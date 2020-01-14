Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-LTV1

New York, January 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned provisional ratings to 34 classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust (JPMMT)
2020-LTV1. The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B3 (sf).
The certificates are backed by 645, 30-year, fully-amortizing
fixed-rate mortgage loans with a total balance of $430,287,416
as of the January 1st, 2020 cut-off date. GSE-eligible
loans comprise only 3.09% of the pool balance. All
the loans are subject to the Qualified Mortgage (QM) and Ability-to-Repay
(ATR) rules and are categorized as either QM-Safe Harbor,
QM-Agency Safe Harbor and QM - Rebuttable Presumption.
JPMMT 2020-LTV1 is the fifth JPMMT transaction with the LTV designation.
The weighted average (WA) loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of the
mortgage pool is approximately 88.7%, which is in
line with those of the other JPMMT LTV transactions, but higher
than other prrior JPMMT transactions with WA LTVs of about 70%
on average. All loans have LTVs of between 80% and 90%,
and about 85.4% of the loans by balance have LTVs greater
than 85%. None of the loans in the pool have mortgage insurance.
The other credit characteristics of the loans in the pool are generally
comparable to that of recent JPMMT transactions.
United Shore Financial Services, LLC d/b/a United Wholesale Mortgage
and Shore Mortgage (United Shore) originated 67.1% of the
mortgage loans by balance, loanDepot.com, LLC originated
18.1% of the mortgage loans by balance, and SoFi Lending
Corp. originated 7.4% of the mortgage loans by balance.
The remaining originators each account for less than 3.0%
of the aggregate principal balance of the loans in the pool. About
64.7% of the mortgage pool was originated under United Shore's
High Balance Nationwide program, in which, using the Desktop
Underwriter (DU) automated underwriting system, loans are underwritten
to Fannie Mae guidelines with overlays. The loans receive a DU
Approve Ineligible feedback due to the loan amount exceeding the GSE limit
for certain markets.
At closing, United Shore will service approximately 48.4%
of the pool and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing will service 39.1%
of the pool. With respect to the Mortgage Loans serviced by United
Shore, Cenlar FSB, will act as the subservicer. A subservicer
performs substantially all of the servicing obligations (other than advancing
obligations) for certain of the mortgage loans under a subservicing agreement
with the related servicer. The servicing fee for loans serviced
by Shellpoint, United Shore and loanDepot will be based on a step-up
incentive fee structure with a $40 base servicing fee and additional
fees for servicing delinquent and defaulted loans. Shellpoint will
be an interim servicer from the closing date until the servicing transfer
date, which is expected to occur on or about April 1st, 2020
(or such later date as determined by the issuing entity and JPMCB).
After the servicing transfer date, JPMCB will assume servicing responsibilities
for the mortgage loans previously serviced by Shellpoint.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC (Nationstar) will be the master servicer and Citibank,
N.A. (Citibank) will be the securities administrator and
Delaware trustee. Pentalpha Surveillance LLC will be the representations
and warranties breach reviewer. Distributions of principal and
interest and loss allocations are based on a typical shifting interest
structure that benefits from senior and subordination floors.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-LTV1
Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-14, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-15, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-16, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-17, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-1-A, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-2-A, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-3-A, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)
Cl. B-5-Y, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 2.08%
and reaches 14.76% at a stress level consistent with our
Aaa ratings.
We calculated losses on the pool using our US Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) model based on the loan-level collateral information
as of the cut-off date. Loan-level adjustments to
the model results included, but were not limited to, adjustments
for origination quality, third-party review (TPR) scope and
results, and the financial strength of the representation &
warranty (R&W) provider.
Collateral Description
JPMMT 2020-LTV1 is a securitization of a pool of 645 30-year,
fully-amortizing fixed-rate mortgage loans with a total
balance of $430,287,416 as of the cut-off date,
with a WA remaining term to maturity of 356 months and a WA seasoning
of 4 months. The WA current FICO score of the borrowers in the
pool is 761. The WA LTV ratio of the mortgage pool is 88.7%,
which is in line with those of the other JPMMT LTV transactions,
but higher than those of previous JPMMT transactions which had WA LTVs
of about 78.6% on average. All loans have LTVs of
between 80% and 90%, and about 85.4%
of the loans by balance have LTVs greater than 85%. None
of the loans in the pool have mortgage insurance. The WA mortgage
rate of the pool is 4.5%. The mortgage loans in the
pool were originated mostly in California (34.8% by loan
balance).
United Shore Financial Services (United Shore) originated 67.1%
of the mortgage loans by balance, loanDepot.com, LLC
originated 18.1% of the mortgage loans by balance,
and SoFi Lending Corp. originated 7.4% of the mortgage
loans by balance. The remaining originators each account for less
than 3.0% of the aggregate principal balance of the loans
in the pool. About 64.7% of the mortgage pool was
originated under United Shore's High Balance Nationwide program,
in which, using the Desktop Underwriter (DU) automated underwriting
system, loans are underwritten to Fannie Mae guidelines with overlays.
The loans receive a DU Approve Ineligible feedback due to the loan amount
exceeding the GSE limit for certain markets.
Aggregation/Origination Quality
We consider J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.
(JPMMAC)'s aggregation platform to be adequate and we did not apply
a separate loss-level adjustment for aggregation quality.
In addition to reviewing JPMMAC as an aggregator, we have also reviewed
the originators contributing a significant percentage of the collateral
pool (above 10%). For these originators, we reviewed
their underwriting guidelines and their policies and documentation (where
available). We increased our base case and Aaa loss expectations
for certain originators of non-conforming loans where we do not
have clear insight into the underwriting practices, quality control
and credit risk management. We did not make an adjustment for GSE-eligible
loans, regardless of the originator, since those loans were
underwritten in accordance with GSE guidelines.
United Shore: Our originator quality analysis generally consists
of a review of the originator's past loan performance, and
its policies and practices, which could affect future loan performance.
While USFS' guidelines are generally in line with our credit neutral
criteria, we consider the origination quality of United Shore to
be relatively weaker than that of peers due to lack of loan performance
information by product type and information related to United Shore's
quality control policies and procedures with reference to how they evaluate
a borrower's ability and willingness to repay the loan, and assess
the collateral value, particularly with respect to its High Balance
Nationwide program. The loans originated by United Shore were mostly
underwritten in accordance with Fannie Mae guidelines through DU (High
Balance Nationwide program) with overlays and a few were underwritten
to their prime jumbo guidelines. We note that United Shore originated
loans have been included in several prime jumbo securitizations that we
have rated. Performance of prime jumbo securitizations to date
shows minimal delinquencies and even less cumulative losses. United
Shore's guidelines are generally in line with our credit neutral
criteria. All prime jumbo loans must be manually underwritten and
fully documented, and no streamline documentation or documentation
waivers based on agency AUS decisions are permitted. United Shore
has overlays for loan amount, income and employment. Underwriting
guidelines require adherence to CFPB rules for ATR.
Servicing arrangement
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate
given the strong servicing arrangement of the servicers, as well
as the presence of a strong master servicer to oversee the servicers.
The servicers are contractually obligated to the issuing entity to service
the related mortgage loans. However, the servicers may perform
their servicing obligations through sub-servicers. In this
transaction, Nationstar (rated B2) will act as the master servicer.
The servicers are required to advance principal and interest on the mortgage
loans. To the extent that the servicers are unable to do so,
the master servicer will be obligated to make such advances. In
the event that the master servicer, Nationstar, is unable
to make such advances, the securities administrator, Citibank
(rated Aa3) will be obligated to do so to the extent such advance is determined
by the securities administrator to be recoverable.
Servicing Fee Framework
The servicing fee will be based on a step-up incentive fee structure
with a monthly base fee of $40 per loan and additional fees for
servicing delinquent and defaulted loans. The incentive structure
includes an initial monthly base servicing fee of $40 for all performing
loans and increases according to a pre-determined delinquent and
incentive servicing fee schedule. The delinquent and incentive
servicing fees will be deducted from the available distribution amount
and Class B-6 net WAC. Shellpoint will act as interim servicer
for the JPMCB mortgage loans until the servicing transfer date.
The servicing fee framework is comparable to other recent JPMMT transactions
backed by prime mortgage loans that we have rated. However,
while this fee structure is common in non-performing mortgage securitizations,
it is relatively new to rated prime mortgage securitizations which typically
incorporate a flat 25 basis point servicing fee rate structure.
By establishing a base servicing fee for performing loans that increases
with the delinquency of loans, the fee-for-service
structure aligns monetary incentives to the servicer with the costs of
the servicer. The servicer receives higher fees for labor-intensive
activities that are associated with servicing delinquent loans,
including loss mitigation, than they receive for servicing a performing
loan, which is less labor-intensive. The fee-for-service
compensation is reasonable and adequate for this transaction because it
better aligns the servicer's costs with the deal's performance.
Furthermore, higher fees for the more labor-intensive tasks
make the transfer of these loans to another servicer easier, should
that become necessary. By contrast, in typical RMBS transactions
a servicer can take actions, such as modifications and prolonged
workouts, that increase the value of its mortgage servicing rights.
The transaction does not have a servicing fee cap, so, in
the event of a servicer replacement, any increase in the base servicing
fee beyond the current fee will be paid out of the available distribution
amount.
Third-party Review
Three third-party review (TPR) firms verified the accuracy of the
loan-level information that we received from the sponsor.
These firms conducted detailed credit, regulatory compliance,
property valuation and data integrity reviews on 100% of the mortgage
pool.
The TPR results indicated compliance with the originators' underwriting
guidelines for the majority of loans, no material compliance issues,
and no appraisal defects. The loans that had exceptions to the
originators' underwriting guidelines had strong documented compensating
factors such as low DTIs, low LTVs, high reserves, high
FICOs, or clean payment histories. The TPR firms also identified
minor compliance exceptions for reasons such as inadequate RESPA disclosures
(which do not have assignee liability) and TILA/RESPA Integrated Disclosure
(TRID) violations related to fees that were out of variance but then were
cured and disclosed. Besides the adjustment for loans for which
the only third-party valuation check was an AVM or a CU risk score
for prime jumbo non-conforming loans (discussed below), we
did not make any adjustments to our expected or Aaa loss levels due to
the TPR results.
The TPR firms compared third-party valuation products to the original
appraisals. Property valuation was conducted using, among
other things, a field review, a third-party collateral
desk appraisal (CDA), broker price opinion (BPO), automated
valuation model (AVM) or a Collateral Underwriter (CU) risk score.
In some cases, for loans that had a CU risk score of 2.5
or less, a third-party valuation product was not ordered.
Of note, we consider the use of only a CU risk score for non-conforming
loans to be credit negative due to (1) the lack of human intervention
which increases the likelihood of missing emerging risk trends,
(2) the limited track record of the software and limited transparency
into the model and (3) GSE focus on non-jumbo loans which may lower
reliability on jumbo loan appraisals. We applied an adjustment
to the loss for such loans since the sample size and valuation result
of the loans that were reviewed using a third-party valuation product
such as a CDA and field review (excluding AVMs) were insufficient.
In addition, there were loans for which the original appraisal was
evaluated using only an AVM. We applied an adjustment to the loss
for such loans, since we consider AVM valuations to be less accurate
than desk reviews and field reviews due to inherent data limitations that
could adversely impact the reliability of AVM results. Besides
the adjustment for loans for which the only third-party valuation
check was an AVM or a CU risk score for prime jumbo non-conforming
loans, we did not make any other adjustments to our loss levels
for appraisal quality issues.
Reps & Warranties
JPMMT 2020-LTV1's R&W framework is in line with that of other
JPMMT transactions where an independent reviewer is named at closing,
and the costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance.
Our review of the R&W framework considers the financial strength of
the R&W providers, scope of R&Ws (including qualifiers and
sunsets) and enforcement mechanisms. The R&W providers vary
in financial strength. The creditworthiness of the R&W provider
determines the probability that the R&W provider will be available
and have the financial strength to repurchase defective loans upon identifying
a breach. An investment grade rated R&W provider lends substantial
strength to its R&Ws. We analyze the impact of less creditworthy
R&W providers case by case, in conjunction with other aspects
of the transaction.
We made no adjustments to the loans for which JPMCB (JPMorgan Chase Bank,
N.A., Aa2), its affiliate, JPMMAC provided
R&Ws since they are highly rated and/or financially stable entities.
Furthermore, the R&W provider, Quicken Loans Inc.
(Quicken), is rated Ba1, has a strong credit profile and is
a financially stable entity. However, we applied an adjustment
to our expected losses to account for the risk that Quicken may be unable
to repurchase defective loans in a stressed economic environment in which
a substantial portion of the loans breach the R&Ws, given that
it is a non-bank entity with a monoline business (mortgage origination
and servicing) that is highly correlated with the economy. We tempered
this adjustment by taking into account Quicken's relative financial strength
and the strong TPR results which suggest a lower probability that poorly
performing mortgage loans will be found defective following review by
the independent reviewer.
In contrast, the rest of the R&W providers are unrated and/or
financially weaker entities. We applied an adjustment to the loans
for which these entities provided R&Ws. JPMMAC will make the
mortgage loan representations and warranties with respect to mortgage
loans originated by certain originators (approx. 1.5%
by loan balance). For loans that JPMMAC acquired via the MAXEX
Clearing LLC (MaxEx) platform, MaxEx under the assignment,
assumption and recognition agreement with JPMMAC, will make the
R&Ws. The R&Ws provided by MaxEx to JPMMAC and assigned
to the trust are in line with the R&Ws found in other JPMMT transactions.
No other party will backstop or be responsible for backstopping any R&W
providers who may become financially incapable of repurchasing mortgage
loans. With respect to the R&Ws made by such originators or
the aggregator, as applicable, as of a date prior to the closing
date, JPMMAC will make a "gap" representation covering the period
from the date as of which such R&W is made by such originator or the
aggregator, as applicable, to the cut-off date or closing
date, as applicable. Additionally, no party will be
required to repurchase or substitute any mortgage loan until such loan
has gone through the review process.
Additional Counterparties
The Delaware trustee and securities administrator is Citibank.
The custodian is Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. As master
servicer, Nationstar is responsible for servicer oversight,
the termination of servicers and the appointment of successor servicers.
Nationstar is committed to act as successor servicer if no other successor
servicer can be engaged.
Transaction Structure
The transaction uses the shifting interest structure in which the senior
bonds benefit from a number of protections. Funds collected,
including principal, are first used to make interest payments to
the senior bonds. Next, principal payments are made to the
senior bonds. Next, available distribution amounts are used
to reimburse realized losses and certificate write-down amounts
for the senior bonds (after subordinate bond have been reduced to zero,
i.e. the credit support depletion date). Finally,
interest and then principal payments are paid to the subordinate bonds
in sequential order.
Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order, first
to the lowest subordinate bond. After the balance of the subordinate
bonds is written off, losses from the pool begin to write off the
principal balance of the senior support bond, and finally losses
are allocated to the super senior bonds.
In addition, the pass-through rate on the bonds is based
on the net WAC as reduced by the sum of (i) the reviewer annual fee rate
and (ii) the capped trust expense rate. In the event that there
is a small number of loans remaining, the last outstanding bonds'
rate can be reduced to zero.
The Class A-11 Certificates will have a pass-through rate
that will vary directly with the rate of one-month LIBOR and the
Class A-11-X Certificates will have a pass-through
rate that will vary inversely with the rate of one-month LIBOR.
If the securities administrator notifies the depositor that it cannot
determine one-month LIBOR in accordance with the methods prescribed
in the sale and servicing agreement and a benchmark transition event has
not yet occurred, one-month LIBOR for such accrual period
will be one-month LIBOR as calculated for the immediately preceding
accrual period. Following the occurrence of a benchmark transition
event, a benchmark other than one-month LIBOR will be selected
for purposes of calculating the pass-through rate on the class
A-11 certificates.
Tail Risk & Subordination Floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior
bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased
performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.25%
of the closing pool balance, and a subordination lock-out
amount of 1.00% of the closing pool balance. The
floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned
ratings according to our methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in October 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The credit rating for J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-LTV1
was assigned accordance with Moody's existing Methodology entitled "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework," dated October
2019. Please note that on 12/9/2019, Moody's released
a Request for Comment, in which it has requested market feedback
on potential revisions to its Methodology to expand the scope to include
private label non-prime first-lien mortgage loans originated
during or after 2009. If the revised Methodology is implemented
as proposed, the Credit Rating on J.P. Morgan Mortgage
Trust 2020-LTV1 will not be affected. Please refer to Moody's
Request for Comment, titled "Moody's Approach to Rating
US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework: Proposed Methodology Update"
for further details regarding the implications of the proposed Methodology
revisions on certain Credit Ratings.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1210157.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Khakan Haider
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Sonny Weng
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653