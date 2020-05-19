Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Progress Residential 2020-SFR2 Trust

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings
to four classes of certificates backed by one fixed-rate loan secured
by mortgages on 2,067 single-family rental properties owned
by Progress Residential (Progress) 2020-SFR2 Trust securitization.
The properties in the pool were acquired by the sponsor, P2 Master
Trust A (Progress Residential Trust), between April 2017 and March
2020.
The complete rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Progress Residential 2020-SFR2 Trust
Cl. A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Overview
The transaction's Aaa advance rate (the ratio of senior certificate to
the Moody's Value) is 46.79%. Moody's uses the advance
rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted
rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of the Single Family Rental (SFR) sector. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. It is a global health
shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic
assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. Specifically, for SFR transactions, in the coming
weeks and months, government and private organizations will enact
policies to try and curb the negative effects of the virus' spread,
which may include temporary suspension of tenant evictions, rent
relief, rental assistance, or other relief programs for tenants.
However, such policies will likely have limited impact on cashflow
to certificate holders because 1) while rental rates are likely to decline,
occupancy should remain robust in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak
as new home purchases slow; 2) the loan is secured by properties
that are geographically diversified, which reduces cash flow volatility
since excess cash flow from one property can augment the cash flow of
another to meet the debt service requirements; 3) the most stressful
scenario for certificate holders (which is our rating scenario) would
be one where the loan is in default and properties are liquidated.
In this scenario, rental income accounts for a very small portion
of the overall recoveries, and our liquidation stresses already
factor in a stressed home price environment.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated.
As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
Key Transaction Features
Leverage: The total leverage of 87.50% in Progress
2020-SFR2 is lower compared to 95.00% in Progress
2020-SFR1 and 90.50% in Progress 2019-SFR4.
As a result of the lower total leverage, the borrower has more equity
in the properties and more incentive to maintain or create value.
Progress will retain Class G and H, which is about 15.0%
of total BPO value, for the term of the transaction.
Delinquent tenants: As of April 30, 2020, there are
204 tenants who have been delinquent for 30 days or more, representing
approximately 9.87% of the total property count, which
is substantially higher than previous Progress transactions of approximately
1-2%. However, total delinquent amount is approximately
$370,187, representing approximately 0.91%
of total annual gross revenue. For tenants who are affected by
COVID-19, Progress does not offer rent forgiveness but instead
would waive late charges, accept partial payments and offer rental
repayment plans. April rent collection rates for Progress' overall
portfolio as of May 13 was around 95.4%, generally
consistent with rental collections from January 2019 to February 2020.
We considered the tenants' delinquency status in our analysis.
Enhanced structural features: The transaction structure has a multi-tier
DSCR test and a payment-in-kind (PIK) feature for class
F. In a low DSCR scenario, interest that would otherwise
be due on class F is subordinate to fees and expenses that support the
management and preservation of the properties such as property management
fees and capital expenditure, as well as trapping additional cash
collateral that can be used to pay senior bondholders. Although
the overall framework benefits the transaction, we did not give
explicit benefit to the rated tranches primarily because the class F deferred
interest is not directly used to pay down the principal of senior bonds.
Moreover, in an event of default scenario, it is at the discretion
of the servicer or trustee whether to apply the cash that is trapped in
the cash collateral account to pay down the bonds or for expenses in connection
to the operation of the properties.
Payment Priority: On each monthly payment date, except during
a loan event of default, funds in the cash management account will
be applied sequentially to the security deposit account, tax account,
and insurance account as necessary in order to make required payments,
then to the lender, funds sufficient to pay the monthly debt service
coverage which will be used to pay interest due on Class A through Class
E sequentially, and, if the DSCR (calculated as of the last
day of each calendar quarter) for the non-PIK bonds is at least
1.20x, to pay interest due on class F.
The class F bond (the PIK bond) will not receive interest if the DSCR
ratio for the class A through class E bonds falls below 1.20x.
Instead, the interest otherwise due on the PIK bond will be subordinated
to mandatory principal repayment of the loan, property management
fees, and the capital expenditure reserve account. Any remaining
cash will be trapped in the cash collateral account. Failure to
pay current interest to the class F will not result in an event of default,
but the interest due will accrue to the balance of these bonds.
Once the DSCR ratio for class A through class E is above 1.20x
for two consecutive quarters, the funds in the cash collateral account
will first be used to reduce the balance of the PIK bond by the amount
of its respective deferred interest amount.
Voluntary prepayments from unrestricted cash not associated with a release
of collateral would be distributed in reverse sequential order to the
following certificates: first, to class F certificates,
to reduce the related deferred interest amount, if any, to
zero, second, to the extent the borrower elected to prepay
class G, to class G certificates until its outstanding principal
balance is reduced to zero, third, to class F certificates
until its outstanding principal balance is reduced to zero, forth,
to class E certificates until its outstanding principal balance is reduced
to zero, fifth, to class D certificates until its outstanding
principal balance is reduced to zero, sixth, on a pro rata
basis to class A, class B, and class C certificates until
the outstanding balance for each of class A, class B, and
class C is reduced to zero and, seventh, to class G certificates
until its outstanding balance is reduced to zero and eighth, to
class H certificates until its outstanding balance is reduced to zero
This benefits the trust not only because the securitized loan balance
would decrease while the collateral balance would remain unchanged,
but the reverse sequential payment would also improve the transaction
debt service coverage ratio as weighted average spread on the loan decreases.
Overall, we are credit neutral on this particular feature as the
cash flow is from the sponsor and not from the trust, and is an
option that the sponsor can exercise. Of note, voluntary
prepayments to cure debt yield trigger still remain sequential.
This deal has a three-year yield maintenance premium that requires
the borrower to pay a yield maintenance amount following the voluntary
release of the property. With respect to 7.5% of
optional release properties, the sponsor may release these properties
at any time and will not be subjected to the payment of yield maintenance
premium. We are credit neutral on this feature since the yield
maintenance premium amount is not used to pay down the notes and we do
not rate to this amount. In addition, this deal is a non-amortizing
deal. The cash from the property release payments will benefit
the trust since proceeds from the sale up to the allocated loan amount
plus the premium release amount would be available to repay the notes.
Since the optional release properties are not subject to yield maintenance
premium, the borrower may be more inclined to release the property
since it is cost effective for the borrower.
Of note, unlike Progress Residential 2020-SFR1, there
is no 5% voluntary substitution in this transaction.
Recovery analysis
The Final Recovery Value, which varies by rating levels, is
calculated through the following steps.
1. The cumulative value (based on Broker Price Opinions) of the
properties is approximately $464 million. The initial Moody's
Value for properties that were acquired less than three years ago was
determined after considering 1) the sponsor's acquisition cost adjusted
for 50% of Moody's estimate of home price appreciation (excluding
lower-value properties) since acquisition, plus 40%
of the rehabilitation cost; and 2) 85% of the most recent
BPO. For the remaining properties, we applied an additional
haircut to the recent BPO values instead of using the lower of haircutted
BPOs and cost basis to estimate a new Moody's value. We applied
this approach because as properties age, original purchase price
and renovation costs could become less relevant in determining current
market value whereas current property values obtained through a third
party BPOs could become a better indicator of market value. The
total Moody's value is $394 million.
2. Moody's assumed that a lower percentage of these properties
will be sold out of the transaction at full market value before a borrower
default, netting proceeds equal to the allocated loan amounts plus
a pre-determined premium on those properties.
3. To account for potential adverse selection and increased geographic
concentration in certain markets, in the disposition of the properties
remaining in the pool after a default, Moody's applied a home price
depreciation factor to the properties' values ranging from 30%
to 50% of the Moody's Values at a Aaa level, depending on
the MSA. Our home price depreciation assumptions are informed by,
among other things, a review of the housing markets in the key MSAs
and geographic concentration as measured by the effective number of MSAs.
4. Under its Aaa stress scenario, Moody's assumed that the
total cost required to maintain all the properties remaining in the pool
after default, including real estate taxes, property management
fees, vacancy, home owners association fees, insurance,
repairs, and sales and marketing, would stretch for 38 months
while a portion of the properties would generate income for 28 months.
Moody's stress for foreclosure timeline for this transaction is lower
than a typical RMBS transaction because Moody's expects the foreclosure
process to be quicker since the trust does not have to foreclose on individual
borrowers; instead, it will foreclose either on the special
purpose vehicle borrower itself or the properties owned by a single entity.
5. Moody's estimated foreclosure costs that included fixed legal
costs, special servicing fees of 0.25% of the loan
amount; special servicing liquidation fees of 0.75%
of the property value; and transfer taxes.
6. Finally, Moody's assumed that the master servicer will
continue to advance the interest (to the extent deemed recoverable) on
the certificates until the properties are liquidated, and estimated
the interest accrued on the servicer advances.
In addition, the loan agreement specifies minimum tenant eligibility
criteria and lease requirements. We view the tenant eligibility
criteria in the loan agreement as weak because there is no income-to-rent
coverage criteria. We took this into consideration in our analysis
and applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries.
Moody's assessment of Progress Residential PM Holdings, LLC,
the property manager, is that the company has proven its ability
to effectively handle the day-to-day business of managing
a national single-family rental platform. A seasoned senior
management team and effective use of technology are strengths of the property
manager. The master servicer and special servicer is Midland Loan
Services, a division of PNC Bank, National Association.
Master and special servicer
A highly rated master servicer, Midland Loan Services, a division
of PNC Bank, National Association (long-term senior unsecured
A2 stable, long-term bank deposits Aa2 stable, bca
a2) is responsible for advancing timely payments of interest on the loan
to the extent deemed recoverable. The servicer will also receive
monthly updates on the status of every property backing the transaction.
Having a special servicer that can step in to manage the portfolio to
maximize recoveries for the certificate holders in the event of a borrower
default is credit positive.
Of note, the master servicer will only be advancing interest payments
to class A through class E and not class F. In addition,
servicing fees will be calculated based on outstanding principal balance
minus any deferred interest.
Midland Loan Services will also be the special servicer for this transaction
and will be responsible for servicing and administering the loan in the
event of default or in the case of a reasonably foreseeable default that
could give rise to the transfer of servicing to the special servicer and
of any foreclosed collateral. Midland is an integral part of PNC's
real estate finance business, and has more than 20 years of experience
as a commercial mortgage master, and primary and special servicer
for CMBS securitizations, government sponsored enterprises and institutional
investors.
Although we deem the servicing arrangement to be adequate, we applied
a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the concentration
risk of having a limited number of available servicers in SFR securitizations.
Cash flow analysis
Moody's weighted average adjustment to the pool's underwritten net cash
flow was -21.8%. Based on Moody's assumed
starting interest rate, the Moody's debt service coverage ratio
is 1.46x for class A through class E. For more details on
Moody's CMBS approach to analyzing rental cash flows, refer to "Moody's
Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS."
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
UP
Moody's would consider upgrading the transaction or some of its tranches
if, for example, properties underlying the portfolio were
to appreciate substantially and the property conditions were to remain
well maintained.
DOWN
Moody's would consider downgrading the transaction if the transaction
were to breach its DSCR trigger. Additionally, breaches of
certain loan covenants could lead to an event of default in the transaction
and, if unremedied, a downgrade. Moody's will also
monitor the transaction's portfolio mix for any unexpected changes.
Unexpected negative changes could result from unusual patterns in the
properties that are released by a sponsor as contemplated by the transaction
documents. Also, where available, changes in rent renewal
and lease turnover rates and time to re-rent could indicate performance
issues.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Single-Family Rental Securitizations" published in November
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1179424.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228934
.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ruomeng Cui
AVP - Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Sonny Weng
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653