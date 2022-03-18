Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by PMT Loan Trust 2022-INV1

New York, March 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to 61 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by PMT Loan Trust 2022-INV1 (PMTLT 2022-INV1). The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B2 (sf).

PMTLT 2022-INV1 securitization is backed by a pool of prime conforming, investment property mortgage loans acquired by PennyMac Corp. (PennyMac), the seller and sponsor of this transaction. PennyMac acquired the mortgage loans in the pool through its corresponding lending channel. All of the mortgage loans satisfy the eligibility criteria of Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (collectively, GSEs). This deal represents the first PennyMac-sponsored 100% GSE eligible investor property transaction in 2022. Overall, the credit quality of the mortgage loans backing this transaction is in-line with recently issued GSE eligible investor property transactions we have rated.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC is the servicer and responsible for making servicing and principal and interest (P&I) advances. There is no master servicer in this transaction. Citibank, N.A., will be the fiscal agent and will act as the backup advancing party with respect to advancing obligations.

As of the closing date, the sponsor or a majority-owned affiliate of the sponsor intends to retain an eligible vertical interest or eligible horizontal residual interest, or any combination thereof, equal to at least 5% economic interest in the credit risk of assets collateralizing a securities transaction.

Two third-party review (TPR) firms verified the accuracy of the loan level information that we received from the sponsor. The firms conducted detailed credit, property valuation, data accuracy and compliance reviews on 542 mortgage loans in the collateral pool. 30 sampled mortgage loans were removed from the mortgage pool by the Sponsor after the review, resulting in 512 sampled mortgage loans being part of the final mortgage pool. The number of mortgage loans that went through a full due diligence review meets our credit neutral threshold. However, certain weaknesses were identified in the TPR.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean is 0.82%, in a baseline scenario-median is 0.58%, and reaches 5.43% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the TPR and the representations & warranties (R&W) framework of the transaction.

Collateral Description

As of the cut-off date, the mortgage loans will consist of 1,298 conforming mortgage loans secured by first lien investment property with an aggregate stated principal balance (UPB) of approximately $419,590,555, with an original term to maturity between 17 and 30 years. All of the mortgage loans in the pool were run through one of the GSE automated underwriting systems (AUS) and received an "Approve" or "Accept" recommendation.

Overall, the pool has strong credit quality and consists of borrowers with high FICO scores, low loan-to-value (LTV) ratios, high income, and liquid cash reserves. The average liquid/cash reserves is $296,026 with approximately 71.7% of the borrowers (by UPB) having more than 60 months of liquid/cash reserves. The weighted average (WA) FICO for the aggregate pool is 775 with a WA LTV of 63.5% and WA CLTV of 63.6%. Approximately 36.5% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) were originated in California and approximately 1.7% of the mortgage loans (by UPB) have primary mortgage insurance coverage. The pool has weighted average (WA) seasoning of approximately three months and consists of 21 loans (1.62% by loan count) which have been delinquent since origination, however, are current as of cut-off date. No borrower under any mortgage loan is currently in an active COVID-19 related forbearance plan with the servicer.

Approximately 6.0% (by UPB) of the mortgage loans and 96 loans by count are "Appraisal Waiver" (AW) loans, whereby the sponsor obtained an AW for each such mortgage loan from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac through their respective programs. In each case, neither Fannie Mae nor Freddie Mac required an appraisal of the related mortgaged property as a condition of approving the related mortgage loan for purchase by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, as applicable. All of the AW loans had a secondary valuation. The valuations for 4 loans had variances between -10% and -35%. Because AW loans may present a greater risk as the value of the related mortgaged properties may be less than the value ascribed to such mortgaged properties, we made an adjustment in our analysis to account for the increased risk associated with such loans.

Aggregation and Origination Quality

PennyMac's loan program consists of retail origination, correspondent lending, and whole loan purchases nationwide. All the mortgage loans in the pool were acquired by PennyMac via correspondent lending. Based on the available information related to PennyMac's valuation and risk management practices, we considered qualitative factors during the ratings process including our review of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the results of the TPR, and the R&W framework. We consider PennyMac to be an adequate originator of conforming mortgages. As a result, we did not make any adjustments to our base case and Aaa stress loss assumptions based on our review of PennyMac's origination practices/underwriting, audit/quality control and loan performance.

Servicing Arrangement

We assess the overall servicing arrangement for this pool as adequate, given the ability, scale and experience of PennyMac Loan Services, LLC as a servicer. However, compared to other prime transactions which typically have a master servicer, servicer oversight for this transaction is relatively weaker. Overall, we did not apply any adjustment to our expected losses for the lack of master servicer due to the following mitigants: (i) PennyMac Loan Services, LLC was established in 2008 and is an experienced servicer of residential mortgage loans; PennyMac Loan Services, LLC is an approved servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; (ii) PennyMac had no instances of non-compliance for its 2020 Regulation AB or Uniformed Single Audit Program (USAP) independent servicer reviews; (iii) Although not directly related to this transaction, there is still third party oversight of PennyMac Loan Services, LLC from the GSEs, the CFPB, the accounting firms and state regulators; (iv) The complexity of the loan product is relatively low, reducing the complexity of servicing and reporting; and (v) Citibank, N.A., is the securities administrator and fiscal agent, and backup advancing party with respect to P&I advances.

Third-Party Review

Two TPR firms verified the accuracy of the loan level information that we received from the sponsor. The firms conducted detailed credit, property valuation, data accuracy and compliance reviews on 542 loans. 30 sampled mortgage loans were removed from the mortgage pool by the Sponsor on conclusion of the review, resulting in 512 Sampled Mortgage Loans being part of the final mortgage pool. The number of mortgage loans that went through a full due diligence review meets our credit neutral threshold. However, the results of the TPR are weaker than those for other confirming transactions from other programs. According to the preliminary TPR results, 13 mortgage loans had a final credit grade C or D, 3 mortgage loans had a final compliance grade D, and 7 mortgage loans had a final valuation grade D. While these mortgage loans were ultimately excluded from the final mortgage pool, we nevertheless made an adjustment to our losses by extrapolating the aforementioned results to the non-sampled portion of the pool.

Representations & Warranties

We assessed the R&Ws framework based on three factors: (a) the financial strength of the remedy provider; (b) the strength of the R&Ws (including qualifiers and sunsets) and (c) the effectiveness of the enforcement mechanisms. We evaluated the impact of these factors collectively on the ratings in conjunction with the transaction's specific details and in some cases, the strengths of some of the factors can mitigate weaknesses in others.

PennyMac (the R&W provider) makes the loan level R&Ws for the mortgage loans. We applied a qualitative adjustment in our model analysis to account for certain weaknesses in the R&W framework. The R&W provider (unrated) may not have the financial wherewithal to remedy defective mortgage loans in a stressed economic environment, given that its monoline mortgage business is highly correlated with the economy.

Transaction Structure

PMTLT 2022-INV1 has one pool with a shifting interest structure that benefits from a subordination floor. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall that allocates all prepayments to the senior bond for a specified period of time, and increasing amounts of prepayments to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and loss tests.

Tail Risk & Subordination Floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool balance declines, senior bonds are exposed to eroding credit enhancement over time, and increased performance volatility as a result. To mitigate this risk, the transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 1.00% of the cut-off date pool balance, and as subordination lock-out amount of 0.90% of the cut-off date pool balance. The floors are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings according to our methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1322727.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

