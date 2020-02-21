Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-INV1

New York, February 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned provisional ratings to 34 classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust (JPMMT)
2020-INV1. The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B3 (sf).
JPMMT 2020-INV1 is the first JPMMT transaction of 2020 backed by
100% investment property loans.
The certificates are backed by 1,320 predominantly 30-year
term, fully-amortizing, fixed-rate investment
property mortgage loans with a total balance of $479,967,349
as of the February 1, 2020 cut-off date. Similar to
prior JPMMT transactions, JPMMT 2020-INV1 includes GSE-eligible
mortgage loans (97.98% by loan balance) mostly originated
by United Shore Financial Services, LLC d/b/a United Wholesale Mortgage
and Shore Mortgage (United Shore), AmeriHome Mortgage Company,
LLC (AmeriHome) and JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (JPMCB)
underwritten to the government sponsored enterprises (GSE) guidelines.
The remaining 2.02% is comprised of prime jumbo non-conforming
investor mortgages purchased by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition
Corp. (JPMMAC), sponsor and mortgage loan seller, from
various originators and aggregators. United Shore, AmeriHome
and JPMCB originated 48.17%, 28.79%
and 12.63% of the mortgage pool, respectively.
All other originators comprise of less than 5% of the mortgage
pool.
United Shore, JPMCB, NewRez LLC f/k/a New Penn Financial,
LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (Shellpoint) Quicken Loans Inc.
(Quicken), and AmeriHome are the servicers. Shellpoint will
act as interim servicer for the JPMCB mortgage loans until the servicing
transfer date, which is expected to occur on or about April 1,
2020. After the servicing transfer date, these mortgage loans
will be serviced by JPMCB. With respect to the mortgage loans serviced
by United Shore and AmeriHome, Cenlar FSB will be the subservicer.
The servicing fee for loans serviced by JPMCB, Shellpoint and United
Shore will be based on a step-up incentive fee structure with a
monthly base fee of $40 per loan and additional fees for delinquent
or defaulted loans. All other servicers will be paid a monthly
flat servicing fee equal to one-twelfth of 0.25%
of the remaining principal balance of the mortgage loans. Nationstar
Mortgage LLC (Nationstar, Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc.
rated B2) will be the master servicer and Citibank, National Association
(Citibank) will be the securities administrator and Delaware trustee.
Pentalpha Surveillance LLC will be the representations and warranties
breach reviewer. Distributions of principal and interest and loss
allocations are based on a typical shifting interest structure that benefits
from senior and subordination floors.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-INV1
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 1.26%
and reaches 9.99% at a stress level consistent with our
Aaa ratings.
We calculated losses on the pool using our US Moody's Individual Loan
Analysis (MILAN) model based on the loan-level collateral information
as of the cut-off date. Loan-level adjustments to
the model results included, but were not limited to, adjustments
for origination quality, and the financial strength of the representation
& warranty (R&W) providers.
Collateral Description
The JPMMT 2020-INV1 transaction is a securitization of 1,320
investment property mortgage loans secured by fixed rate, first
liens on one-to-four family residential investment properties,
planned unit developments, condominiums and townhouses with an unpaid
principal balance of $479,967,349. With the
exception of personal-use loans and the prime jumbo non-conforming,
all other mortgage loans in the pool are not subject to TILA (72.48%)
because each such mortgage loan is an extension of credit primarily for
a business purpose and is not a "covered transaction" as defined
in Section 1026.43(b)(1) of Regulation Z. All the personal-use
loans are "qualified mortgages" under Regulation Z as result
of the temporary provision allowing qualified mortgage status for loans
eligible for purchase, guaranty, or insurance by Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac (and certain other federal agencies). The sponsor,
directly or through a majority-owned affiliate, intends to
retain an eligible vertical residual interest with a fair value of at
least 5% of the aggregate fair value of the notes issued by the
trust. Such retained classes may be held in the form of one or
more exchangeable certificates.
All the loans have a 20-year (5 loans or 0.26% of
UPB), 21-year (1 loan or 0.09% of UPB) 25-year
(1 loan or 0.07% of UPB) or a 30-year original term
(1,313 loans or 99.57% of UPB). The weighted
average (WA) seasoning of the mortgage pool is 2.68 months.
The loans have strong borrower characteristics with a WA original primary
borrower FICO score of 761 and a WA original combined loan-to-value
ratio (CLTV) of 67.6%. In addition, 27.0%
of the borrowers are self-employed and refinance loans comprise
about 56.0% of the aggregate pool. The pool has a
high geographic concentration with 48.1% of the aggregate
pool located in California, with 19.0% located in
the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA MSA and 7.5%
located in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA MSA.
The characteristics of the loans underlying the pool are generally comparable
to other recent prime RMBS transactions backed primarily by 100%
investment property 30-year mortgage loans that we have rated.
Aggregation/Origination Quality
We consider JPMMAC's aggregation platform to be adequate and we did not
apply a separate loss-level adjustment for aggregation quality.
In addition to reviewing JPMMAC as an aggregator, we have also reviewed
the originator(s) contributing a significant percentage of the collateral
pool (above 10%). With two exception noted below,
we did not make an adjustment for GSE-eligible loans, regardless
of the originator, since those loans were underwritten in accordance
with GSE guidelines. We applied an adjustment to the loss levels
for loans originated by Home Point Financial Corporation (0.86%
by balance) due to limited historical performance data, reduced
retail footprints which will limit the seller's oversight on originations
and lack of strong controls to support recent rapid growth. Furthermore,
Quicken (1.42% by balance) has a higher percentage of early
payment defaults than its peers based on the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
database. We applied an adjustment to the loss levels for loans
originated by Quicken due to the relatively worse performance of their
agency-eligible investment property mortgage loans compared to
similar loans from other originators in the Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae
database.
Servicing Arrangement
We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate
given the strong servicing arrangement of the servicers, as well
as the presence of a strong master servicer to oversee the servicers.
The servicers are contractually obligated to the issuing entity to service
the related mortgage loans. In this transaction, Nationstar
Mortgage LLC (Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. rated B2) will
act as the master servicer. The servicers are required to advance
principal and interest on the mortgage loans. To the extent that
the servicers are unable to do so, the master servicer will be obligated
to make such advances. In the event that the master servicer,
Nationstar, is unable to make such advances, the securities
administrator, Citibank (rated Aa3) will be obligated to do so to
the extent such advance is determined by the securities administrator
to be recoverable.
Servicing Fee Framework
The servicing fee for loans serviced by JPMCB, Shellpoint (prior
to the servicing transfer date) and United Shore will be based on a step-up
incentive fee structure with a monthly base fee of $40 per loan
and additional fees for servicing delinquent and defaulted loans.
The incentive structure includes an initial monthly base servicing fee
of $40 for all performing loans and increases according to a pre-determined
delinquent and incentive servicing fee schedule. The delinquent
and incentive servicing fees will be deducted from the available distribution
amount and Class B-6 net WAC. The other servicers,
Quicken and AmeriHome, will be paid a monthly flat servicing fee
equal to one-twelfth of 0.25% of the remaining principal
balance of the mortgage loans. Shellpoint will act as interim servicer
for the JPMCB mortgage loans until the servicing transfer date,
April 1, 2020 or such later date as determined by the issuing entity
and JPMCB.
The servicing fee framework is comparable to other recent JPMMT transactions
backed by prime mortgage loans that we have rated. By establishing
a base servicing fee for performing loans that increases with the delinquency
of loans, the fee-for-service structure aligns monetary
incentives to the servicer with the costs of the servicer. The
servicer receives higher fees for labor-intensive activities that
are associated with servicing delinquent loans, including loss mitigation,
than they receive for servicing a performing loan, which is less
labor-intensive. The fee-for-service compensation
is reasonable and adequate for this transaction because it better aligns
the servicer's costs with the deal's performance. Furthermore,
higher fees for the more labor-intensive tasks make the transfer
of these loans to another servicer easier, should that become necessary.
By contrast, in typical RMBS transactions a servicer can take actions,
such as modifications and prolonged workouts, that increase the
value of its mortgage servicing rights. The transaction does not
have a servicing fee cap, so, in the event of a servicer replacement,
any increase in the base servicing fee beyond the current fee will be
paid out of the available distribution amount.
Third-Party Review
Three third party review firms, AMC Diligence, LLC,
Inglet Blair, LLC and Opus Capital Markets Consultants, LLC
(collectively, TPR firms) verified the accuracy of the loan-level
information that we received from the sponsor. These firms conducted
detailed credit, valuation, regulatory compliance and data
integrity reviews on 100% of the mortgage pool. The TPR
results indicated compliance with the originators' underwriting guidelines
for majority of loans, no material compliance issues, and
no appraisal defects. Overall, the loans that had exceptions
to the originators' underwriting guidelines had strong documented compensating
factors such as low DTIs, low LTVs, high reserves, high
FICOs, or clean payment histories. The TPR firms also identified
minor compliance exceptions for reasons such as inadequate RESPA disclosures
(which do not have assignee liability) but then were cured and disclosed.
We did not make any adjustments to our credit enhancement for credit quality
or regulatory compliance issues.
Furthermore, the property valuation review consisted of reviewing
the valuation materials utilized at origination to ensure the appraisal
report was complete and in conformity with the underwriting guidelines.
The TPR firms also compared third-party valuation products to the
original appraised value to identify a value variance. The property
valuation portion of the TPR was conducted using, among other third-party
valuation methods, a field review, a third-party collateral
desk appraisal (CDA), broker price opinion (BPO), automated
valuation model (AVM) or a Collateral Underwriter (CU) risk score.
While the TPR secondary third-party valuation product results generally
substantiated the original valuations, certain loans had secondary
valuation review which were performed using AVMs only. We took
this framework into consideration (we consider AVM valuations to be less
accurate than desk reviews and field reviews) but did not apply a loan
level adjustment to the loss for such loans, since the sample size
and valuation result of the loans that were reviewed using a CDA or a
field review (a more accurate third-party valuation product) and
a CU risk score less than or equal to 2.5 (applicable to GSE-eligible
loans only) were sufficient.
R&W Framework
JPMMT 2020-INV1's R&W framework is in line with that
of other JPMMT transactions where an independent reviewer is named at
closing, and costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at
issuance. Our review of the R&W framework considers the financial
strength of the R&W providers, scope of R&Ws (including
qualifiers and sunsets) and enforcement mechanisms. The R&W
providers vary in financial strength. The creditworthiness of the
R&W provider determines the probability that the R&W provider
will be available and have the financial strength to repurchase defective
loans upon identifying a breach. An investment grade rated R&W
provider lends substantial strength to its R&Ws. We analyze
the impact of less creditworthy R&W providers case by case,
in conjunction with other aspects of the transaction.
We made no adjustments to the loans for which JPMCB (Aa2), its affiliate,
JPMMAC provided R&Ws since they are highly rated and/or financially
stable entities. Furthermore, the R&W provider,
Quicken, is rated Ba1, has a strong credit profile and is
a financially stable entity. However, we applied an adjustment
to our expected losses to account for the risk that Quicken may be unable
to repurchase defective loans in a stressed economic environment in which
a substantial portion of the loans breach the R&Ws, given that
it is a non-bank entity with a monoline business (mortgage origination
and servicing) that is highly correlated with the economy. We tempered
this adjustment by taking into account Quicken's relative financial strength
and the strong TPR results which suggest a lower probability that poorly
performing mortgage loans will be found defective following review by
the independent reviewer.
In contrast, the rest of the R&W providers are unrated and/or
financially weaker entities. We applied an adjustment to the loans
for which these entities provided R&Ws. JPMMAC will make the
mortgage loan representations and warranties with respect to mortgage
loans originated by certain originators (27 loans or approx. 2.19%
by loan balance). For loans that JPMMAC acquired via the MAXEX
Clearing LLC (MaxEx) platform, MaxEx under the assignment,
assumption and recognition agreement with JPMMAC, will make the
R&Ws. The R&Ws provided by MaxEx to JPMMAC and assigned
to the trust are in line with the R&Ws found in other JPMMT transactions.
No other party will backstop or be responsible for backstopping any R&W
providers who may become financially incapable of repurchasing mortgage
loans. With respect to the mortgage loan R&Ws made by such
originators or the aggregator, as applicable, as of a date
prior to the closing date, JPMMAC will make a "gap" representation
covering the period from the date as of which such R&W is made by
such originator or the aggregator, as applicable, to the cut-off
date or closing date, as applicable. Additionally,
no party will be required to repurchase or substitute any mortgage loan
until such loan has gone through the review process.
Trustee and Master Servicer
The transaction Delaware trustee is Citibank. The custodian's functions
will be performed by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. The paying
agent and cash management functions will be performed by Citibank.
Nationstar, as master servicer, is responsible for servicer
oversight, servicer termination and for the appointment of any successor
servicer. In addition, Nationstar is committed to act as
successor if no other successor servicer can be found. The master
servicer is required to advance principal and interest if the servicer
fails to do so. If the master servicer fails to make the required
advance, the securities administrator is obligated to make such
advance.
Tail Risk & Subordination Floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior
bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased
performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.85%
of the closing pool balance, and a subordination lock-out
amount of 0.75% of the closing pool balance. The
floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned
ratings according to our methodology.
In addition, until the aggregate class principal amount of the senior
certificates (other than the interest only certificates) is reduced to
zero, if on any distribution date, the aggregate subordinate
percentage for such distribution date drops below 12.00%
of current pool balance, the senior distribution amount will include
all principal collections and the subordinate principal distribution amount
will be zero.
Transaction Structure
The transaction has a shifting interest structure in which the senior
bonds benefit from a number of protections. Funds collected,
including principal, are first used to make interest payments to
the senior bonds. Next, principal payments are made to the
senior bonds. Next, available distribution amounts are used
to reimburse realized losses and certificate write-down amounts
for the senior bonds (after subordinate bond have been reduced to zero
i.e. the credit support depletion date). Finally,
interest and then principal payments are paid to the subordinate bonds
in sequential order.
Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order, first
to the lowest subordinate bond. After the balance of the subordinate
bonds is written off, losses from the pool begin to write off the
principal balance of the senior support bond, and finally losses
are allocated to the super senior bonds.
In addition, the pass-through rate on the bonds (other than
the Class A-R Certificates) is based on the net WAC as reduced
by the sum of (i) the reviewer annual fee rate and (ii) the capped trust
expense rate. In the event that there is a small number of loans
remaining, the last outstanding bonds' rate can be reduced to zero.
The Class A-11 Certificates will have a pass-through rate
that will vary directly with the rate of one-month LIBOR and the
Class A-11-X Certificates will have a pass-through
rate that will vary inversely with the rate of one-month LIBOR.
The floating rate note coupons reference LIBOR which is earmarked for
withdrawal after 2021. Intending to facilitate transition to an
alternative reference rate, the transaction documents incorporate
fallback language addressing both the timing of transition and the choice
of alternative reference rate. The fallback language is generally
consistent with the Federal Reserve's Alternative Reference Rates Committee
(ARRC) template language, published on May 31, 2019.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in October 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The Credit Rating for J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-INV1
was assigned in accordance with Moody's existing Methodology entitled
"Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework,"
dated October 2019. Please note that on 12/9/2019, Moody's
released a Request for Comment, in which it has requested market
feedback on potential revisions to its Methodology to expand the scope
to include private label non-prime first-lien mortgage loans
originated during or after 2009. If the revised Methodology is
implemented as proposed, the Credit Rating on J.P.
Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-INV1 will not be affected. Please
refer to Moody's Request for Comment, titled "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework: Proposed Methodology
Update" for further details regarding the implications of the proposed
Methodology revisions on certain Credit Ratings.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1215311.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
