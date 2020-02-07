Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2020-1 Trust Related Research SEC Rule 17g-7 Report of R&Ws: Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2020-1 Trust Deal v1.0 Compared To RMBS v4.0 Pre-Sale Report: Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2020-1 Trust: The first issue from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. in 2020 Rating Action: Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2020-1 Trust 07 Feb 2020 New York, February 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to 25 classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2020-1 Trust ("WFMBS 2020-1"). The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B2 (sf). WFMBS 2020-1 is the first prime issuance by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. ("Wells Fargo Bank", the sponsor) in 2020. The non-conforming mortgage loans for this transaction are originated by Wells Fargo Bank, through its retail and correspondent channels, in accordance with its non-conforming underwriting guidelines. In this transaction, 722 loans (95.46% by loan balance) are designated as qualified mortgages (QM) under the QM safe harbor rules, while 44 loans (4.54% by loan balance) are designated as conforming loans under GSE Temporary status. These 44 mortgage loans were originated to either or both of the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) guidelines (collectively, GSE eligible loans). All of the mortgage loans (other than the GSE eligible loans) were originated in accordance with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.'s non-conforming underwriting guidelines. Wells Fargo Bank will service all the loans and will also be the master servicer for this transaction. The servicer will be primarily responsible for funding certain servicing advances and delinquent scheduled interest and principal payments for the mortgage loans, unless the servicer determines that such amounts would not be recoverable. In the event a servicer event of default has occurred and the Trustee terminates the servicer as a result thereof, the master servicer shall fund any advances that would otherwise be required to be made by the terminated servicer (to the extent the terminated Servicer has failed to fund such advances until such time as a successor servicer is appointed and commences servicing the mortgage loans). The master servicer and servicer will be entitled to be reimbursed for any such monthly advances from future payments and collections (including insurance and liquidation proceeds) with respect to those mortgage loans. The WFMBS 2020-1 transaction is a securitization of 766 primarily 30-year, fixed rate, prime residential mortgage loans with an unpaid principal balance of $584,049,322. The pool has strong credit quality and consists of borrowers with high FICO scores, significant equity in their properties and liquid cash reserves. The pool has clean pay history and weighted average seasoning of approximately 4.93 months. The securitization has a shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout period that benefits from a senior floor and a subordinate floor. We coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes using Moody's proprietary cash flow tool. The complete rating actions are as follows: Issuer: Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2020-1 Trust Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-5, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-6, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-7, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-8, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-9, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-10, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-11, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-12, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-13, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-14, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-15, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-16, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-17, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf) Cl. A-18, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf) Cl. A-19, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. A-20, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf) Cl. B-1, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf) Cl. B-2, Assigned (P)A2 (sf) Cl. B-3, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf) Cl. B-4, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf) Cl. B-5, Assigned (P)B2 (sf) RATINGS RATIONALE Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario is 0.27% and reaches 3.62% at a stress level consistent with the Aaa ratings. Our loss estimates are based on a loan-by-loan assessment of the securitized collateral pool as of the cut-off date using Moody's Individual Loan Level Analysis (MILAN) model. The model combines loan-level characteristics with economic drivers to determine the probability of default for each loan, and hence for the portfolio as a whole. Severity is also calculated on a loan-level basis. The pool loss level is then adjusted for borrower, zip code, MSA level concentrations and any other outside model adjustments such as origination channel. We base our ratings on the certificates on the credit quality of the mortgage loans, the structural features of the transaction, our assessments of the origination quality and servicing arrangement, the strength of the third party due diligence and the R&W framework of the transaction. Collateral Description The WFMBS 2020-1 transaction is a securitization of 766 first lien residential mortgage loans with an unpaid principal balance of $584,049,322. The loans in this transaction have strong borrower characteristics with a weighted average original FICO score of 779 and a weighted-average original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 71.4%. In addition, 9.2% of the borrowers are self-employed and refinance loans comprise 52.7% of the aggregate pool. Of note, 8.5% (by loan balance) of the pool comprised of construction to permanent loans. The construction to permanent is a two part loan where the first part is for the construction and then it becomes a permanent mortgage once the property is complete. For all the loans in the pool, the construction was complete and because the borrower cannot receive cash from the permanent loan proceeds or anything above the construction cost, we treated these loans as a rate term refinance rather than a cash out refinance loan. The pool has a high geographic concentration with 49.2% of the aggregate pool located in California and 15.7% located in the New York-Newark-Jersey City MSA. The characteristics of the loans underlying the pool are slightly stronger than recent prime RMBS transactions backed by 30-year mortgage loans that we have rated. Origination Quality The non-conforming mortgage loans for this transaction are originated by Wells Fargo Bank, through its retail and correspondent channels, generally in accordance with its non-conforming underwriting guidelines. After considering the non-conforming underwriting guidelines from Wells Fargo Bank, we made no adjustments to our base case and Aaa loss expectations. Majority of the loans are originated through retail channel i.e. 66.6% of the pool and the remaining pool i.e. 33.4% is originated through correspondent channel. Third Party Review One independent third-party review firm, Clayton Services LLC, was engaged to conduct due diligence for the credit, regulatory compliance, property valuation, and data accuracy for all of the 766 loans in the initial population of this transaction (100% of the mortgage pool). The credit review consisted of a review of the documentation in each loan file relating to the creditworthiness of the borrowers, and an assessment of whether the characteristics of the mortgage loans and the borrowers reasonably conformed to Wells Fargo Bank's underwriting guidelines. Where there were exceptions to guidelines, the TPR firm noted compensating factors. Additionally, the TPR firm evaluated evidence of the borrower's willingness and ability to repay the obligation and examined Data Verify/Fraudguard/Interthinx or similar risk evaluation reports ordered by Wells Fargo Bank or Clayton. Clayton Services LLC 's regulatory compliance review consisted of a review of compliance with the Truth in Lending Act and the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act among other federal, state and local regulations. The TPR firm's property valuation review consisted of reviewing the valuation materials utilized at origination to ensure the appraisal report was complete and in conformity with the underwriting guidelines. The TPR firm also compared third party valuation products to the original appraisals where 10% negative variances were reported and, in some cases, additional appraisals were performed. The overall TPR results were in line with our expectations considering the clear underwriting guidelines and overall processes and procedures that Wells Fargo Bank has in place. Many of the grade B loans were underwritten using underwriter discretion where the compensating factors were not clearly documented in the loan file. Areas of discretion included length of insufficient cash reserves, mortgage/rental history, missing verbal verification of employment and explanation for multiple credit exceptions. The due diligence firm noted that these exceptions are minor and/or provided an explanation of compensating factors. Several of the compensating factors listed were sufficient to explain the underwriting exception. As a result, we did not make any adjustment to our losses for this. Representation & Warranties (R&W) Wells Fargo Bank, as the originator, makes the loan-level representation and warranties (R&Ws) for the mortgage loans. The loan-level R&Ws are strong and, in general, either meet or exceed the baseline set of credit-neutral R&Ws we have identified for US RMBS. Further, R&W breaches are evaluated by an independent third party using a set of objective criteria. Similar to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust ("JPMMT") transactions, the transaction contains a "prescriptive" R&W framework. The originator makes comprehensive loan-level R&Ws and an independent reviewer will perform detailed reviews to determine whether any R&Ws were breached when loans become 120 days delinquent, the property is liquidated at a loss above a certain threshold, or the loan is modified by the servicer. These reviews are prescriptive in that the transaction documents set forth detailed tests for each R&W that the independent reviewer will perform. We believe that Wells Fargo Bank's robust processes for verifying and reviewing the reasonableness of the information used in loan origination along with effectively no knowledge qualifiers mitigates any risks involved. Wells Fargo Bank has an anti-fraud software tools that are integrated with the loan origination system (LOS) and utilized pre-closing for each loan. In addition, Wells Fargo Bank has a dedicated credit risk, compliance and legal teams oversee fraud risk in addition to compliance and operational risks. We did not make any adjustment to our base case and Aaa loss expectations for R&Ws. Tail Risk and Subordination Floor The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool shrinks, senior bonds are exposed to increased performance volatility, known as tail risk. The transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.75% of the closing pool balance, which mitigates tail risk by protecting the senior bonds from eroding credit enhancement over time. Additionally, there is a subordination lock-out amount which is 0.75% of the closing pool balance. We calculate the credit neutral floors for a given target rating as shown in our principal methodology. The senior subordination floor is equal to an amount which is the sum of the balance of the six largest loans at closing multiplied by the higher of their corresponding MILAN Aaa severity or a 35% severity. The senior subordination floor of 0.75% and subordinate floor of 0.75% are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings. Transaction structure The securitization has a shifting interest structure that benefits from a senior floor and a subordinate floor. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall that allocates all unscheduled principal collections to the senior bond for a specified period of time, and increasing amounts of unscheduled principal collections to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and loss tests. All certificates in this transaction are subject to a net WAC cap. Realized losses are allocated reverse sequentially among the subordinate and senior support certificates and on a pro-rata basis among the super senior certificates. Other Considerations In WFMBS 2020-1, unlike other prime jumbo transactions, Wells Fargo Bank is both the servicer and master servicer for the deal. However, in the case of the termination of the servicer, the master servicer must consent to the trustee's selection of a successor servicer, and the successor servicer must have a net worth of at least $15 million and be Fannie or Freddie approved. The master servicer shall fund any advances that would otherwise be required to be made by the terminated servicer (to the extent the terminated servicer has failed to fund such advances) until such time as a successor servicer is appointed. Additionally, in the case of the termination of the master servicer, the trustee will be required to select a successor master servicer in consultation with the depositor. The termination of the master servicer will not become effective until either the trustee or successor master servicer has assumed the responsibilities and obligations of the master servicer which also includes the advancing obligation. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Down Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud. Up Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Methodology The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in October 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The credit rating for WFMBS 2020-1 was assigned in accordance with Moody's existing Methodology entitled "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework," dated October 2019. Please note that on 12/9/2019, Moody's released a Request for Comment, in which it has requested market feedback on potential revisions to its Methodology to expand the scope to include private label non-prime first-lien mortgage loans originated during or after 2009. If the revised Methodology is implemented as proposed, the Credit Rating on WFMBS 2020-1 will not be affected. Please refer to Moody's Request for Comment, titled "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework: Proposed Methodology Update" for further details regarding the implications of the proposed Methodology revisions on certain Credit Ratings. In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1212841. The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument. Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Philip Rukosuev

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Sang Shin

VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



