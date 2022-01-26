Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2022-1

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
provisional ratings to 51 classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust (JPMMT)
2022-1. The ratings range from (P) Aaa to (P) Aa1.
JPMMT 2022-1 is the first prime jumbo transaction in 2022 issued
by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation (JPMMAC).
The credit characteristics of the mortgage loans backing this transaction
are similar to both recent JPMMT transactions and other prime jumbo issuers
that we have rated. We consider the overall servicing framework
for this pool to be adequate given the servicing arrangement of the servicers,
as well as the presence of an experienced master servicer.
JPMMT 2022-1 has a shifting interest structure with a five-year
lockout period that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate
floor. We coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes
using Moody's proprietary cash flow tool. In coding the cash flow,
we took into account the step-up incentive servicing fee structure.
In this transaction, the Class A-11, A-11-A
and A-11-B notes' coupon is indexed to SOFR. However,
based on the transaction's structure, the particular choice of benchmark
has no credit impact. First, interest payments to the notes,
including the floating rate notes, are subject to the net WAC cap,
which prevents the floating rate notes from incurring interest shortfalls
as a result of increases in the benchmark index above the fixed rates
at which the assets bear interest. Second, the shifting-interest
structure pays all interest generated on the assets to the bonds and does
not provide for any excess spread.
We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage
loans, the structural features of the transaction, our review
of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength
of the third-party review (TPR) and the representations and warranties
(R&W) framework of the transaction.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2022-1
CI.A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-1-A, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-2-A, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-3-A, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-3-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-4-A, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-4-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-5-A, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-5-B, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-5-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-6-A, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-6-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-7-A, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-7-B, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-7-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-8-A, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-8-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-9, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-9-A, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-9-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-10, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-10-A, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-10-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-11-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-11-A, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-11-AI*, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-11-B, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-11-BI*, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-13, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-13-A, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-14, Assigned (P)Aa1(sf)
CI.A-15, Assigned (P)Aa1(sf)
CI.A-15-A, Assigned (P)Aa1(sf)
CI.A-15-B, Assigned (P)Aa1(sf)
CI.A-15-C, Assigned (P)Aa1(sf)
CI.A-16, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-17, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-X-1*, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-X-2*, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-X-3*, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-X-3-A, Assigned (P)Aaa(sf)
CI.A-X-4, Assigned (P)Aa1(sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean
is 0.59%, in a baseline scenario-median is
0.39% and reaches 4.30% at a stress level
consistent with our Aaa ratings.
Collateral Description
We assessed the collateral pool as of January 1, 2022, the
cut-off date. The deal will be backed by 2,214 fully
amortizing fixed-rate mortgage loans with an aggregate unpaid principal
balance (UPB) of $2,013,241,915 and an original
term to maturity of up to 30 years. The pool consists of prime
jumbo non-conforming (approximately 80.6% by UPB)
and GSE-eligible (conforming) (approximately 19.4%
by UPB) mortgage loans. The GSE-eligible loans were underwritten
pursuant to GSE guidelines and were approved by Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter
Program or Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor Program.
All of the mortgage loans were underwritten to the Qualified Mortgages
(QM) standard. Approximately 4.6% of the mortgage
loans by UPB are designated as safe harbor QM and meet Appendix Q to the
QM rules, approximately 17.7% of the mortgage loans
by UPB are designated as Agency Safe Harbor loans, and 77.7%
of the mortgage loans by UPB are designated as Safe Harbor APOR loans,
for which mortgage loans are not underwritten to meet Appendix Q but satisfy
AUS with additional overlays of originators. As part of the origination
quality review and based on the documentation information we received
in the ASF tape, we concluded that all loans were fully documented
and therefore, we ran these loans as "full documentation" loans
in our MILAN model.
Similar to recently rated JPMMT transactions, the collateral pool
is of strong credit quality and includes borrowers with a weighted average
(WA) primary borrower FICO of 768, low loan-to-value
ratios (WA LTV 70.4%), high borrower monthly incomes
(about $33,403) and substantial liquid cash reserves (approximately
$323,401), on a WA basis, respectively.
Approximately 48.6% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) were
originated in California which includes metropolitan statistical areas
(MSAs) Los Angeles (17.2% by UPB) and San Francisco (8.9%
by UPB). The high geographic concentration in high-cost
MSAs is reflected in the high average balance of the pool ($909,323).
As of the cut-off date, none of the borrowers of the mortgage
loans have inquired about or requested forbearance plans with the related
servicer or have previously entered into a COVID-19 related forbearance
plan with the related servicer.
Aggregation/Origination Quality
We consider JPMMAC's aggregation platform to be adequate, and therefore,
we did not apply a separate loss-level adjustment for aggregation
quality. In addition to reviewing JPMMAC aggregation quality,
we have also reviewed the origination quality of originator(s) contributing
a significant percentage of the collateral pool (above 10% by UPB).
United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (UWM) and loanDepot.com,
LLC(loanDepot) originated approximately 54.0% and 19.8%
of the mortgage loans (by UPB) in the pool. The remaining originators
each account for less than 5.0% (by UPB) in the pool (26.2%
by UPB in the aggregate). Approximately 9.0% and
0.4% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) were acquired by the
JPMMAC from MAXEX Clearing LLC and Verus Mortgage Trust 1A, respectively,
which purchased such mortgage loans from the related originators or from
an unaffiliated third party which directly or indirectly purchased such
mortgage loans from the related originators.
We did not make an adjustment for GSE-eligible loans, since
those loans were underwritten in accordance with GSE guidelines.
However, we have increased our base case and Aaa loss expectations
for certain originators of non-conforming loans where we either
(a) do not have clear insight into the underwriting practices, quality
control and credit risk management or (b) concluded, post origination
review, that such originators' origination quality is weaker than
that of its peers.
Servicing Arrangement
We consider the overall servicing framework for this pool to be adequate
given the servicing arrangement of the servicers, as well as the
presence of an experienced master servicer, Nationstar Mortgage
LLC (Nationstar) (Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. corporate family
rating B2).
United Shore Financial Services (subserviced by Cenlar FSB), JPMorgan
Chase Bank, National Association (JPMCB), loanDepot.com,
LLC (subserviced by Cenlar FSB), A&D Mortgage LLC and First
National Bank of Pennsylvania are the principal servicers in this transaction
and will service approximately 53.9%, 26.0%,
19.8%, 0.2% and 0.1% of
loans (by UPB of the mortgage), respectively. NewRez LLC
f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
will act as interim servicer for the mortgage loans serviced by JPMCB
from the closing date until the servicing transfer date, which is
expected to occur on or about February 1, 2022 (but which may occur
after such date).
The servicers are required to advance principal and interest (P&I)
on the mortgage loans. To the extent that the servicers are unable
to do so, the master servicer will be obligated to make such advances.
In the event that the master servicer, Nationstar, is unable
to make such advances, the securities administrator, Citibank,
N.A. (rated Aa3) will be obligated to do so to the extent
such advance is determined by the securities administrator to be recoverable.
Similar to recent JPMMT transitions, the servicing fee will be predominantly
based on a step-up incentive fee structure with a monthly base
fee of $40 per loan and additional fees for delinquent or defaulted
loans (fixed fee framework servicers, which will be paid a monthly
flat servicing fee equal to one-twelfth of 0.25%
of the remaining principal balance of the mortgage loans, account
for less than 1.00% of UPB).
Third-Party Review
The transaction benefits from a TPR on 100% of the loans for regulatory
compliance, credit, property valuation and data integrity.
The TPR results confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting
guidelines for the vast majority of loans, no material regulatory
compliance issues, and no material property valuation issues.
The loans that had exceptions to the originator's underwriting guidelines
had significant compensating factors that were documented.
R&W Framework
Our review of the R&W framework takes into account the financial strength
of the R&W providers, scope of R&Ws (including qualifiers
and sunsets) and enforcement mechanisms. JPMMT 2022-1's
R&W framework is in line with that of other JPMMT transactions we
have rated where an independent reviewer is named at closing, and
costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance. Per
our principal methodology, the loan-level R&Ws meet or
exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral R&Ws we have identified
for US RMBS. The R&W framework is "prescriptive", whereby
the transaction documents set forth detailed tests for each R&W.
The originators and the aggregators each make a comprehensive set of R&Ws
for their loans. The creditworthiness of the R&W provider determines
the probability that the R&W provider will be available and have the
financial strength to repurchase defective loans upon identifying a breach.
JPMMAC does not backstop the originator R&Ws. In this transaction,
we've made adjustments to our base case and Aaa loss expectations for
R&W providers that are unrated and/or financially weaker entities.
Transaction Structure
The transaction has a shifting interest structure in which the senior
bonds benefit from a number of protections. Funds collected,
including principal, are first used to make interest payments to
the senior bonds. Principal payments are made to the senior bonds.
Next, available distribution amounts are used to reimburse realized
losses and certificate write-down amounts for the senior bonds
(after subordinate bonds have been reduced to zero i.e.
the credit support depletion date). Finally, interest and
then principal payments are paid to the subordinate bonds in sequential
order. Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order,
first to the lowest subordinate bond. After the credit support
depletion date (when the balance of the subordinate bonds is written off),
losses from the pool begin to write off the principal balance of the senior
support bond, and finally losses are allocated to the super senior
bonds.
Tail Risk & Subordination Floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinate bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinate
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior
bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased
performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.55%
of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lockout
amount of 0.40% of the cut-off date pool balance.
We calculate the credit neutral floors as shown in our principal methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's
original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults
or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's
promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly
on the US macro economy and housing market.
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1317544.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jayesh Joseph
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Sonny Weng
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653