Financial Services d/b/a United
Wholesale Mortgage and Shore Mortgage (United Shore) and Quicken Loans
Inc. (Quicken) underwritten to the government sponsored enterprises
(GSE) guidelines. The remaining 2.1% is comprised
of prime jumbo non-conforming investor mortgages purchased by JPMMAC,
sponsor and mortgage loan seller, from various originators and aggregators.
JPMCB, United Shore and Quicken originated 36.6%,
31.7% and 10.6% of the mortgage pool,
respectively.
NewRez LLC f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage
Servicing (Shellpoint), JPMCB, Quicken and United Shore are
the servicers. JPMCB and Quicken will service approximately 36.6%
and 10.6% of the mortgage loans, respectively,
on behalf of the issuing entity. Shellpoint will interim service
approximately 21.2% of the mortgage loans on behalf of the
issuing entity from the closing date until the servicing transfer date,
after which date the mortgage loans will be serviced by JPMCB.
The servicing transfer date is expected to occur on or about February
1, 2020, but may occur on a later date as determined by the
issuing entity and JPMCB. United Shore will own the mortgage servicing
rights for approximately 31.7% of the mortgage loans which
will be serviced by Cenlar FSB, as subservicer.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-INV3
Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-14, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-15, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-16, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-17, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-1-A, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Cl. B-2-A, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3-A, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)
Cl. B-5-Y, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 1.28%
and reaches 10.00% at a stress level consistent with our
Aaa ratings.
We calculated losses on the pool using our US Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) model based on the loan-level collateral information
as of the cut-off date. Loan-level adjustments to
the model results included, but were not limited to, adjustments
for origination quality, third-party review (TPR) scope and
results, and the financial strength of the representation &
warranty (R&W) providers.
Collateral Description
The JPMMT 2019-INV3 transaction is a securitization of 1,049
investment property mortgage loans secured by fixed rate, first
liens on one-to-four family residential investment properties,
planned unit developments, condominiums and townhouses with an unpaid
principal balance of $388,315,530. The GSE-eligible
loans, which make up about 98% of the JPMMT 2019-INV3
pool by loan balance, were underwritten using Fannie Mae's
Desktop Underwriter Program (the "DU Program") or Freddie
Mac's Loan Prospector Program (the "LP Program,"
and together with the DU Program, the "DU/LP Programs"),
subject to any permitted variances for the related originator.
All the loans have a 20-year (22 loans or 1.25% of
UPB), 25-year (2 loans or 0.17% of UPB) or
a 30-year original term (1,025 loans or 98.6%
of UPB). The weighted average (WA) seasoning of the mortgage pool
is 3.4 months. The loans have strong borrower characteristics
with a WA original primary borrower FICO score of 766 and a WA original
combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) of 66.6%.
In addition, 28.3% of the borrowers are self-employed
and refinance loans comprise about 46.5% of the aggregate
pool. The pool has a high geographic concentration with 48.1%
of the aggregate pool located in California, with 19.2%
located in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
MSA and 9.6% located in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward,
CA MSA. The characteristics of the loans underlying the pool are
generally comparable to other recent prime RMBS transactions backed primarily
by 100% investment property 30-year mortgage loans that
we have rated.
With the exception of personal-use loans, all other mortgage
loans in the pool are not subject to TILA because each such mortgage loan
is an extension of credit primarily for a business purpose and is not
a "covered transaction" as defined in Section 1026.43(b)(1)
of Regulation Z. All the personal-use loans are "qualified
mortgages" under Regulation Z as result of the temporary provision
allowing qualified mortgage status for loans eligible for purchase,
guaranty, or insurance by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (and certain
other federal agencies). The sponsor, directly or through
a majority-owned affiliate, intends to retain an eligible
vertical residual interest with a fair value of at least 5% of
the aggregate fair value of the notes issued by the trust.
Aggregation/Origination Quality
We consider JPMMAC's aggregation platform to be adequate and we did not
apply a separate loss-level adjustment for aggregation quality.
In addition to reviewing JPMMAC as an aggregator, we have also reviewed
the originator(s) contributing a significant percentage of the collateral
pool (above 10%). With one exception noted below,
we did not make an adjustment for GSE-eligible loans, regardless
of the originator, since those loans were underwritten in accordance
with GSE guidelines. However, we applied an adjustment to
the loss levels for loans originated by Quicken due to the relatively
worse performance of their agency-eligible investment property
mortgage loans compared to similar loans from other originators in the
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae database.
Servicing Arrangement
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate
given the strong servicing arrangement of the servicers, as well
as the presence of a strong master servicer to oversee the servicers.
The servicers are contractually obligated to the issuing entity to service
the related mortgage loans. In this transaction, Nationstar
Mortgage LLC (Nationstar, rated B2) will act as the master servicer.
The servicers are required to advance principal and interest on the mortgage
loans. To the extent that the servicers are unable to do so,
the master servicer will be obligated to make such advances. In
the event that the master servicer, Nationstar, is unable
to make such advances, the securities administrator, Citibank,
N.A. (rated Aa3) will be obligated to do so to the extent
such advance is determined by the securities administrator to be recoverable.
Servicing Fee Framework
The servicing fee for loans serviced by JPMCB, Shellpoint and United
Shore will be based on a step-up incentive fee structure with a
monthly base fee of $40 per loan and additional fees for servicing
delinquent and defaulted loans. The incentive structure includes
an initial monthly base servicing fee of $40 for all performing
loans and increases according to a pre-determined delinquent and
incentive servicing fee schedule. The delinquent and incentive
servicing fees will be deducted from the available distribution amount
and Class B-6 net WAC. The other servicer, Quicken,
will be paid a monthly flat servicing fee equal to one-twelfth
of 0.25% of the remaining principal balance of the mortgage
loans.
The servicing fee framework is comparable to other recent JPMMT transactions
backed by prime mortgage loans that we have rated. By establishing
a base servicing fee for performing loans that increases with the delinquency
of loans, the fee-for-service structure aligns monetary
incentives to the servicer with the costs of the servicer. The
servicer receives higher fees for labor-intensive activities that
are associated with servicing delinquent loans, including loss mitigation,
than they receive for servicing a performing loan, which is less
labor-intensive. The fee-for-service compensation
is reasonable and adequate for this transaction because it better aligns
the servicer's costs with the deal's performance. Furthermore,
higher fees for the more labor-intensive tasks make the transfer
of these loans to another servicer easier, should that become necessary.
By contrast, in typical RMBS transactions a servicer can take actions,
such as modifications and prolonged workouts, that increase the
value of its mortgage servicing rights. The transaction does not
have a servicing fee cap, so, in the event of a servicer replacement,
any increase in the base servicing fee beyond the current fee will be
paid out of the available distribution amount.
Third-Party Review
Two third party review firms, AMC Diligence, LLC (AMC) and
Opus Capital Markets Consultants, LLC (Opus) (collectively,
TPR firms), verified the accuracy of the loan-level information
that we received from the sponsor. These firms conducted detailed
credit, valuation, regulatory compliance and data integrity
reviews on 100% of the mortgage pool. The TPR results indicated
compliance with the originators' underwriting guidelines for majority
of loans, no material compliance issues, and no appraisal
defects. The TPR firms also reviewed the loan files for indications
that the loans were approved by the DU/LP Programs. Overall,
the loans that had exceptions to guidelines had strong documented compensating
factors such as low DTIs, low LTVs, high reserves, high
FICOs, or clean payment histories. Overall, we did
not make any adjustments to our credit enhancement for credit and regulatory
compliance quality issues.
Furthermore, the property valuation review consisted of reviewing
the valuation materials utilized at origination to ensure the appraisal
report was complete and in conformity with the underwriting guidelines.
The TPR firms also reviewed each loan to determine whether a third-party
valuation product was required and if required, that the third-party
product value was compared to the original appraised value to identify
a value variance. The property valuation portion of the TPR was
conducted using, among other methods, a third-party
collateral desk appraisal (CDA), a field review, automated
valuation model (AVM), Fannie Mae's Collateral Underwriter (CU)
or Freddie Mac Loan Collateral Advisor (LCA) risk scores. There
were loans for which the original appraisal was evaluated using only AVMs
for which appraisal risk was inconsistent with the respective GSE's day
one representation warranty and enforcement mechanism relief. We
believe that utilizing only AVMs in such situations as a comparison to
verify the original appraisals is much weaker and less accurate than utilizing
CDAs. Hence, we took this framework into consideration and
applied an adjustment to our credit enhancement levels for such loans.
R&W Framework
JPMMT 2019-INV3's R&W framework is in line with that
of other JPMMT transactions where an independent reviewer is named at
closing, and costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at
issuance. Our review of the R&W framework considers the financial
strength of the R&W providers, scope of R&Ws (including
qualifiers and sunsets) and enforcement mechanisms. The R&W
providers vary in financial strength. The creditworthiness of the
R&W provider determines the probability that the R&W provider
will be available and have the financial strength to repurchase defective
loans upon identifying a breach. An investment grade rated R&W
provider lends substantial strength to its R&Ws. We analyze
the impact of less creditworthy R&W providers case by case,
in conjunction with other aspects of the transaction.
We made no adjustments to the loans for which JPMCB (Aa2), its affiliate,
JPMMAC provided R&Ws since they are highly rated and/or financially
stable entities. Furthermore, the R&W provider,
Quicken, is rated Ba1, has a strong credit profile and is
a financially stable entity. However, we applied an adjustment
to our expected losses to account for the risk that Quicken may be unable
to repurchase defective loans in a stressed economic environment in which
a substantial portion of the loans breach the R&Ws, given that
it is a non-bank entity with a monoline business (mortgage origination
and servicing) that is highly correlated with the economy. We tempered
this adjustment by taking into account Quicken's relative financial strength
and the strong TPR results which suggest a lower probability that poorly
performing mortgage loans will be found defective following review by
the independent reviewer.
In contrast, the rest of the R&W providers are unrated and/or
financially weaker entities. We applied an adjustment to the loans
for which these entities provided R&Ws. JPMMAC will make the
mortgage loan representations and warranties with respect to mortgage
loans originated by certain originators (approx. 1.5%
by loan balance). For loans that JPMMAC acquired via the MAXEX
Clearing LLC (MaxEx) platform, MaxEx under the assignment,
assumption and recognition agreement with JPMMAC, will make the
R&Ws. The R&Ws provided by MaxEx to JPMMAC and assigned
to the trust are in line with the R&Ws found in other JPMMT transactions.
No other party will backstop or be responsible for backstopping any R&W
providers who may become financially incapable of repurchasing mortgage
loans. With respect to the R&Ws made by such originators or
the aggregator, as applicable, as of a date prior to the closing
date, JPMMAC will make a "gap" representation covering the period
from the date as of which such R&W is made by such originator or the
aggregator, as applicable, to the cut-off date or closing
date, as applicable. Additionally, no party will be
required to repurchase or substitute any mortgage loan until such loan
has gone through the review process.
Additional Counterparties
The transaction Delaware trustee is Citibank, N.A.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and JPMCB will each maintain
custody, on behalf of the issuing entity, of the documents
relating to approximately 63.43% and approximately 36.57%
of the mortgage loans, respectively, under the related custody
agreement. The paying agent and cash management functions will
be performed by Citibank, N.A. Nationstar, as
master servicer, is responsible for servicer oversight, servicer
termination and for the appointment of any successor servicer.
In addition, Nationstar is committed to act as successor if no other
successor servicer can be found. The master servicer is required
to advance principal and interest if the servicer fails to do so.
If the master servicer fails to make the required advance, the securities
administrator is obligated to make such advance.
Tail Risk & Subordination Floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior
bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased
performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.00%
of the closing pool balance, and a subordination lock-out
amount of 0.85% of the closing pool balance. The
floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned
ratings according to our methodology.
Transaction Structure
The transaction has a shifting interest structure in which the senior
bonds benefit from a number of protections. Funds collected,
including principal, are first used to make interest payments to
the senior bonds. Next, principal payments are made to the
senior bonds. Next, available distribution amounts are used
to reimburse realized losses and certificate write-down amounts
for the senior bonds (after subordinate bond have been reduced to zero
i.e. the credit support depletion date). Finally,
interest and then principal payments are paid to the subordinate bonds
in sequential order.
Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order, first
to the lowest subordinate bond. After the balance of the subordinate
bonds is written off, losses from the pool begin to write off the
principal balance of the senior support bond, and finally losses
are allocated to the super senior bonds.
In addition, the pass-through rate on the bonds (other than
the Class A-R Certificates) is based on the net WAC as reduced
by the sum of (i) the reviewer annual fee rate and (ii) the capped trust
expense rate. In the event that there is a small number of loans
remaining, the last outstanding bonds' rate can be reduced to zero.
The Class A-11 Certificates will have a pass-through rate
that will vary directly with the rate of one-month LIBOR and the
Class A-11-X Certificates will have a pass-through
rate that will vary inversely with the rate of one-month LIBOR.
If the securities administrator notifies the depositor that it cannot
determine one-month LIBOR in accordance with the methods prescribed
in the sale and servicing agreement and a benchmark transition event has
not yet occurred, one-month LIBOR for such accrual period
will be one-month LIBOR as calculated for the immediately preceding
accrual period. Following the occurrence of a benchmark transition
event, a benchmark other than one-month LIBOR will be selected
for purposes of calculating the pass-through rate on the class
A-11 certificates.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework " published in October 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The Credit Rating for J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-INV3
was assigned in accordance with Moody's existing Methodology entitled
"Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework,"
dated October 2019. Please note that on 12/9/2019, Moody's
released a Request for Comment, in which it has requested market
feedback on potential revisions to its Methodology to expand the scope
to include private label non-prime first-lien mortgage loans
originated during or after 2009. If the revised Methodology is
implemented as proposed, the Credit Rating on J.P.
Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-INV3 will not be affected. Please
refer to Moody's Request for Comment, titled "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework: Proposed Methodology
Update" for further details regarding the implications of the proposed
Methodology revisions on certain Credit Ratings.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1207051.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model
that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and
therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Philip Rukosuev
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Sang Shin
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653