Moody's assigns provisional ratings to SAIC-GMAC's first auto loan ABS transaction for 2021

RMB[9,370] million of securities to be rated

Hong Kong, December 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned provisional ratings to the Class A and Class B Notes to be issued by Rongteng 2021-1 Retail Auto Loan Securitization, a domestic transaction backed by a pool of auto loans originated by SAIC-GMAC Automotive Finance Company Limited (SAIC-GMAC) in China.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Rongteng 2021-1 Retail Auto Loan Securitization

....RMB[8,610]M Class A Notes, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

....RMB[760]M Class B Notes, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

The RMB[630]M Subordinated Notes are not rated by Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

When assigning the ratings, Moody's analysis focused, among other factors, on (1) the characteristics of the securitized pool; (2) the macroeconomic environment; (3) the lack of historical performance data during the economically distressed period; (4) the parental support available to the servicer; (5) the financial disruption risk in the transaction, which refer to the risk of issuer's cash flow disruption in case of a servicer termination event, and the mitigants to support timely payments on the Class A and Class B Notes (collectively, "the senior notes"); (6) the protection provided by credit enhancement against defaults and arrears in the securitized pool; and (7) the legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

The rating assigned to Class A Notes is constrained by the financial disruption risk in this transaction which involves the assessment of (1) the likelihood that the servicer will be able to continue operations during the life of the transaction, (2) the ease of transfer of responsibilities from the servicer in case it needs to be replaced, and (3) the effectiveness of the mitigants, if any, to mitigate the risk of cash flow disruption caused by the financial distress of the servicer. Moody's views the financial disruption risk for this transaction as not fully mitigated because the servicer, SAIC-GMAC, is an unrated joint-venture and there is no reserve fund at closing. Upon a servicer termination event, cash flow disruption could result in insufficient collections to pay interest on the senior notes, which would trigger an event of default. Due to the limited financial disruption risk, the maximum achievable rating for Class A Notes is at Aa1 (sf).

Moody's considered, among other things, the transaction's key strengths:

(1) Diversified collateral pool composition: The cut-off portfolio consists of 187,678 obligors' loans with a good level of geographic diversification across 31 regions in China. Typically, a more granular pool exhibits less volatile performance.

(2) Favorable pool characteristics: The pool only includes loans to purchase new vehicles. 100% of the payments are made via direct debit. All loans are amortizing and have a weighted average LTV of 68.03% at origination. The collateral pool has a short weighted average remaining tenor of 27.39 months.

(3) Full turbo structure: Subordination of the senior notes increases over time after closing. The issuer will apply the loan interest and principal repayments in accordance with its priority of payment, including repaying the Class A Notes on each note's payment date until they are repaid in full, and then the remaining collection will be used to repay Class B Notes until they are repaid in full.

(4) The originator's experience in the China auto finance sector: The originator was the first auto finance company established in the China, and has refined its underwriting process over time. The underwriting system is independent from its sales function and dealers. The originator uses a comprehensive set of data to assess a borrower's creditworthiness. SAIC-GMAC uses its own credit scoring system to assign a credit score to each borrower. Borrowers with score below a floor level are automatically rejected. The originator has a network of dealers which it also has wholesale business relationships with, this allows closer monitoring of the dealers and may allow more consistent origination and quality control.

Moody's has also considered the following weaknesses and mitigants:

(1) Economic uncertainty: The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak Chinese economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

(2) Untested back-up servicing arrangement: No back-up servicing arrangement will be set up at closing. Servicing of the transaction may be subject to disruption if the originator/servicer fails to perform when needed. Any disruption may result in a significant impact because the transaction has more than 187,000 obligors located in various parts of China. There is no precedent in China of actual servicing transfers to date, although potential replacement servicers exist because there are several captive finance originators with obligors across the country. Moody's considers the high likelihood of parental support for the servicer and the short weighted average life of the rated notes as key mitigants to this weakness. Although there is no explicit guarantee from the parent companies, the servicer is majority owned by SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (SAIC) and is strategically important to the auto business of its parents, SAIC and General Motors Company (GM, Baa3, negative).

(3) Limited liquidity buffer: No liquidity reserve will be funded at closing and the only sources of liquidity are principal to pay interest mechanism and excess spread. Moody's considered the following mitigants in determining the operational and liquidity risks in this transaction, which refer to operational disruptions, including non-timely payments on the notes due to non-performance by the transaction parties: (a) the strong parental support available to the servicer; (b) the credit quality of the servicer's parents, SAIC and GM; (c) the short tenor of this transaction; and (d) the trustee will notify borrowers within 5 days of a servicer termination event. In the event that the servicer's rating by domestic credit agencies falls below certain levels, the excess spread will be used to fund various reserve accounts. Moody's has not relied, in its rating analysis, on triggers based on ratings assigned by other rating agencies.

(4) Commingling risk with the servicer's fund: The servicer will auto-debit the borrowers' bank accounts on each of the loans' monthly installment dates, and commingle such collections with its own funds. This amount will be subject to commingling risk until the servicer transfers such collections to the issuer's account (7th business day of each month) prior to the immediate notes' payment date (26th calendar day of each month). As a mitigant to commingling risk, the servicer will (a) immediately upon a rating downgrade (by domestic rating agencies), reduce the commingling period by transferring collections from the servicer account to the trust account within four business days upon receipt of funds by the servicer; (b) maintain various reserve funds using excess spread trapping upon a rating downgrade (by domestic rating agencies); and (c) put in place a servicing transfer plan within 90 days of a domestic ratings downgrade. Moody's has considered the credit quality of the servicer and the payment mechanism in this transaction and incorporated one and a half months of cash commingling exposure in its modeling. Moody's has not relied -- in its rating analysis -- on triggers based on ratings assigned by other rating agencies.

(5) Lack of historical performance data during economically stressed period: The historical data provided covers the period from January 2014 to September 2020, a period that coincides with strong economic growth in China except the year of 2020 amid coronavirus outbreak. Accordingly, Moody's has increased the mean default rate over those calculated with the historical pool performance data in the base-case analysis.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's assumed a mean default rate of 1.2% and a portfolio credit enhancement of 7.5% for the securitized pool. A recovery rate of 15% is used as the other main input for Moody's cash flow model ABSROM. These assumptions are made according to Moody's analysis of the characteristics of such pools, their historical performance, and the current view of China's social and macroeconomic conditions and risks as reflected in its country ceiling of Aaa.

RATINGS METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1202515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Class A Notes include a decrease in financial disruption risk in the transaction. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings of the Class B Notes include a significant better-than-expected performance of the pool.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) an increase in non-diversifiable country risk in China; (2) an increase in financial disruption risk, (3) a decline in the overall performance of the pool; (4) a significant deterioration in the credit profile of the originator or its parent companies and the absence of the implementation of any mitigating actions for the transaction, and (5) a deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than what Moody's had previously anticipated.

THE COMPANY

SAIC-GMAC is 55% owned by SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (SAIC) and 45% owned by General Motors Company (GM, Baa3, negative). It is the first auto finance company established in China. It was established in August 2004 and is licensed under the supervision of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC). SAIC-GMAC has both a retail and wholesale business. The retail business provides auto loans to car purchasers of a number of brands, including GM and non-GM brands. The loans are originated through its dealership network across China.

The issuer is a newly established special purpose trust incorporated in the China.

