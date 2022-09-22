Moody's assigns provisional ratings to RMBS Notes to be issued by BRASS NO. 11 PLC

GBP [] million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of UK prime mortgage loans

London, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional credit ratings to the following Notes to be issued by BRASS NO. 11 PLC:

....USD []M Class A1 Mortgage-Backed Floating Rate Notes due November 2070, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....GBP []M Class A2 Mortgage-Backed Floating Rate Notes due November 2070, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

....GBP []M Class A3 Mortgage-Backed Floating Rate Notes due November 2070, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the subordinated GBP []M Class Z VFN Notes due November 2070.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are backed by a five-year revolving pool of prime UK residential mortgage loans originated by Accord Mortgages Limited (NR), a wholly owned subsidiary of Yorkshire Building Society ("YBS") (A3/P-2 (deposit ratings), A3 (senior unsecured), A1(cr) (counterparty risk assessment)). This transaction represents the fourteenth securitisation transaction rated by Moody's from this originator.

The portfolio of assets amounts to approximately GBP 4,854.5 million as of 30 June 2022 pool cut-off date. At closing the total credit enhancement for the Class A Notes is 13.5% provided through subordination and an amortising Reserve Fund which will be funded to 2.5% of the mortgage portfolio balance at closing.

The ratings are primarily based on the credit quality of the underlying prime mortgage pool, the structural features of the transaction and its legal integrity.

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected loss of 0.8% and MILAN credit enhancement ("MILAN CE") of 10.0% related to borrower receivables. The expected loss captures our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the MILAN CE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and MILAN CE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in the ABSROM cash flow model to rate RMBS.

Portfolio expected loss of 0.8%: This is in line with the UK prime RMBS sector and is based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime loss expectation for the pool taking into account: (i) the collateral performance of Accord Mortgages Limited originated loans to date, as provided by the originator and observed in previously securitised portfolios; (ii) the fact that the underwriting standards applied to the loans in the pool are more prudent compared to that seen in legacy portfolios, as most of the loans in the pool were originated in recent years under a stricter regulatory environment; (iii) the current macroeconomic environment in the UK and the impact of future interest rate rises on the performance of the mortgage loans; (iv) a higher weighted average (WA) un-indexed CLTV of around 73.40% compared to the UK RMBS sector; (v) benchmarking with other UK prime transactions; and (vi) the criteria for further advances, addition of new loans and product switches.

MILAN CE of 10.0%: This is higher than the UK Prime RMBS sector weighted average and follows Moody's assessment of the loan-by-loan information taking into account the following key drivers: (i) a higher weighted average (WA) un-indexed CLTV of 73.40% compared to the UK RMBS sector; (ii) the fact that the underwriting standards applied to the loans in the pool are more prudent compared to that seen in legacy portfolios, as most of the loans in the pool were originated in recent years under a stricter regulatory environment; (iii) potential drift in asset quality through the addition of new assets, product switches and further advances; and (iv) benchmarking with other comparable UK RMBS transactions.

The risk of a deteriorating pool quality through the addition of loans is partly mitigated by the replenishment criteria which includes, amongst others, that the weighted average current loan-to-value of all the mortgage loans, including those to be purchased by the issuer, does not exceed 80%, that the current balance of the loans in the overall portfolio (including further advances) with an OLTV of more than 85.0% will not exceed 37.5% of the aggregate current balance of the combined portfolio, that the current balance of the interest-only parts of the mortgages in the portfolio does not exceed 10.0% of the current aggregate balance of the overall portfolio and that the current balance of the loans with borrowers who are self-employed in the portfolio does not exceed 17.5% of the current aggregate balance of the overall portfolio. Further, no new loans can be added to the pool if there is a PDL for Class Z VFN higher than 1.0% of the aggregate principal amount outstanding of all notes or if loans more than 3 months in arrears exceed 3.0%.

Operational Risk Analysis: YBS is the servicer and cash manager. There is a backup servicer facilitator in place at closing, and there are triggers in place to appoint back up servicer and cash manager on a best efforts basis should the counterparty risk assessment of YBS fall below Baa3(cr). To help ensure continuity of payments both the terms and conditions of the Notes and the swap documents require the cash flows to be estimated from the three most recent servicer reports should the current servicer report not be available. Further sources of liquidity are: (i) the principal to pay interest mechanism for the Class A Notes (ii) the reserve fund; and (iii) the liquidity reserve fund that will be established if the seller is downgraded below Baa2. Given its senior position in the revenue waterfall the reserve fund should be available as a source of liquidity in all but the most extreme loss scenarios.

Interest Rate Risk: At closing 99.25% of the pool consists of fixed rate loans, which will all revert to standard variable rate (SVR) within the next five years and six months. The notes pay floating interest rate based on SONIA, except for the USD denominated class A1 Notes, which pay floating interest rate based on SOFR. An interest rate swap provides a hedge for the fixed rate period of the mortgages in the transaction. YBS is the swap counterparty. The basis risk exposure stemming from the SONIA/SVR mismatch will be unhedged. Moody's has performed scenario analysis to assess the sensitivity and impact of different SVR assumptions on the rating of the Notes.

Currency Risk: The USD denominated A1 Notes will benefit from a balance guaranteed cross-currency swap with BNP Paribas. A collateral trigger is set at a loss of A3(cr) rating, and a counterparty replacement trigger is set at a loss of Baa1(cr) rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/390481. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of a rating for an RMBS security may focus on aspects that become less relevant or typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the on-going surveillance in RMBS.

Moody's issues provisional ratings in advance of the final sale of securities, but these ratings represent only Moody's preliminary credit opinions. Upon a conclusive review of the transaction and associated documentation, Moody's will endeavour to assign definitive ratings to the Notes. A definitive rating may differ from a provisional rating.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (i) increased counterparty risk leading to potential operational risk of: (a) servicing or cash management interruptions; and (b) the risk of increased swap linkage due to a downgrade of a currency swap counterparty ratings; and (ii) economic conditions being worse than forecast resulting in higher arrears and losses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBS_1338904.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

