Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-INV1

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-INV1 Related Research SEC Rule 17g-7 Report of R&Ws: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-INV1 Deal v1.0 Compared To RMBS v4.0 Pre-Sale Report: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-INV1: Fourth issue from J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust in 2020 Rating Action: Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-INV1 21 Feb 2020 New York, February 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to 34 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust (JPMMT) 2020-INV1. The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B3 (sf). JPMMT 2020-INV1 is the first JPMMT transaction of 2020 backed by 100% investment property loans. The certificates are backed by 1,320 predominantly 30-year term, fully-amortizing, fixed-rate investment property mortgage loans with a total balance of $479,967,349 as of the February 1, 2020 cut-off date. Similar to prior JPMMT transactions, JPMMT 2020-INV1 includes GSE-eligible mortgage loans (97.98% by loan balance) mostly originated by United Shore Financial Services, LLC d/b/a United Wholesale Mortgage and Shore Mortgage (United Shore), AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC (AmeriHome) and JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (JPMCB) underwritten to the government sponsored enterprises (GSE) guidelines. The remaining 2.02% is comprised of prime jumbo non-conforming investor mortgages purchased by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. (JPMMAC), sponsor and mortgage loan seller, from various originators and aggregators. United Shore, AmeriHome and JPMCB originated 48.17%, 28.79% and 12.63% of the mortgage pool, respectively. All other originators comprise of less than 5% of the mortgage pool. United Shore, JPMCB, NewRez LLC f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (Shellpoint) Quicken Loans Inc. (Quicken), and AmeriHome are the servicers. Shellpoint will act as interim servicer for the JPMCB mortgage loans until the servicing transfer date, which is expected to occur on or about April 1, 2020. After the servicing transfer date, these mortgage loans will be serviced by JPMCB. With respect to the mortgage loans serviced by United Shore and AmeriHome, Cenlar FSB will be the subservicer. The servicing fee for loans serviced by JPMCB, Shellpoint and United Shore will be based on a step-up incentive fee structure with a monthly base fee of $40 per loan and additional fees for delinquent or defaulted loans. All other servicers will be paid a monthly flat servicing fee equal to one-twelfth of 0.25% of the remaining principal balance of the mortgage loans. Nationstar Mortgage LLC (Nationstar, Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. rated B2) will be the master servicer and Citibank, National Association (Citibank) will be the securities administrator and Delaware trustee. Pentalpha Surveillance LLC will be the representations and warranties breach reviewer. Distributions of principal and interest and loss allocations are based on a typical shifting interest structure that benefits from senior and subordination floors. The complete rating actions are as follows: Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-INV1 Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-3-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-4-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-5-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-6-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-7-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-8-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-9, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-9-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-10, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-10-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-13, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-14, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf) Cl. A-15, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf) Cl. A-16, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-17, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf) Cl. B-1-A, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf) Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)A3 (sf) Cl. B-2-A, Assigned (P)A3 (sf) Cl. B-3, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf) Cl. B-3-A, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf) Cl. B-4, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf) Cl. B-5, Assigned (P)B3 (sf) Cl. B-5-Y, Assigned (P)B3 (sf) RATINGS RATIONALE Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 1.26% and reaches 9.99% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings. We calculated losses on the pool using our US Moody's Individual Loan Analysis (MILAN) model based on the loan-level collateral information as of the cut-off date. Loan-level adjustments to the model results included, but were not limited to, adjustments for origination quality, and the financial strength of the representation & warranty (R&W) providers. Collateral Description The JPMMT 2020-INV1 transaction is a securitization of 1,320 investment property mortgage loans secured by fixed rate, first liens on one-to-four family residential investment properties, planned unit developments, condominiums and townhouses with an unpaid principal balance of $479,967,349. With the exception of personal-use loans and the prime jumbo non-conforming, all other mortgage loans in the pool are not subject to TILA (72.48%) because each such mortgage loan is an extension of credit primarily for a business purpose and is not a "covered transaction" as defined in Section 1026.43(b)(1) of Regulation Z. All the personal-use loans are "qualified mortgages" under Regulation Z as result of the temporary provision allowing qualified mortgage status for loans eligible for purchase, guaranty, or insurance by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (and certain other federal agencies). The sponsor, directly or through a majority-owned affiliate, intends to retain an eligible vertical residual interest with a fair value of at least 5% of the aggregate fair value of the notes issued by the trust. Such retained classes may be held in the form of one or more exchangeable certificates. All the loans have a 20-year (5 loans or 0.26% of UPB), 21-year (1 loan or 0.09% of UPB) 25-year (1 loan or 0.07% of UPB) or a 30-year original term (1,313 loans or 99.57% of UPB). The weighted average (WA) seasoning of the mortgage pool is 2.68 months. The loans have strong borrower characteristics with a WA original primary borrower FICO score of 761 and a WA original combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) of 67.6%. In addition, 27.0% of the borrowers are self-employed and refinance loans comprise about 56.0% of the aggregate pool. The pool has a high geographic concentration with 48.1% of the aggregate pool located in California, with 19.0% located in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA MSA and 7.5% located in San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA MSA. The characteristics of the loans underlying the pool are generally comparable to other recent prime RMBS transactions backed primarily by 100% investment property 30-year mortgage loans that we have rated. Aggregation/Origination Quality We consider JPMMAC's aggregation platform to be adequate and we did not apply a separate loss-level adjustment for aggregation quality. In addition to reviewing JPMMAC as an aggregator, we have also reviewed the originator(s) contributing a significant percentage of the collateral pool (above 10%). With two exception noted below, we did not make an adjustment for GSE-eligible loans, regardless of the originator, since those loans were underwritten in accordance with GSE guidelines. We applied an adjustment to the loss levels for loans originated by Home Point Financial Corporation (0.86% by balance) due to limited historical performance data, reduced retail footprints which will limit the seller's oversight on originations and lack of strong controls to support recent rapid growth. Furthermore, Quicken (1.42% by balance) has a higher percentage of early payment defaults than its peers based on the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac database. We applied an adjustment to the loss levels for loans originated by Quicken due to the relatively worse performance of their agency-eligible investment property mortgage loans compared to similar loans from other originators in the Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae database. Servicing Arrangement We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate given the strong servicing arrangement of the servicers, as well as the presence of a strong master servicer to oversee the servicers. The servicers are contractually obligated to the issuing entity to service the related mortgage loans. In this transaction, Nationstar Mortgage LLC (Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. rated B2) will act as the master servicer. The servicers are required to advance principal and interest on the mortgage loans. To the extent that the servicers are unable to do so, the master servicer will be obligated to make such advances. In the event that the master servicer, Nationstar, is unable to make such advances, the securities administrator, Citibank (rated Aa3) will be obligated to do so to the extent such advance is determined by the securities administrator to be recoverable. Servicing Fee Framework The servicing fee for loans serviced by JPMCB, Shellpoint (prior to the servicing transfer date) and United Shore will be based on a step-up incentive fee structure with a monthly base fee of $40 per loan and additional fees for servicing delinquent and defaulted loans. The incentive structure includes an initial monthly base servicing fee of $40 for all performing loans and increases according to a pre-determined delinquent and incentive servicing fee schedule. The delinquent and incentive servicing fees will be deducted from the available distribution amount and Class B-6 net WAC. The other servicers, Quicken and AmeriHome, will be paid a monthly flat servicing fee equal to one-twelfth of 0.25% of the remaining principal balance of the mortgage loans. Shellpoint will act as interim servicer for the JPMCB mortgage loans until the servicing transfer date, April 1, 2020 or such later date as determined by the issuing entity and JPMCB. The servicing fee framework is comparable to other recent JPMMT transactions backed by prime mortgage loans that we have rated. By establishing a base servicing fee for performing loans that increases with the delinquency of loans, the fee-for-service structure aligns monetary incentives to the servicer with the costs of the servicer. The servicer receives higher fees for labor-intensive activities that are associated with servicing delinquent loans, including loss mitigation, than they receive for servicing a performing loan, which is less labor-intensive. The fee-for-service compensation is reasonable and adequate for this transaction because it better aligns the servicer's costs with the deal's performance. Furthermore, higher fees for the more labor-intensive tasks make the transfer of these loans to another servicer easier, should that become necessary. By contrast, in typical RMBS transactions a servicer can take actions, such as modifications and prolonged workouts, that increase the value of its mortgage servicing rights. The transaction does not have a servicing fee cap, so, in the event of a servicer replacement, any increase in the base servicing fee beyond the current fee will be paid out of the available distribution amount. Third-Party Review Three third party review firms, AMC Diligence, LLC, Inglet Blair, LLC and Opus Capital Markets Consultants, LLC (collectively, TPR firms) verified the accuracy of the loan-level information that we received from the sponsor. These firms conducted detailed credit, valuation, regulatory compliance and data integrity reviews on 100% of the mortgage pool. The TPR results indicated compliance with the originators' underwriting guidelines for majority of loans, no material compliance issues, and no appraisal defects. Overall, the loans that had exceptions to the originators' underwriting guidelines had strong documented compensating factors such as low DTIs, low LTVs, high reserves, high FICOs, or clean payment histories. The TPR firms also identified minor compliance exceptions for reasons such as inadequate RESPA disclosures (which do not have assignee liability) but then were cured and disclosed. We did not make any adjustments to our credit enhancement for credit quality or regulatory compliance issues. Furthermore, the property valuation review consisted of reviewing the valuation materials utilized at origination to ensure the appraisal report was complete and in conformity with the underwriting guidelines. The TPR firms also compared third-party valuation products to the original appraised value to identify a value variance. The property valuation portion of the TPR was conducted using, among other third-party valuation methods, a field review, a third-party collateral desk appraisal (CDA), broker price opinion (BPO), automated valuation model (AVM) or a Collateral Underwriter (CU) risk score. While the TPR secondary third-party valuation product results generally substantiated the original valuations, certain loans had secondary valuation review which were performed using AVMs only. We took this framework into consideration (we consider AVM valuations to be less accurate than desk reviews and field reviews) but did not apply a loan level adjustment to the loss for such loans, since the sample size and valuation result of the loans that were reviewed using a CDA or a field review (a more accurate third-party valuation product) and a CU risk score less than or equal to 2.5 (applicable to GSE-eligible loans only) were sufficient. R&W Framework JPMMT 2020-INV1's R&W framework is in line with that of other JPMMT transactions where an independent reviewer is named at closing, and costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance. Our review of the R&W framework considers the financial strength of the R&W providers, scope of R&Ws (including qualifiers and sunsets) and enforcement mechanisms. The R&W providers vary in financial strength. The creditworthiness of the R&W provider determines the probability that the R&W provider will be available and have the financial strength to repurchase defective loans upon identifying a breach. An investment grade rated R&W provider lends substantial strength to its R&Ws. We analyze the impact of less creditworthy R&W providers case by case, in conjunction with other aspects of the transaction. We made no adjustments to the loans for which JPMCB (Aa2), its affiliate, JPMMAC provided R&Ws since they are highly rated and/or financially stable entities. Furthermore, the R&W provider, Quicken, is rated Ba1, has a strong credit profile and is a financially stable entity. However, we applied an adjustment to our expected losses to account for the risk that Quicken may be unable to repurchase defective loans in a stressed economic environment in which a substantial portion of the loans breach the R&Ws, given that it is a non-bank entity with a monoline business (mortgage origination and servicing) that is highly correlated with the economy. We tempered this adjustment by taking into account Quicken's relative financial strength and the strong TPR results which suggest a lower probability that poorly performing mortgage loans will be found defective following review by the independent reviewer. In contrast, the rest of the R&W providers are unrated and/or financially weaker entities. We applied an adjustment to the loans for which these entities provided R&Ws. JPMMAC will make the mortgage loan representations and warranties with respect to mortgage loans originated by certain originators (27 loans or approx. 2.19% by loan balance). For loans that JPMMAC acquired via the MAXEX Clearing LLC (MaxEx) platform, MaxEx under the assignment, assumption and recognition agreement with JPMMAC, will make the R&Ws. The R&Ws provided by MaxEx to JPMMAC and assigned to the trust are in line with the R&Ws found in other JPMMT transactions. No other party will backstop or be responsible for backstopping any R&W providers who may become financially incapable of repurchasing mortgage loans. With respect to the mortgage loan R&Ws made by such originators or the aggregator, as applicable, as of a date prior to the closing date, JPMMAC will make a "gap" representation covering the period from the date as of which such R&W is made by such originator or the aggregator, as applicable, to the cut-off date or closing date, as applicable. Additionally, no party will be required to repurchase or substitute any mortgage loan until such loan has gone through the review process. Trustee and Master Servicer The transaction Delaware trustee is Citibank. The custodian's functions will be performed by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. The paying agent and cash management functions will be performed by Citibank. Nationstar, as master servicer, is responsible for servicer oversight, servicer termination and for the appointment of any successor servicer. In addition, Nationstar is committed to act as successor if no other successor servicer can be found. The master servicer is required to advance principal and interest if the servicer fails to do so. If the master servicer fails to make the required advance, the securities administrator is obligated to make such advance. Tail Risk & Subordination Floor The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.85% of the closing pool balance, and a subordination lock-out amount of 0.75% of the closing pool balance. The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings according to our methodology. In addition, until the aggregate class principal amount of the senior certificates (other than the interest only certificates) is reduced to zero, if on any distribution date, the aggregate subordinate percentage for such distribution date drops below 12.00% of current pool balance, the senior distribution amount will include all principal collections and the subordinate principal distribution amount will be zero. Transaction Structure The transaction has a shifting interest structure in which the senior bonds benefit from a number of protections. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments to the senior bonds. Next, principal payments are made to the senior bonds. Next, available distribution amounts are used to reimburse realized losses and certificate write-down amounts for the senior bonds (after subordinate bond have been reduced to zero i.e. the credit support depletion date). Finally, interest and then principal payments are paid to the subordinate bonds in sequential order. Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order, first to the lowest subordinate bond. After the balance of the subordinate bonds is written off, losses from the pool begin to write off the principal balance of the senior support bond, and finally losses are allocated to the super senior bonds. In addition, the pass-through rate on the bonds (other than the Class A-R Certificates) is based on the net WAC as reduced by the sum of (i) the reviewer annual fee rate and (ii) the capped trust expense rate. In the event that there is a small number of loans remaining, the last outstanding bonds' rate can be reduced to zero. The Class A-11 Certificates will have a pass-through rate that will vary directly with the rate of one-month LIBOR and the Class A-11-X Certificates will have a pass-through rate that will vary inversely with the rate of one-month LIBOR. The floating rate note coupons reference LIBOR which is earmarked for withdrawal after 2021. Intending to facilitate transition to an alternative reference rate, the transaction documents incorporate fallback language addressing both the timing of transition and the choice of alternative reference rate. The fallback language is generally consistent with the Federal Reserve's Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC) template language, published on May 31, 2019. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Down Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud. Up Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Methodology The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in October 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The Credit Rating for J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-INV1 was assigned in accordance with Moody's existing Methodology entitled "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework," dated October 2019. Please note that on 12/9/2019, Moody's released a Request for Comment, in which it has requested market feedback on potential revisions to its Methodology to expand the scope to include private label non-prime first-lien mortgage loans originated during or after 2009. If the revised Methodology is implemented as proposed, the Credit Rating on J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2020-INV1 will not be affected. Please refer to Moody's Request for Comment, titled "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework: Proposed Methodology Update" for further details regarding the implications of the proposed Methodology revisions on certain Credit Ratings. In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_1215311. The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument. Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Philip Rukosuev

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Sang Shin

VP-Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​