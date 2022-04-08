Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2022-2 Trust

New York, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to twenty-five classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2022-2 Trust (WFMBS 2022-2). The ratings range from (P)Aaa (sf) to (P)B2 (sf).

The transaction represents the eighteenth RMBS issuance sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Wells Fargo Bank, long term deposit Aa1, the sponsor and mortgage loan seller) since 2018 and features mortgage loans with strong collateral characteristics. WFMBS 2022-2 is the second prime issuance by Wells Fargo Bank in 2022 predominantly backed by agency-eligible collateral. The pool consists of 516 30-year, fixed rate, predominantly conforming residential mortgage loans (only one is non-conforming) with an unpaid principal balance of $348,786,956. The mortgage loans for this transaction were originated by Wells Fargo Bank and are designated as qualified mortgages (QM) under the QM safe harbor rules.

Wells Fargo Bank will service all the loans and Computershare Trust Company N.A. (Computershare, issuer rating Baa2), will be the master servicer for this transaction. Servicing compensation is subject to a step-up incentive fee structure and the servicer will advance delinquent principal and interest (P&I), unless deemed nonrecoverable.

The credit quality of the transaction is further supported by an unambiguous representation and warranty (R&W) framework and a shifting interest structure with a five-year lockout period that benefits from a senior floor and a subordinate floor. We coded the cash flow to each of the certificate classes using Moody's proprietary cash flow tool.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2022-2 Trust

RATINGS RATIONALE

Summary Credit Analysis and Rating Rationale

Moody's expected loss for this pool in a baseline scenario-mean is 0.28%, in a baseline scenario-median is 0.12%, and reaches 4.61% at a stress level consistent with our Aaa ratings.

Collateral Description

We assessed the collateral pool as of the cut-off date of April 1, 2022. WFMBS 2022-2 is a securitization of 516 30-year, fixed rate, predominantly conforming residential mortgage loans with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $348,786,956. The mortgage loans in this transaction have strong borrower characteristics with a weighted-average (WA) original FICO score of 760 and a WA combined loan to-value ratio (LTV) of 66.1%. In addition, by stated principal balance, 12.6% of the borrowers are self-employed, refinance loans account for approximately 45.4%, of which 11.6% are cash-out loans. The pool has a clean pay history and a WA seasoning of 7 months.

Approximately 87.7% (by stated principal balance) of the properties backing the mortgage loans are located in five states: California, Washington, Virginia, New Jersey and New York with 52.8% (by stated principle balance) of the properties located in California.

Origination Quality

Wells Fargo Bank is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company is a U.S. bank holding company with approximately $1.97 trillion in assets and approximately 266,000 employees as of June 30, 2021, which provides banking, insurance, trust, mortgage and consumer finance services throughout the United States and internationally. Wells Fargo Bank has sponsored or has been engaged in the securitization of residential mortgage loans since 1988.

Approximately 99.8% of the mortgage loans by unpaid principal balance for this transaction are originated in accordance with Wells Fargo Bank's agency underwriting guidelines that generally conform to either or both of the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guidelines and the remaining 1 loan is originated in accordance with Wells Fargo Bank's non-conforming underwriting guidelines. After considering the company's origination practices including underwriting, QC/audit and performance, we made no additional adjustments to our base case and Aaa loss expectations for overall origination quality.

Third Party Review

One independent third-party review (TPR) firm, Clayton Services LLC (Clayton), was engaged to conduct due diligence for the credit, regulatory compliance, property valuation and data accuracy for 45.7% of mortgage loans in this transaction. The due diligence results showed a number of loans with a final B grade where the exception remains. Many of the grade B loans were underwritten using underwriter discretion. The due diligence firm noted that these exceptions are minor and/or provided an explanation of compensating factors. There are two loans in the sample pool with a credit review grading of C which were subsequently removed from the pool. We have considered the aforementioned factors in our analysis and ultimately did not make any adjustment to our losses for TPR.

Representation & Warranties

We assessed the R&W framework for this transaction as adequate. We analyzed the strength of the R&W provider, the R&Ws themselves and the enforcement mechanisms. The R&W provider, Wells Fargo Bank, is highly rated, the breach reviewer is independent, and the breach review process is well laid out. As a result, we did not make any additional adjustment to our base case and Aaa loss expectations for R&Ws.

Tail Risk and Subordination Floor

The transaction cash flows follow a shifting interest structure that allows subordinated bonds to receive principal payments under certain defined scenarios. Because a shifting interest structure allows subordinated bonds to pay down over time as the loan pool shrinks, senior bonds are exposed to increased performance volatility, known as tail risk. The transaction provides for a senior subordination floor of 0.85% of the closing pool balance, which mitigates tail risk by protecting the senior bonds from eroding credit enhancement over time. Additionally, there is a subordination lock-out amount which is 0.85% of the closing pool balance. We calculate the credit neutral floors for a given target rating as shown in our principal methodology. The senior subordination floor of 0.85% and subordinate floor of 0.85% are consistent with the credit neutral floors for the assigned ratings.

Transaction Structure

The securitization has a shifting interest structure that benefits from a senior floor and a subordinate floor. Funds collected, including principal, are first used to make interest payments and then principal payments to the senior bonds, and then interest and principal payments to each subordinate bond. As in all transactions with shifting interest structures, the senior bonds benefit from a cash flow waterfall that allocates all unscheduled principal collections to the senior bond for a specified period of time and increasing amounts of unscheduled principal collections to the subordinate bonds thereafter, but only if loan performance satisfies delinquency and loss tests.

All certificates in this transaction are subject to a net WAC cap. Realized losses are allocated reverse sequentially among the subordinate and senior support certificates and on a pro-rata basis among the super senior certificates.

Servicing Arrangement

We consider the overall servicing framework for this pool to be adequate given the servicing arrangement of the servicer, as well as the presence of an experienced master servicer. As a result, we did not make any additional adjustment to our losses.

Unlike WFMBS 2021-2, in which Wells Fargo Bank fulfilled the roles of both the servicer and master servicer, in this transaction, Wells Fargo Bank will service all of the mortgage loans while Computershare will act as master servicer. The transaction documents contain a clause whereby the master servicer will maintain a rating of "Baa3" or higher from Moody's.

Computershare is a national banking association and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Computershare Ltd., an Australian financial services company with over $5 billion (USD) in assets as of June 30, 2021. Computershare Ltd. and its affiliates have been engaging in financial service activities, including stock transfer related services since 1997, and corporate trust related services since 2000.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Methodology

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating US RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1305403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1320572.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

