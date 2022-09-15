Moody's assigns provisional ratings to RMBS Notes to be issued by Hops Hill No.2 plc

GBP [] million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of UK Buy-to-Let mortgage loans

London, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to Notes to be issued by Hops Hill No.2 plc:

....GBP []M Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due November 2054, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....GBP []M Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due November 2054, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

....GBP []M Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due November 2054, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

....GBP []M Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due November 2054, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)

....GBP []M Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due November 2054, Assigned (P)B1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned any ratings to the GBP []M Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due November 2054 and to the GBP [] Class J Variable Funding Notes due November 2054.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a pool of UK buy-to-let ("BTL") mortgage loans originated by Keystone Property Finance Limited. The originator sold the beneficial title to UK Mortgages Corporate Funding DAC. This represents the second issuance out of the Hops Hill label.

The portfolio of assets amount to approximately GBP 464 million as of 31 July 2022 pool cut-off date. The Reserve Fund will be funded to 0.9% of the total Class A Notes balance at closing and the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes will be 17.15%; including the liquidity reserve fund.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the portfolio, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from various credit strengths such as a granular portfolio and an amortising liquidity reserve sized at 0.9% of Class A Notes balance. However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as an unrated servicer and no back-up servicer. Various mitigants have been included in the transaction structure such as a back-up servicer facilitator which is obliged to appoint a back-up servicer if certain triggers are breached, as well as liquidity for the Class A Notes of 3.2 months.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 2.0% and Aaa MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 13.0% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 2.0%: This is higher than the United Kingdom RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the WA current LTV of the pool of 71.5%, (ii) the performance of comparable originators, (3) the expected outlook for the UK economy in the medium term and (4) benchmarking with similar UK BTL transactions.

MILAN CE of 13.0%: This is in line with the United Kingdom sector average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) the WA current LTV of the pool of 71.5%, (ii) the fact that the top 20 borrowers constitute 8.2% of the pool, (iii) the share of self-employed borrowers is 15.9%, and that of legal entities (with full recourse to borrowers) is 59.7%, (iv) the presence of 13.3% of House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) and Multi-Unit Block (MUB) loans in the pool and (v) the benchmarking with similar UK BTL transactions.

At closing, the transaction benefits from an amortising liquidity reserve which is equal to 0.9% of Class A and will amortise to 1.8% of the current balance of Class A Notes. The liquidity reserve fund will be available to cover senior fees and costs and Class A interest and will be fully funded at closing from issuance of the notes. The liquidity reserve fund will be replenished in the waterfall after payment of Class A interest. The Reserve fund will be released once Class A has been fully redeemed.

Operational Risk Analysis: Pepper (UK) Limited is the servicer in the transaction whilst Citibank N.A., London Branch, will be acting as the cash manager. To mitigate the operational risk, Intertrust Management Limited (NR) will act as back-up servicer facilitator. To ensure payment continuity over the transaction's lifetime, the transaction documentation incorporates estimation language whereby the cash manager can use the most recent servicer reports available to determine the cash allocation in case no servicer report is available. Finally, there is principal to pay interest as an additional source of liquidity for the Classes A to E. Principal can be used to pay interest on Class A without any conditions. For Classes B to E notes, the respective class of notes has to be the most senior outstanding note to be able to use principal to pay interest.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis: 100% of the loans in the pool are fixed rate loans reverting to BBR. The Notes are floating rate securities with reference to daily SONIA. To mitigate the fixed-floating mismatch between the fixed-rate assets and floating liabilities, there will be a scheduled notional fixed-floating interest rate swap provided by Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (A3(cr)/P-2(cr)).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Factors that would lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (i) significantly better than expected performance of the pool together with an increase in credit enhancement of Notes; or (ii) a deleveraging of the capital structure.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) an increase in the level of arrears resulting in a higher level of losses than forecast; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

Maxwell Price

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

Armin Krapf

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

