Moody's assigns provisional ratings to RMBS Notes to be issued by Elstree Funding No.1 PLC

GBP [] million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of UK residential mortgage loans

Frankfurt am Main, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by Elstree Funding No.1 PLC:

....GBP []M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2053, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....GBP []M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2053, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

....GBP []M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2053, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

....GBP []M Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2053, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

....GBP []M Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2053, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)

....GBP []M Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due December 2053, Assigned (P)B2 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned ratings to the GBP []M Class Z Mortgage Backed Notes due December 2053, the GBP []M Class X Floating Rate Notes due December 2053 and the Residual Certificates.

The portfolio backing this transaction consists of first lien and second lien UK non-conforming residential loans originated by West One Secured Loans Limited ("West One", NR) and West One Loan Limited ("WOLL", NR). West One is the Seller and Servicer under the Transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings take into account the credit quality of the underlying mortgage loan pool, from which Moody's determined the MILAN Credit Enhancement (CE) and the portfolio expected loss, as well as the transaction structure and legal considerations. The expected portfolio loss of 6.5% and the MILAN CE of 23.0% serve as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model, which is based on a probabilistic lognormal distribution.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak UK economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

MILAN CE for this pool is 23.0% and the expected loss is 6.5%.

The portfolio expected loss of 6.5%: this is higher than other recent UK non-conforming securitisations and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation taking into account: (i) 67.7% of the pool consists of second lien mortgages; (ii) 44.2% of the loans in the pool are secured by non-owner occupied properties; (iii) 42.4% of the loans are interest-only mortgages; (iv) the current macroeconomic environment and in particular the fact that as at 31 August 2020 3.4% of the pool for the second charge loans and 1.9% for first charge buy-to-let loans has suspended its payment according to coronavirus-related payment holidays; and (v) benchmarking with similar transactions in the UK non-conforming sector.

The MILAN CE for this pool is 23.0%: this is higher than other recent UK non-conforming transactions and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the historical performance and the following key drivers: (i) the relatively low weighted-average current LTV of 66.9%; (ii) the presence of 51.7% loans where the borrower is self-employed; (iii) borrowers with bad credit history with 5.0% of the pool containing borrowers with CCJ's; (iv) the low weighted-average seasoning of the pool of 1.1 year; and (v) benchmarking with similar transactions in the UK non-conforming sector.

At closing, the mortgage pool balance consists of up to GBP 267.8 million of loans. At closing, an amortising general reserve fund will be equal to 2.0% of the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Notes (excluding the Class X Notes). The general reserve fund will amortise up to a floor of 1.0% of the closing balance of the Notes (excluding Class X Notes). The general reserve fund will be replenished after the PDL cure of the Class F Notes and can be used to pay senior fees and costs and interest on the Class A to F Notes and clear Class A to F PDL.

The liquidity reserve fund is zero at closing and at any other time equal to 1.0% of the outstanding Class A Notes and is initially funded from available redemption receipts on each interest payment date. The liquidity reserve fund will be available to cover senior fees and costs, and Class A interest. After the liquidity reserve fund reaches its target, it will no longer be replenished from principal but from the interest collections, if it is utilised thereafter.

Operational Risk Analysis: West One (not rated) will act as servicer and the entity is not rated by Moody's. In order to mitigate the operational risk, the transaction has a back-up servicer, Link Mortgage Services Limited (not rated). Citibank, N.A., London Branch (Aa3/P-1; Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr)) will be acting as cash manager and will ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime. The transaction documents incorporate estimation language whereby the cash manager can use the most recent servicer reports to determine the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available. At closing, Class A Notes benefit from approximately 9 months of liquidity.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: At closing, 71.7% of the pool consists of fixed rate loans and they will all revert to either SVR or Libor. The fixed-floating mismatch between the fixed rate loans and the variable Notes is mitigated by a balance guaranteed fixed-floating swap provided by NatWest Markets Plc (Baa2/P-2; A3(cr)/P-2(cr)).

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Notes include significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes.

Factors that may lead to a downgrade of the Notes include, significantly higher losses compared to our expectations at closing, due to either, performance factors related to the originator and servicer, or a significant, unexpected deterioration of the housing market and the economy, including the negative effects of a prolonged coronavirus outbreak.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sebastian Schranz

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Barbara Rismondo

Senior Vice President/Manager

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

