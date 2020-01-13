Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers OBX 2020-INV1 Trust Related Research SEC Rule 17g-7 Report of R&Ws: OBX 2020-INV1 Trust Deal v1.0 Compared To RMBS v4.0 Pre-Sale Report: OBX 2020-INV1 Trust: First rated issue from OBX Trust in 2020 Rating Action: Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by OBX 2020-INV1 Trust 13 Jan 2020 New York, January 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to 29 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by OBX 2020-INV1 Trust (OBX 2020-INV1). The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B2 (sf). OBX 2020-INV1, the first rated issue from Onslow Bay Financial LLC (Onslow Bay) in 2020, is a prime RMBS securitization of fixed-rate, agency-eligible mortgage loans secured by first liens on non-owner occupied residential properties with original terms to maturity of 30 years. All of the loans are underwritten in accordance with Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae underwriting guidelines, which take into consideration, among other factors, the income, assets, employment and credit score of the borrower. All of the loans were underwritten using one of the government-sponsored enterprises' (GSE) automated underwriting systems (AUS) and received an "Approve" or "Accept" recommendation. The mortgage loans for this transaction were acquired by the seller and sponsor, Onslow Bay, either directly from Quicken Loans Inc. (35.6%), loanDepot.com, LLC (25.6%), or from various mortgage lending institutions, each of which originated less than 10% of the mortgage loans in the pool. Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. (SPS), Quicken Loans Inc. (Quicken Loans) and PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) will service 59.2%, 35.6%, and 5.2% of the aggregate balance of the mortgage pool, respectively, and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Wells Fargo) will be the master servicer. Certain servicing advances and advances for delinquent scheduled interest and principal payments will be funded, unless the related mortgage loan is 120 days or more delinquent or the servicer determines that such delinquency advances would not be recoverable. The master servicer is obligated to fund any required monthly advances if the servicer fails in its obligation to do so. The master servicer and servicer will be entitled to reimbursements for any such monthly advances from future payments and collections with respect to those mortgage loans. OBX 2020-INV1 has a shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout period that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordination floor. In our analysis of tail risk, we considered the increased risk from borrowers with more than one mortgage in the pool. The complete rating actions are as follows: Issuer: OBX 2020-INV1 Trust Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-9, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-10, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-13, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-14, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf) Cl. A-15, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf) Cl. A-16, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-17, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-18, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-19, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-20, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-21, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf) Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf) Cl. B-1A, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf) Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)A2 (sf) Cl. B-2A, Assigned (P)A2 (sf) Cl. B-3, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf) Cl. B-3A, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf) Cl. B-4, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf) Cl. B-5, Assigned (P)B2 (sf) RATINGS RATIONALE Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale Moody's expected losses in a base case scenario are 1.06% and reach 9.72% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa rating scenario. Our loss estimates are based on a loan-by-loan assessment of the securitized collateral pool as of the cut-off date using Moody's Individual Loan Level Analysis (MILAN) model. Loan-level adjustments to the model included but were not limited to adjustments for origination quality and third party review (TPR) scope and results. Our loss levels and ratings on the certificates also took into consideration qualitative factors such as the servicing arrangement, alignment of interest of the sponsor with investors, the representations and warranties (R&W) framework, and the transaction's legal structure and documentation. Collateral Description The OBX 2020-INV1 transaction is a securitization of 1,055 mortgage loans secured by fixed-rate, agency-eligible first liens on non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties, planned unit developments and condominiums with an unpaid principal balance of $374,608,743. All of the loans have a 30-year original term. The mortgage pool has a WA seasoning of about 6 months. The loans in this transaction have strong borrower credit characteristics with a weighted average original FICO score of 764 and a weighted-average original combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) of 67.4%. In addition, 30.5% of the borrowers are self-employed and refinance loans comprise about 48.1% of the aggregate pool. The pool has a high geographic concentration with 51.9% of the aggregate pool located in California, with 19.9% located in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim MSA and 10.1% located in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward MSA. The characteristics of the loans underlying the pool are generally comparable to other recent prime RMBS transactions backed primarily by 30-year mortgage loans that we have rated. Origination Quality Majority of the mortgage loans in the pool were originated by Quicken Loans (35.6%) and loanDepot.com, LLC. (25.6%). We applied an adjustment to the loss levels for loans originated by Quicken Loans due to the relatively worse performance of their agency-eligible investment property mortgage loans compared to similar loans from other originators in the Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae database. All of the loans comply with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae underwriting guidelines, which take into consideration, among other factors, the income, assets, employment and credit score of the borrower. All the loans received an "Approve" or "Accept" recommendation from one of the government-sponsored enterprises' (GSE) automated underwriting systems (AUS). Servicing Arrangement Quicken Loans and PNC will make principal and interest advances (subject to a determination of recoverability) for the mortgage loans that it services. The P&I Advancing Party (Onslow Bay) will make principal and interest advances (subject to a determination of recoverability) for the mortgage loans serviced by SPS to the extent that such delinquency advances exceed amounts on deposit for future distribution, the excess servicing strip fee that would otherwise be paid to the Class A-IO-S notes and the P&I Advancing Party fee. The master servicer is obligated to fund any required monthly advances if a servicer or any other party obligated to advance fails in its obligation to do so. The master servicer and servicers will be entitled to be reimbursed for any such monthly advances from future payments and collections (including insurance and liquidation proceeds) with respect to those mortgage loans. No advances of delinquent principal or interest will be made for mortgage loans that become 120 days or more delinquent under the MBA method. Subsequently, if there are mortgage loans that are 120 days or more delinquent on any payment date, there will be a reduction in amounts available to pay principal and interest otherwise payable to note holders. Similar to the previous OBX Trust transaction we rated, with respect to the mortgage loans serviced by SPS, the controlling holder has the right (i) to oversee certain matters relating to the servicing of defaulted mortgage loans (such as approving any modifications and actions relating to the management of REO property), (ii) to direct the master servicer to terminate a servicer upon an uncured servicing event of default under the related servicing agreement, and (iii) to direct the transaction parties to take certain actions in connection with a proposed acquisition of a mortgaged property as a result of an eminent domain proceeding by a governmental entity. Third Party Review and Reps & Warranties (R&W) Two third party review (TPR) firms verified the accuracy of the loan-level information that we received from the sponsor. These firms conducted detailed credit, property valuation, data integrity and regulatory compliance reviews on 100% of the mortgage pool. The TPR checked to ensure that all of the reviewed loans were in compliance with (AUS) underwriting guidelines and AUS loan eligibility requirements with generally no material compliance, credit data or valuation issues. The TPR results indicate that there are no material compliance, credit, or data issues. For one loan the property valuation was verified using AVM, we took this into consideration when calculating the expected losses since we consider AVMs to be typically less accurate than desk reviews and field reviews. The R&W provider is the sponsor (Onslow Bay), an unrated entity that may not have the financial wherewithal to purchase defective loans. However, all the loans in the pool had independent due diligence review and the results of the review revealed compliance with underwriting guidelines and regulations, as well as overall strong valuation quality. These results indicate that the loans most likely do not breach the R&Ws. Also, the transaction benefits from unqualified R&Ws and an independent breach reviewer. The R&Ws do not protect against issues discovered and disclosed during the due diligence review. The R&W's are not subject to sunset, other than the six-year statute of limitations for R&W claims in New York. We increased our loss levels to account for some weaknesses in the overall R&W framework due to the financial weakness of the R&W provider and the higher percentage of loans experiencing an early payment default and weaknesses in the review procedures compared to other prime jumbo transactions. Tail Risk and Subordination Floor The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility, as a result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.20% of the closing pool balance. and a subordination lock-out amount equal 0.88% of the closing pool balance. The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings according to our methodology. Other Transaction Parties Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB will act as the trustee for this transaction. Wells Fargo will act as a paying agent, master servicer, note registrar and custodian for this transaction. In its capacity as custodian, Wells Fargo will hold the collateral documents, which include, the original note and mortgage and any intervening assignments of mortgage. Wells Fargo provides oversight of the servicer. We consider Wells Fargo as a strong master servicer of residential loans. Wells Fargo's oversight encompasses loan administration, default administration, compliance and cash management. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Down Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud. Up Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Methodology The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in October 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The Credit Rating for OBX 2020-INV1 Trust was assigned in accordance with Moody's existing Methodology entitled "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework," dated October 2019. Please note that on 12/9/2019, Moody's released a Request for Comment, in which it has requested market feedback on potential revisions to its Methodology to expand the scope to include private label non-prime first-lien mortgage loans originated during or after 2009. If the revised Methodology is implemented as proposed, the Credit Rating on OBX 2020-INV1 Trust will not be affected. Please refer to Moody's Request for Comment, titled "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework: Proposed Methodology Update" for further details regarding the implications of the proposed Methodology revisions on certain Credit Ratings. In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1209196. The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument. Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Dmytro Voytovych

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Padma Rajagopal

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

