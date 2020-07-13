Moody's assigns provisional ratings to RMBS Notes to be issued by Tower Bridge Funding 2020-1 plc

Madrid, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional credit
ratings to the following Classes of Notes to be issued by Tower Bridge
Funding 2020-1 plc:
....GBP []M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due September 2063, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
....GBP []M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due September 2063, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
....GBP []M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due September 2063, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
....GBP []M Class D Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due September 2063, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
....GBP []M Class E Mortgage Backed Floating
Rate Notes due September 2063, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
Moody's has not assigned ratings to the GBP []M Class X Floating
Rate Notes due September 2063, the GBP []M Class Z1 Notes due
September 2063, or the GBP []M Class Z2 Notes due September
2063.
This transaction represents the fifth securitisation transaction that
is backed by buy-to-let mortgage loans and non-conforming
loans originated by Belmont Green Finance Limited ("Belmont Green",
not rated).
The portfolio consists of 1,811 loans, secured by first ranking
mortgages on properties located in the UK, of which 77.5%
are buy-to-let and 22.5% are owner occupied.
The current pool balance was approximately GBP 349.1 million as
of 31st May 2020, the provisional portfolio reference date.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage
loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement
("MILAN CE") and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction
structure and legal considerations. The expected portfolio loss
of 5.0% and the MILAN required CE of 20.0%
serve as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model and tranching model.
The expected loss is 5.0%, which is in line with other
recent UK non-conforming transactions and takes into account:
(i) the proportion of the portfolio having some adverse credit (9.8%);
(ii) the relatively high proportion of buy-to-let loans
(77.5%) and interest-only loans (75.9%);
(iii) the weighted average current LTV of 72.0%; (iv)
the lack of historical performance data from the originator in particular
through any economic downturn; (v) the current macroeconomic environment
and our view of the future macroeconomic environment in the UK taking
into account the impact of Covid-19 outbreak as well as Brexit;
(vi) the 28.5% exposure to Covid-19 related payment
holidays as of 31 May 2020 in terms of the closing pool outstanding balance;
and (vii) benchmarking with similar transactions in the UK non-conforming
sector.
MILAN CE for this pool is 20.0%, which is in line
with other recent UK non-conforming transactions and takes into
account: (i) the current LTV of 72.0%; (ii) borrowers
with adverse credit history (9.8%); (iii) lack of seasoning
of the originated loans (c. 0.5 years); (iv) less standard
income streams of the underlying borrowers (32.7% Self-employed
borrowers); (v) loans to expatriate borrowers (69.1%)
or companies (22.7%), where the loans are for buy-to-let
purposes; and (vi) the limited track record of the originator.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in the UK economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
At closing, the non-amortising General Reserve Fund will
be fully funded to 2.5% of the closing principal balance
of the mortgage backed Notes i.e. GBP [] million.
The General Reserve Fund will be replenished from the interest waterfall
after the PDL cure of the Class E Notes and can be used to pay senior
fees and costs, interest and PDL on the Class A-E Notes.
The Liquidity Reserve Fund target is 1.5% of the outstanding
Class A and B Notes and is funded by the diversion of principal receipts
until the target is met. Once the Liquidity Reserve Fund is fully
funded, it will be replenished from the interest waterfall.
The Liquidity Reserve Fund is available to cover senior fees, costs
and Class A and B Notes interest only. Amounts released from the
Liquidity Reserve Fund will flow down the principal priority of payments.
The Class A Notes, or if these are not outstanding, the most
senior Notes outstanding at that time, further benefit from a principal
to pay interest mechanism.
Additionally, the transaction benefits from a payment holiday reserve
fund that will be fully funded at closing and available until the IPD
of September 2021. Its level at closing is 0.75%
of the principal-backed-notes and it will be decreased gradually
over the first 4 IPDs until it is at 0.0% in September 2021.
Operational Risk Analysis: Although Belmont Green is the servicer
in the transaction, it delegates all the servicing to Homeloan Management
Limited, "HML" (not rated, parent Computershare Ltd rated
Baa2). U.S. Bank Global Corporate Trust Limited ("US
Bank", not rated) will be the cash manager. Although US Bank
is not rated, it is part of the U.S. Bancorp (A1/P-1).
In order to mitigate the operational risk, CSC Capital Markets UK
Limited (not rated) will act as back-up servicer facilitator.
To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime, the
transaction documents incorporate estimation language, whereby the
cash manager can use the three most recent monthly servicer reports to
determine the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available.
The transaction also benefits from the equivalent of at least 10 months
of liquidity for Class A notes once the Liquidity Reserve has been funded
from principal, to supplement the General Reserve which is funded
in full to 2.5% of the principal-backed Notes at
closing.
Interest Rate Risk Analysis: majority of mortgages in the pool (99.8%)
carry a fixed rate of interest. The transaction benefits from a
swap agreement to mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch between
the initial fixed rate paid by the mortgages and the SONIA paid under
the Notes. The swap provider is NatWest Markets Plc (Baa2/P-2;
A3(cr)/P-2(cr)). Over time, all the loans in the portfolio
will reset from fixed rate to a floating rate linked to LIBOR or Belmont
Green's base rate (Vida Variable Rate "VVR"). As is the case in
many UK RMBS transactions, this basis risk mismatch between the
floating rate on the underlying loans and the floating rate on the Notes
will be unhedged. Moody's has applied a stress to account for the
basis risk on the mortgage loans linked to LIBOR and Belmont Green VVR,
in line with the stresses applied to the various types of unhedged basis
risk seen in UK RMBS.
Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale of securities,
but these ratings represent only Moody's preliminary credit opinions.
Upon a conclusive review of the transaction and associated documentation,
Moody's will endeavour to assign definitive ratings to the Notes.
A definitive rating may differ from a provisional rating. Other
non-credit risks have not been addressed but may have a significant
effect on yield to investors.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of
ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant
or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework"
for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating
assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Notes include
significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with
an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i)
increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of servicing
or cash management interruptions; and (ii) economic conditions being
worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
