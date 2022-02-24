Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2022-2

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2022-2

24 Feb 2022

New York, February 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to 62 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust (JPMMT) 2022-2. The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)Aa1 (sf).

JPMMT 2022-2 is the second prime jumbo transaction in 2022 issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation (JPMMAC). The credit characteristics of the mortgage loans backing this transaction are similar to both recent JPMMT transactions and other prime jumbo issuers that we have rated. We consider the overall servicing framework for this pool to be adequate given the servicing arrangement of the servicers, as well as the presence of an experienced master servicer.

JPMMT 2022-2 has a shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout period that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordinate floor. We coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes using Moody's proprietary cash flow tool. In coding the cash flow, we took into account the step-up incentive servicing fee structure.

In this transaction, the Class A-11, A-11-X, A-11-A, A-11-B, Class A-11-C, Class A-17, Class A-17-X, Class A-18, Class A-18-X, Class A-19, Class A-19-X, A-20, Class A-20-X, Class A-21, Class A-21-X, Class A-22, Class A-22-X, Class A-23, Class A-23-X, Class A-24 and Class A-24-X notes' coupon is indexed to SOFR. However, based on the transaction's structure, the particular choice of benchmark has no credit impact. First, interest payments to the notes, including the floating rate notes, are subject to the net WAC cap, which prevents the floating rate notes from incurring interest shortfalls as a result of increases in the benchmark index above the fixed rates at which the assets bear interest. Second, the shifting-interest structure pays all interest generated on the assets to the bonds and does not provide for any excess spread.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our review of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the third-party review (TPR) and the representations and warranties (R&W) framework of the transaction.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2022-2

CI.A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-4-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-5-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-5-B, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-5-C, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-6-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-7-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-7-B, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-7-C, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-8-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-9-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-10, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-11-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-11-AI*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-11-B, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-11-BI*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-11-C, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-11-CI*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-11-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-12-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-13, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-13-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-14, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-14-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-15-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-16-A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-17, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-17-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-18, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-18-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-19, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-19-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-20, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-20-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-21, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-21-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-22, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-22-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-23, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-23-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-24, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-24-X*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-25, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

CI.A-25-A, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

CI.A-26, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

CI.A-26-A, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

CI.A-27, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

CI.A-27-A, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

CI.A-27-B, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

CI.A-X-1*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

CI.A-X-4*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

CI.A-X-4-A*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

CI.A-X-4-B*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean is 0.54%, in a baseline scenario-median is 0.35% and reaches 4.19% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

Collateral Description

We assessed the collateral pool as of February 1, 2022, the cut-off date. The deal will be backed by 1,226 fully amortizing fixed-rate mortgage loans with an aggregate unpaid principal balance (UPB) of approximately $1,223,557,057 (excluding the deferred principal balance on 2 loans of $70,497) and an original term to maturity of up to 30 years. The pool consists of prime jumbo non-conforming (approximately 96.6% by UPB) and GSE-eligible (conforming) (approximately 3.4% by UPB) mortgage loans. The GSE-eligible loans were underwritten pursuant to GSE guidelines and were approved by Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter Program or Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor Program.

All of the mortgage loans were underwritten to the Qualified Mortgages (QM) standard. Approximately 8.2% of the mortgage loans by UPB are designated as safe harbor QM and meet Appendix Q to the QM rules, approximately 2.3% of the mortgage loans by UPB are designated as Agency Safe Harbor loans, and 89.5% of the mortgage loans by UPB are designated as Safe Harbor APOR loans, for which mortgage loans are not underwritten to meet Appendix Q but satisfy AUS with additional overlays of originators. As part of the origination quality review and based on the documentation information we received in the ASF tape, we concluded that all loans were fully documented and therefore, we ran these loans as "full documentation" loans in our MILAN model.

Similar to recently rated JPMMT transactions, the collateral pool is of strong credit quality and includes borrowers with a weighted average (WA) primary borrower FICO of 772, low loan-to-value ratios (WA LTV 71.4%), high borrower monthly incomes (about $31,528) and substantial liquid cash reserves (approximately $327,740), on a NZWA - basis, respectively. Approximately 49.5% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) were originated in California which includes metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) Los Angeles (18.6% by UPB) and San Francisco (9.7% by UPB). The high geographic concentration in high-cost MSAs is reflected in the high average balance of the pool ($998,007 (excluding the principal balance for 2 deferred loans)). As of the cut-off date, none of the borrowers of the mortgage loans have inquired about or requested forbearance plans with the related servicer or have previously entered into a COVID-19 related forbearance plan with the related servicer.

Aggregation/Origination Quality

We consider JPMMAC's aggregation platform to be adequate, and therefore, we did not apply a separate loss-level adjustment for aggregation quality. In addition to reviewing JPMMAC aggregation quality, we have also reviewed the origination quality of originator(s) contributing a significant percentage of the collateral pool (above 10% by UPB).

United Wholesale Mortgage LLC (UWM) and loanDepot.com, LLC(loanDepot) originated approximately 48.7% and 23.4% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) in the pool. The remaining originators each account for less than 5.0% (by UPB) in the pool (27.9% by UPB in the aggregate). Approximately 6.1% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) were acquired by the JPMMAC from MAXEX Clearing LLC, which purchased such mortgage loans from the related originators or from an unaffiliated third party which directly or indirectly purchased such mortgage loans from the related originators.

We did not make an adjustment for GSE-eligible loans, since those loans were underwritten in accordance with GSE guidelines. However, we have increased our base case and Aaa loss expectations for certain originators of non-conforming loans where we either (a) do not have clear insight into the underwriting practices, quality control and credit risk management or (b) concluded, post origination review, that such originators' origination quality is weaker than that of its peers.

Servicing Arrangement

We consider the overall servicing framework for this pool to be adequate given the servicing arrangement of the servicers, as well as the presence of an experienced master servicer, Nationstar Mortgage LLC (Nationstar) (Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. backed senior unsecured rating B1).

United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (subserviced by Cenlar FSB), JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (JPMCB), loanDepot.com, LLC (subserviced by Cenlar FSB), Rocket Mortgage, LLC are the principal servicers in this transaction and will service approximately 48.7%, 27.8%, 23.4% and 0.1% of loans (by UPB of the mortgage), respectively. NewRez LLC f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing will act as interim servicer for the mortgage loans serviced by JPMCB from the closing date until the servicing transfer date, which is expected to occur on or about April 1, 2022 (but which may occur after such date).

The servicers are required to advance principal and interest (P&I) on the mortgage loans. To the extent that the servicers are unable to do so, the master servicer will be obligated to make such advances. In the event that the master servicer, Nationstar, is unable to make such advances, the securities administrator, Citibank, N.A. (rated Aa3) will be obligated to do so to the extent such advance is determined by the securities administrator to be recoverable. Similar to recent JPMMT transitions, the servicing fee will be predominantly based on a step-up incentive fee structure with a monthly base fee of $40 per loan and additional fees for delinquent or defaulted loans (fixed fee framework servicers, which will be paid a monthly flat servicing fee equal to one-twelfth of 0.25% of the remaining principal balance of the mortgage loans, account for less than 1.00% of UPB).

Third-Party Review

The transaction benefits from a TPR on 100% of the loans for regulatory compliance, credit, property valuation and data integrity. The TPR results confirm compliance with the originator's underwriting guidelines for the vast majority of loans, no material regulatory compliance issues, and no material property valuation issues. The loans that had exceptions to the originator's underwriting guidelines had significant compensating factors that were documented.

R&W Framework

Our review of the R&W framework takes into account the financial strength of the R&W providers, scope of R&Ws (including qualifiers and sunsets) and enforcement mechanisms. JPMMT 2022-2's R&W framework is in line with that of other JPMMT transactions we have rated where an independent reviewer is named at closing, and costs and manner of review are clearly outlined at issuance. Per our principal methodology, the loan-level R&Ws meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS. The R&W framework is "prescriptive", whereby the transaction documents set forth detailed tests for each R&W. The originators and the aggregators each make a comprehensive set of R&Ws for their loans. The creditworthiness of the R&W provider determines the probability that the R&W provider will be available and have the financial strength to repurchase defective loans upon identifying a breach. JPMMAC does not backstop the originator R&Ws. In this transaction, we've made adjustments to our base case and Aaa loss expectations for R&W providers that are unrated and/or financially weaker entities.

Transaction Structure

The transaction has a shifting interest structure in which the senior bonds benefit from a number of protections. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments to the senior bonds. Principal payments are made to the senior bonds. Next, available distribution amounts are used to reimburse realized losses and certificate write-down amounts for the senior bonds (after subordinate bonds have been reduced to zero i.e. the credit support depletion date). Finally, interest and then principal payments are paid to the subordinate bonds in sequential order. Realized losses are allocated in a reverse sequential order, first to the lowest subordinate bond. After the credit support depletion date (when the balance of the subordinate bonds is written off), losses from the pool begin to write off the principal balance of the senior support bond, and finally losses are allocated to the super senior bonds.

Tail Risk & Subordination Floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinate bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinate bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.65% of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lockout amount of 0.45% of the cut-off date pool balance. We calculate the credit neutral floors as shown in our principal methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1320002.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jake Sailana
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Joseph Grohotolski
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com