Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by OBX 2022-INV2 Trust

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to 35 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by OBX 2022-INV2 Trust (OBX 2022-INV2). The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B3 (sf).

OBX 2022-INV2, the second rated issue from Onslow Bay Financial LLC (Onslow Bay) in 2022, is a prime RMBS securitization of 10 to 30-year fixed-rate, agency-eligible mortgage loans secured by first liens on non-owner occupied residential properties (designated for investment purposes by the borrower). All the loans were underwritten using one of the government-sponsored enterprises' (GSE) automated underwriting systems (AUS) and 100.0% by unpaid principal balance (UPB) received an "Approve" or "Accept" recommendation. As of the cut-off date, no borrower under any mortgage loan is currently in an active Covid-19 related forbearance plan with the related servicer.

The mortgage loans for this transaction have been acquired by the sponsor and the seller, Onslow Bay Financial LLC, from Bank of America, National Association (BANA). BANA acquired the mortgage loans through its whole loan purchase program from various originators. The largest originators in the pool with more than 7.0% by loan balance are Movement Mortgage, LLC (20.6%), Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (20.6%), Cardinal Financial Company LP (15.3%), HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc (11.1%), and Rocket Mortgage, LLC (8.2%). All other originators represent less than 7.0% by loan balance.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing will service 100.0% (by UPB) of the mortgage loans respectively on behalf of the issuing entity. Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (Computershare) will act as master servicer. Certain servicing advances and advances for delinquent scheduled interest and principal payments will be funded unless the related mortgage loan is 120 days or more delinquent or the servicer determines that such delinquency advances would not be recoverable. The master servicer is obligated to fund any required monthly advances if the servicer fails in its obligation to do so. The master servicer and servicer will be entitled to reimbursements for any such monthly advances from future payments and collections with respect to those mortgage loans.

The sponsor, directly or through a majority-owned affiliate, intends to retain an eligible horizontal residual interest with a fair value of at least 5% of the aggregate fair value of the notes issued by the trust.

OBX 2022-INV2 has a shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout period that benefits from a senior subordination floor and a subordination floor. In our analysis of tail risk, we considered the increased risk from borrowers with more than one mortgage in the pool.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: OBX 2022-INV2 Trust

Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-9, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-10, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-13, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-14, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-15, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-16, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO1*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO4*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO6*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO8*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO10*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO12*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-IO14*, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-IO16*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-IO1*, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-1A, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

Cl. B-2A, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

Cl. B-IO2*, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

Cl. B-3, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-3A, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-IO3*, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

Cl. B-4, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)

Cl. B-5, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale

Moody's expected losses in a base case scenario are 1.00% and reach 5.81% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa rating scenario.

We base our ratings on the notes on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the third-party due diligence and the R&W framework of the transaction.

Collateral Description

The OBX 2022-INV2 transaction is a securitization of 1,583 agency-eligible mortgage loans, secured by 10 to 30-year fixed-rate, non-owner occupied first liens on one-to four-family residential properties, planned unit developments, condominiums and townhouses with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $466,686,480. The notes are backed by 100.0% investment property mortgage loans. The mortgage pool has a WA seasoning of about 6 months. The loans in this transaction have strong borrower credit characteristics with a weighted average current FICO score of 773 and a weighted-average original combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) of 66.3%. In addition, 23.5% of the borrowers are self-employed and refinance loans comprise about 51.4% of the aggregate pool. The pool has a high geographic concentration with 29.3% of the aggregate pool located in California, with 9.9% located in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim MSA and 8.5% located in the New York-Newark-Jersey City MSA. The characteristics of the loans underlying the pool are generally comparable to other recent prime RMBS transactions backed by investment property mortgage loans that we have rated.

As of the cut-off date, no borrower under any mortgage loan is currently in an active Covid-19 related forbearance plan with the related servicer. However, there was one loan that was previously in a Covid-19 forbearance plan (0.1% by UPB) from April 2020 to June 2021, but it is current on payment status. In the event that, after cut-off date, a borrower enters into or requests an active Covid-19 related forbearance plan, such mortgage loan will remain in the mortgage pool.

Appraisal Waiver (AW) loans, all of which are agency-eligible loans, which constitute approximately 2.3% of the mortgage loans by aggregate cut-off date balance, may present a greater risk as the value of the related mortgaged properties may be less than the value ascribed to such mortgaged properties. We made an adjustment in our analysis to account for the increased risk associated with such loans. However, we have tempered this adjustment by taking into account the GSEs' robust risk modeling, which helps minimize collateral valuation risk, as well as the GSEs' conservative eligibility requirements for AW loans which helps to support deal collateral quality.

Origination Quality

Majority of the mortgage loans in the pool were originated by Movement Mortgage, LLC, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Cardinal Financial Company LP, HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., and Rocket Mortgage, LLC. All other originators represent less than 7.0% by loan balance. All the mortgage loans comply with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae underwriting guidelines, with 100.0% receiving an "Approve" or "Accept" recommendation, which take into consideration, among other factors, the income, assets, employment and credit score of the borrower.

With exception for loans originated by Rocket Mortgage (approximately 8.2% by UPB) and Home Point Financial Corporation (approximately 4.7% by UPB), we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions, regardless of the originator, since the loans were all underwritten in accordance with GSE guidelines.

Servicing Arrangement

We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool to be adequate, and as a result we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions based on the servicing arrangement.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (Shellpoint) will be the named primary servicer for this transaction and will service 100.0% of the pool. Computershare will act as master servicer and as custodian under the custodial agreement. Computershare is a national banking association and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Computershare Ltd (Baa2, long term rating), an Australian financial services company with over $5 billion (USD) in assets as of June 30, 2021. Computershare Ltd and its affiliates have been engaging in financial service activities, including stock transfer related services since 1997, and corporate trust related services since 2000.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (Shellpoint) will make principal and interest advances (subject to a determination of recoverability) for the mortgage loans that it services. The master servicer is obligated to fund any required monthly advances if a servicer or any other party obligated to advance fails in its obligation to do so. The master servicer and servicer will be entitled to be reimbursed for any such monthly advances from future payments and collections (including insurance and liquidation proceeds) with respect to those mortgage loans.

Similarly to the OBX 2022-INV1 transaction we have rated, and in contrast to the OBX 2021-J shelf, no advances of delinquent principal or interest will be made for mortgage loans that become 120 days or more delinquent under the MBA method. Subsequently, if there are mortgage loans that are 120 days or more delinquent on any payment date, there will be a reduction in amounts available to pay principal and interest otherwise payable to note holders. We did not make an adjustment for the stop advance feature due to the strong reimbursement mechanism for liquidated mortgage loans. Proceeds from liquidated mortgage loans are included in the available distribution amount and are paid according to the waterfall.

Third Party Review (TPR)

Three independent TPR firms, Consolidated Analytics, Inc., Clayton and Wipro Opus Risk Solutions LLC were engaged to conduct due diligence for the credit, compliance, property valuation and data integrity for approximately 98.2% of the final mortgage pool (by loan count). The original population included 1,734 loans in the initial securitized pool. During the course of the review, 180 loans were removed for various reasons. The final population of the review consisted of 1,554 loans in the final securitized pool. The TPR results indicated compliance with the originators' underwriting guidelines for most of the loans without any material compliance issues or appraisal defects. 100.0% of the loans reviewed in the final population received a grade B or higher with 90.2% of loans receiving an A grade.

Representations & Warranties (R&W)

Each originator will provide comprehensive loan level reps and warranties for their respective loans. BANA will assign each originator's R&W to the seller, who will in turn assign to the depositor, which will assign to the trust. Onslow Bay Financial LLC will provide the gap reps. We considered the R&W framework in our analysis and found it to be adequate. However, we have increased our loss levels to account for the risk that the R&W providers may not have financial wherewithal to purchase defective loans.

The R&W framework is adequate in part because the results of the independent TPRs revealed a high level of compliance with underwriting guidelines and regulations, as well as overall adequate appraisal quality. These results give us a clear indication that the loans do not breach the R&Ws the originators have made and that the originators are unlikely to face any material repurchase requests in the future. The loan-level R&Ws are strong and, in general, either meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral R&Ws we identified for US RMBS. Among other considerations, the R&Ws address property valuation, underwriting, fraud, data accuracy, regulatory compliance, the presence of title and hazard insurance, the absence of material property damage, and the enforceability of the mortgage.

In a continued effort to focus breach reviews on loans that are more likely to contain origination defects that led to or contributed to the delinquency of the loan, an additional carve out has been in recent transactions we have rated from other issuers relating to the delinquency review trigger. Similarly, in this transaction, exceptions exist for certain excluded disaster mortgage loans that trip the delinquency trigger. These excluded disaster loans include COVID-19 forbearance loans.

Tail Risk and Subordination Floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility, as a result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.80% of the closing pool balance, and a subordination lock-out amount equal to 0.80% of the closing pool balance. The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings according to our methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1318338.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

