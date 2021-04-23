Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2021-6

New York, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to 51 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust (JPMMT) 2021-6. The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B3 (sf).

JPMMT 2021-6 is the sixth prime jumbo transaction in 2021 issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation (JPMMAC). Overall, the credit quality of the mortgage loans backing this transaction is similar to that of transactions issued by other prime issuers. The pool has strong credit quality and consists of borrowers with high FICO scores, low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios, high income, and liquid cash reserves.

Similar to recent JPMMT transactions rated by us, we consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate given the strong servicing arrangement of the servicers, as well as the presence of a strong master servicer to oversee the servicers.

JPMMT 2021-6 has a shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout period that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate floor. We coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes using Moody's proprietary cash flow tool. In coding the cash flow, we took into account the step-up incentive servicing fee structure.

In this transaction, the Class A-11 notes' coupon is indexed to SOFR. However, based on the transaction's structure, the particular choice of benchmark has no credit impact. First, interest payments to the notes, including the floating rate notes, are subject to the net WAC cap, which prevents the floating rate notes from incurring interest shortfalls as a result of increases in the benchmark index above the fixed rates at which the assets bear interest. Second, the shifting-interest structure pays all interest generated on the assets to the bonds and does not provide for any excess spread.

We base our provisional ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the third-party review (TPR) and the representations and warranties (R&W) framework of the transaction.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2021-6

Cl. A-1, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3-A, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3-X*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4-A, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4-X*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5-A, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5-X*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6-A, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6-X*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7-A, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-7-X*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8-A, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8-X*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-9, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-9-A, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-9-X*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-10, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-10-A, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-10-X*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11-X*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11-A, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11-AI*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11-B, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11-BI*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-12, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-13, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-14, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-15, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-16, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-17, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-1*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-2*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-3*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-X-4*, Rating Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. B-1, Rating Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-1-A, Rating Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-1-X*, Rating Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-2, Rating Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Cl. B-2-A, Rating Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Cl. B-2-X*, Rating Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Cl. B-3, Rating Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Rating Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)

Cl. B-5, Rating Assigned (P)B3 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean is 0.28%, in a baseline scenario-median is 0.14%, and reaches 2.70% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity. Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from a gradual and unbalanced recovery in U.S. economic activity.

We increased our model-derived median expected losses by 10.00% (6.27% for the mean) and our Aaa loss by 2.50% to reflect the likely performance deterioration resulting from the slowdown in US economic activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.

These adjustments are lower than the 15% median expected loss and 5% Aaa loss adjustments we made on pools from deals issued after the onset of the pandemic until February 2021. Our reduced adjustments reflect the fact that the loan pool in this deal does not contain any loans to borrowers who are not currently making payments. For newly originated loans, post-COVID underwriting takes into account the impact of the pandemic on a borrower's ability to repay the mortgage. For seasoned loans, as time passes, the likelihood that borrowers who have continued to make payments throughout the pandemic will now become non-cash flowing due to COVID-19 continues to decline.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Collateral Description

We assessed the collateral pool as of April 1, 2021, the cut-off date. The deal will be backed by 1,673 fully-amortizing fixed-rate mortgage loans with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of $1,564,278,923 and an original term to maturity of up to 30 years. The pool consists predominantly of prime jumbo non-conforming (98.2%) and GSE-eligible conforming (1.8% by UPB) mortgage loans. The borrowers have high monthly income (about $30,874 on a WA basis), and significant liquid cash reserve (about $422,143 on a WA basis), all of which have been verified as part of the underwriting process and reviewed by the third-party review firms. The GSE-eligible loans, which make up about 1.8% of the JPMMT 2021-6 pool by loan balance, were underwritten pursuant to GSE guidelines and were approved by DU/LP.

About 41.0% of the mortgage loans (by balance) were originated in California which includes metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) San Francisco (13.9%) and Los Angeles (10.6%). The high geographic concentration in high-cost MSAs is reflected in the high average balance of the pool ($935,014). All the mortgage loans are designated as safe harbor Qualified Mortgages (QM) and meet Appendix Q to the QM rules.

Overall, the characteristics of the mortgage loans underlying the pool are generally comparable to those of other JPMMT transactions backed by prime mortgage loans that we have rated.

As of the cut-off date, none of the borrowers of the mortgage loans are currently subject to a forbearance plan or are in the process of being subject to a forbearance plan, including as a result of COVID-19. In the event a borrower enters into a forbearance plan, including as a result of COVID-19, after the cut-off date, such mortgage loan will remain in the pool.

Aggregation/Origination Quality

We consider JPMMAC's aggregation platform to be adequate and we did not apply a separate loss-level adjustment for aggregation quality. In addition to reviewing JPMMAC as an aggregator, we have also reviewed the originator(s) contributing a significant percentage of the collateral pool (above 10%) and MAXEX Clearing LLC (an aggregator).

Guaranteed Rate (Guaranteed Rate Inc, Guaranteed Rate Affinity and Proper Rate) and loanDepot.com, LLC originated approximately 23.1% and 14.4% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) in the pool, respectively. The remaining originators each account for less than 10.0% (by UPB) of the loans in the pool. Approximately 33.7% and 1.0% (by UPB) of the mortgage loans were acquired by JPMMAC from MAXEX and Verus Mortgage Trust 1A (collectively, aggregators), respectively, which purchased such mortgage loans from the related originators or from an unaffiliated third party which directly or indirectly purchased such mortgage loans from the related originators.

We did not make an adjustment for GSE-eligible loans, since those loans were underwritten in accordance with GSE guidelines. We increased our base case and Aaa loss expectations for certain originators of non-conforming loans where we do not have clear insight into the underwriting practices, quality control and credit risk management.

Servicing Arrangement

We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate given the strong servicing arrangement of the servicers, as well as the presence of a strong master servicer to oversee the servicers. NewRez LLC f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (Shellpoint) will interim service approximately about 85.0%, loanDepot.com, LLC (loanDepot) will service about 14.4% (subserviced by Cenlar, FSB) and United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (UWM) will service about 0.6% (also subserviced by Cenlar, FSB). Nationstar Mortgage LLC (Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. corporate family rating B2) will act as the master servicer.

The servicers are required to advance P&I on the mortgage loans. To the extent that the servicers are unable to do so, the master servicer will be obligated to make such advances. In the event that the master servicer, Nationstar, is unable to make such advances, the securities administrator, Citibank, N.A. (rated Aa3) will be obligated to do so to the extent such advance is determined by the securities administrator to be recoverable. The servicing fee for loans in this transaction will be based on a step-up incentive fee structure with a monthly base fee of $40 per loan and additional fees for delinquent or defaulted loans.

Third-Party Review

The transaction benefits from a TPR on 100% of the loans for regulatory compliance, credit and property valuation. The TPR results confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting guidelines for the vast majority of loans, no material regulatory compliance issues, and no material property valuation issues. The loans that had exceptions to the originator's underwriting guidelines had significant compensating factors that were documented.

There are 19 loans (1.2% by UPB) that have an exterior-only appraisal due to COVID-19, instead of full appraisal. Since the exterior-only appraisal only covers the outside of the property there is a risk that the property condition cannot be verified to the same extent had the appraiser been provided access to the interior of the home. Also, four (4) loans representing 0.1% (by UPB) are appraisal waiver loans. These loans do not have a traditional appraisal but instead an estimate of value or sales price is provided, typically, by the seller. . All of the exterior- only appraisal loans have a collateral desk appraisal (CDA) within an acceptable tolerance limit. All of the appraisal waiver loans were supported within acceptable tolerance limits using both an automatic valuation model (AVM) and a 2055 exterior only product. We took this into consideration in our analysis to account for the risk associated with such mortgage loans.

R&W Framework

Our review of the R&W framework takes into account the financial strength of the R&W providers, scope of R&Ws (including qualifiers and sunsets) and enforcement mechanisms. JPMMT 2021-6's R&W framework is in line with that of other JPMMT transactions we have rated where an independent reviewer is named at closing, and costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance. The loan-level R&Ws meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS. The R&W framework is "prescriptive", whereby the transaction documents set forth detailed tests for each R&W. The originators and the aggregators each makes a comprehensive set of R&Ws for their loans. The creditworthiness of the R&W provider determines the probability that the R&W provider will be available and have the financial strength to repurchase defective loans upon identifying a breach. JPMMAC does not backstop the originator R&Ws, except for certain "gap" R&Ws covering the period from the date as of which such R&W is made by an originator or an aggregator, respectively, to the cut-off date or closing date. We made adjustments to our losses for such R&W providers that are unrated and/or financially weaker entities.

Transaction Structure

The transaction has a shifting interest structure in which the senior bonds benefit from a number of protections. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments to the senior bonds. Next, principal payments are made to the senior bonds. Next, available distribution amounts are used to reimburse realized losses and certificate write-down amounts for the senior bonds (after subordinate bonds have been reduced to zero i.e. the credit support depletion date). Finally, interest and then principal payments are paid to the subordinate bonds in sequential order. Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order, first to the lowest subordinate bond. After the balance of the subordinate bonds is written off, losses from the pool begin to write off the principal balance of the senior support bond, and finally losses are allocated to the super senior bonds.

The Class A-11 Certificates will have a pass-through rate that will vary directly with the SOFR rate and the Class A-11-X Certificates will have a pass-through rate that will vary inversely with the SOFR rate.

Tail Risk & Subordination Floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinate bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinate bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.40% of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lock-out amount of 0.30% of the cut-off date pool balance. We calculate the credit neutral floors for a given target rating as shown in our principal methodology. The senior subordination floor is equal to an amount which is the sum of the balance of the six largest loans at closing multiplied by the higher of their corresponding MILAN Aaa severity or a 35% severity.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

