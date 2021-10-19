Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by PMT Loan Trust 2021-INV1

New York, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to 53 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by PMT Loan Trust 2021-INV1 (PMTLT 2021-INV1). The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B2 (sf).

PMTLT 2021-INV1 securitization is backed by a pool of prime conforming, investment property mortgage loans acquired by PennyMac Corp. (PennyMac), the sponsor of this transaction. PennyMac acquired the loans in the pool through its corresponding lending channel. This deal represents the first PennyMac-sponsored 100% GSE eligible investor property transaction in 2021. All the loans are underwritten in accordance with Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae guidelines, which take into consideration, among other factors, the income, assets, employment and credit score of the borrower as well as loan-to-value (LTV). These loans were run through one of the government-sponsored enterprises' (GSE) automated underwriting systems (AUS) and received an "Approve" or "Accept" recommendation. As of the closing date, the sponsor or a majority-owned affiliate of the sponsor intends to retain an eligible horizontal residual interest in an amount (that is, with a fair value) equal to not less than 5% of the fair value of the certificates to satisfy U.S. risk retention rules.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC is the servicer and responsible for making P&I advances. There is no master servicer in this transaction. Citibank N.A. (long-term debt Aa3), will be the fiscal agent and will act as the backup advancing party with respect to P&I advance. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB will be the trustee.

In this transaction, the Class A-11X coupon is indexed to SOFR. However, based on the transaction's structure, the particular choice of benchmark has no credit impact. First, interest payments to the notes, including the floating rate notes, are subject to the net WAC cap, which prevents the floating rate notes from incurring interest shortfalls as a result of increases in the benchmark index above the fixed rates at which the assets bear interest. Second, the shifting-interest structure pays all interest generated on the assets to the bonds and does not provide for any excess spread.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean is 0.67%, in a baseline scenario-median is 0.46%, and reaches 4.76% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the TPR and the R&W framework of the transaction.

Collateral Description

As of the cut-off date of October 1, 2021, the pool consists of 1,416 mortgage loans secured by first liens with an aggregate stated principal balance of approximately $414,683,060. The pool has strong credit quality and consists of borrowers with high FICO scores, low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios, high income, and liquid cash reserves. The pool has clean pay history and weighted average (WA) seasoning of approximately five months. No borrower under any mortgage loan is currently in an active COVID-19 related forbearance plan with the servicer. All mortgage loans are current as of the cut-off date. Overall, the credit quality of the mortgage loans backing this transaction is in-line with recently issued GSE eligible investor property transactions we have rated, with average monthly primary and all borrower wage income of $11,725 and $14,707, respectively. Furthermore, the average liquid/cash reserves is $238,932 with approximately 51% by pool balance having more than 60 months of liquid/cash reserves. The weighted average (WA) FICO for the aggregate pool is 780 with a WA LTV of 59.2% and WA CLTV of 59.2%.

Approximately 19.1% of the mortgage loans by count are "Appraisal Waiver" (AW) loans, whereby the sponsor obtained an AW for each such mortgage loan from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac through their respective programs. In each case, neither Fannie Mae nor Freddie Mac required an appraisal of the related mortgaged property as a condition of approving the related mortgage loan for purchase by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, as applicable. We made an adjustment in our analysis to account for the increased risk associated with such loans.

Aggregation and Origination Quality

PennyMac Corp. (PennyMac) aggregated 100% of the pool. Based on the available information related to PennyMac's valuation and risk management practices, we took into account qualitative factors during the ratings process including the our review of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the results of the TPR, and the R&W framework. We consider PennyMac Corp. (PennyMac) to have an adequate origination quality of conforming mortgages. As a result, we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions based on our review of PennyMac's loan performance, audit/quality control and origination practices/underwriting.

Servicing Arrangement

We consider the overall servicing arrangement for this pool as adequate, and as a result we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions. We did not apply any adjustment to our expected losses for the lack of master servicer due to the following mitigants: (i) PennyMac Loan Services, LLC was established in 2008 and is an experienced servicer of residential mortgage loans; PennyMac Loan Services, LLC is an approved servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; (ii) PennyMac had no instances of non-compliance for its 2020 Regulation AB or Uniformed Single Audit Program (USAP) independent servicer reviews; (iii) Although not directly related to this transaction, there is still third party oversight of PennyMac Loan Services, LLC from the GSEs, the CFPB, the accounting firms and state regulators; (iv) The complexity of the loan product is relatively low, reducing the complexity of servicing and reporting; and (v) Citibank, N.A, is the securities administrator and fiscal agent, and backup advancing party with respect to P&I advances.

Third-Party Review

Two third-party review (TPR) firms verified the accuracy of the loan level information that we received from the sponsor. The firms conducted detailed credit, property valuation, data accuracy and compliance reviews on 46.60% of the mortgage loans in the collateral pool. The number of loans that went through a full due diligence review meets our credit neutral threshold. The TPR results indicate that 15 loans had a final credit grade C or D, 9 loans had a final Compliance grade C, and 5 loans had a final valuation grade C. The loans with final grade C or D were dropped from the final pool. We made an adjustment to our loss estimates to account for the TPR results, based on extrapolating the 28 loans with a final C or D to the non-sampled portion of the pool. In addition, the TPR firms did not provide a secondary valuation on 205 appraisal waiver loans in the pool. We made an additional qualitative adjustment to increase projected losses for appraisal waiver loans without a secondary valuation.

Representations & Warranties

We applied a qualitative adjustment in our model analysis to account for weaknesses in the R&W framework. First, the R&W provider may not have the financial wherewithal to remedy defective loans in a stressed economic environment, given that its monoline mortgage business is highly correlated with the economy. Second, PennyMac is both the R&W provider and the controlling holder in this transaction, which is a weak alignment of interest as PennyMac will unlikely force any breach review which will force it to buy-back the loans in case there is a breach to the representations. The alignment of interest concern is partially mitigated because PennyMac is a 100% correspondent platform and PennyMac has a history of buying back loans and enforcing its backend R&W with the originators/ sellers. We have adjusted our Aaa CE and expected losses to account for these weaknesses in the R&W framework.

Transaction Structure

PMTLT 2021-INV1 has one pool with a shifting interest structure that benefits from a subordination floor. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond for a specified period of time, and increasing amounts of prepayments to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and loss tests.

Tail Risk & Subordination Floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.00% of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lock-out amount of 0.90% of the cut-off date pool balance. The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings according to our methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1271478 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305675.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

