Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by OBX 2020-INV1 Trust

New York, January 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned provisional ratings to 29 classes of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) issued by OBX 2020-INV1 Trust (OBX 2020-INV1).
The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B2 (sf).
OBX 2020-INV1, the first rated issue from Onslow Bay Financial
LLC (Onslow Bay) in 2020, is a prime RMBS securitization of fixed-rate,
agency-eligible mortgage loans secured by first liens on non-owner
occupied residential properties with original terms to maturity of 30
years. All of the loans are underwritten in accordance with Freddie
Mac or Fannie Mae underwriting guidelines, which take into consideration,
among other factors, the income, assets, employment
and credit score of the borrower. All of the loans were underwritten
using one of the government-sponsored enterprises' (GSE) automated
underwriting systems (AUS) and received an "Approve" or "Accept" recommendation.
The mortgage loans for this transaction were acquired by the seller and
sponsor, Onslow Bay, either directly from Quicken Loans Inc.
(35.6%), loanDepot.com, LLC (25.6%),
or from various mortgage lending institutions, each of which originated
less than 10% of the mortgage loans in the pool.
Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. (SPS), Quicken Loans
Inc. (Quicken Loans) and PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
(PNC) will service 59.2%, 35.6%,
and 5.2% of the aggregate balance of the mortgage pool,
respectively, and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Wells
Fargo) will be the master servicer. Certain servicing advances
and advances for delinquent scheduled interest and principal payments
will be funded, unless the related mortgage loan is 120 days or
more delinquent or the servicer determines that such delinquency advances
would not be recoverable. The master servicer is obligated to fund
any required monthly advances if the servicer fails in its obligation
to do so. The master servicer and servicer will be entitled to
reimbursements for any such monthly advances from future payments and
collections with respect to those mortgage loans.
OBX 2020-INV1 has a shifting interest structure with a five-year
lockout period that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordination
floor. In our analysis of tail risk, we considered the increased
risk from borrowers with more than one mortgage in the pool.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: OBX 2020-INV1 Trust
Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-9, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-10, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-13, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-14, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-15, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-16, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-17, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-18, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-19, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-20, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-21, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-1A, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Cl. B-2A, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Cl. B-3, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-3A, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B-4, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
Cl. B-5, Assigned (P)B2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale
Moody's expected losses in a base case scenario are 1.06%
and reach 9.72% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa
rating scenario.
Our loss estimates are based on a loan-by-loan assessment
of the securitized collateral pool as of the cut-off date using
Moody's Individual Loan Level Analysis (MILAN) model. Loan-level
adjustments to the model included but were not limited to adjustments
for origination quality and third party review (TPR) scope and results.
Our loss levels and ratings on the certificates also took into consideration
qualitative factors such as the servicing arrangement, alignment
of interest of the sponsor with investors, the representations and
warranties (R&W) framework, and the transaction's legal structure
and documentation.
Collateral Description
The OBX 2020-INV1 transaction is a securitization of 1,055
mortgage loans secured by fixed-rate, agency-eligible
first liens on non-owner occupied one-to-four family
residential properties, planned unit developments and condominiums
with an unpaid principal balance of $374,608,743.
All of the loans have a 30-year original term. The mortgage
pool has a WA seasoning of about 6 months. The loans in this transaction
have strong borrower credit characteristics with a weighted average original
FICO score of 764 and a weighted-average original combined loan-to-value
ratio (CLTV) of 67.4%. In addition, 30.5%
of the borrowers are self-employed and refinance loans comprise
about 48.1% of the aggregate pool. The pool has a
high geographic concentration with 51.9% of the aggregate
pool located in California, with 19.9% located in
the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim MSA and 10.1%
located in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward MSA.
The characteristics of the loans underlying the pool are generally comparable
to other recent prime RMBS transactions backed primarily by 30-year
mortgage loans that we have rated.
Origination Quality
Majority of the mortgage loans in the pool were originated by Quicken
Loans (35.6%) and loanDepot.com, LLC.
(25.6%). We applied an adjustment to the loss levels
for loans originated by Quicken Loans due to the relatively worse performance
of their agency-eligible investment property mortgage loans compared
to similar loans from other originators in the Freddie Mac and Fannie
Mae database. All of the loans comply with Freddie Mac and Fannie
Mae underwriting guidelines, which take into consideration,
among other factors, the income, assets, employment
and credit score of the borrower. All the loans received an "Approve"
or "Accept" recommendation from one of the government-sponsored
enterprises' (GSE) automated underwriting systems (AUS).
Servicing Arrangement
Quicken Loans and PNC will make principal and interest advances (subject
to a determination of recoverability) for the mortgage loans that it services.
The P&I Advancing Party (Onslow Bay) will make principal and interest
advances (subject to a determination of recoverability) for the mortgage
loans serviced by SPS to the extent that such delinquency advances exceed
amounts on deposit for future distribution, the excess servicing
strip fee that would otherwise be paid to the Class A-IO-S
notes and the P&I Advancing Party fee.
The master servicer is obligated to fund any required monthly advances
if a servicer or any other party obligated to advance fails in its obligation
to do so. The master servicer and servicers will be entitled to
be reimbursed for any such monthly advances from future payments and collections
(including insurance and liquidation proceeds) with respect to those mortgage
loans.
No advances of delinquent principal or interest will be made for mortgage
loans that become 120 days or more delinquent under the MBA method.
Subsequently, if there are mortgage loans that are 120 days or more
delinquent on any payment date, there will be a reduction in amounts
available to pay principal and interest otherwise payable to note holders.
Similar to the previous OBX Trust transaction we rated, with respect
to the mortgage loans serviced by SPS, the controlling holder has
the right (i) to oversee certain matters relating to the servicing of
defaulted mortgage loans (such as approving any modifications and actions
relating to the management of REO property), (ii) to direct the
master servicer to terminate a servicer upon an uncured servicing event
of default under the related servicing agreement, and (iii) to direct
the transaction parties to take certain actions in connection with a proposed
acquisition of a mortgaged property as a result of an eminent domain proceeding
by a governmental entity.
Third Party Review and Reps & Warranties (R&W)
Two third party review (TPR) firms verified the accuracy of the loan-level
information that we received from the sponsor. These firms conducted
detailed credit, property valuation, data integrity and regulatory
compliance reviews on 100% of the mortgage pool. The TPR
checked to ensure that all of the reviewed loans were in compliance with
(AUS) underwriting guidelines and AUS loan eligibility requirements with
generally no material compliance, credit data or valuation issues.
The TPR results indicate that there are no material compliance,
credit, or data issues. For one loan the property valuation
was verified using AVM, we took this into consideration when calculating
the expected losses since we consider AVMs to be typically less accurate
than desk reviews and field reviews.
The R&W provider is the sponsor (Onslow Bay), an unrated entity
that may not have the financial wherewithal to purchase defective loans.
However, all the loans in the pool had independent due diligence
review and the results of the review revealed compliance with underwriting
guidelines and regulations, as well as overall strong valuation
quality. These results indicate that the loans most likely do not
breach the R&Ws. Also, the transaction benefits from
unqualified R&Ws and an independent breach reviewer. The R&Ws
do not protect against issues discovered and disclosed during the due
diligence review. The R&W's are not subject to sunset,
other than the six-year statute of limitations for R&W claims
in New York. We increased our loss levels to account for some weaknesses
in the overall R&W framework due to the financial weakness of the
R&W provider and the higher percentage of loans experiencing an early
payment default and weaknesses in the review procedures compared to other
prime jumbo transactions.
Tail Risk and Subordination Floor
The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows
subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined
scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated
bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior
bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased
performance volatility, as a result. To mitigate this risk,
the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.20%
of the closing pool balance. and a subordination lock-out
amount equal 0.88% of the closing pool balance. The
floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned
ratings according to our methodology.
Other Transaction Parties
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB will act as the trustee for
this transaction. Wells Fargo will act as a paying agent,
master servicer, note registrar and custodian for this transaction.
In its capacity as custodian, Wells Fargo will hold the collateral
documents, which include, the original note and mortgage and
any intervening assignments of mortgage.
Wells Fargo provides oversight of the servicer. We consider Wells
Fargo as a strong master servicer of residential loans. Wells Fargo's
oversight encompasses loan administration, default administration,
compliance and cash management.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Down
Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors
against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the
mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction
performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud.
Up
Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect
investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings
up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as
a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the
value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and
housing market.
Methodology
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in October 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The Credit Rating for OBX 2020-INV1 Trust was assigned in accordance
with Moody's existing Methodology entitled "Moody's Approach to
Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework," dated October 2019.
Please note that on 12/9/2019, Moody's released a Request
for Comment, in which it has requested market feedback on potential
revisions to its Methodology to expand the scope to include private label
non-prime first-lien mortgage loans originated during or
after 2009. If the revised Methodology is implemented as proposed,
the Credit Rating on OBX 2020-INV1 Trust will not be affected.
Please refer to Moody's Request for Comment, titled "Moody's
Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework: Proposed Methodology
Update" for further details regarding the implications of the proposed
Methodology revisions on certain Credit Ratings.
In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance
credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users
of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1209196.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dmytro Voytovych
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Padma Rajagopal
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653