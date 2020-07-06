Moody's assigns provisional ratings to SBA Communications wireless tower-backed securities

$1.35 billion million asset backed securities rated
New York, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional
ratings to the Series 2020-1 secured tower revenue securities,
subclass 2020-1C and to the Series 2020-2 secured tower
revenue securities, subclass 2020-2C (together the 2020 securities),
to be issued by SBA Tower Trust, a New York Common Law Trust (the
issuer). The collateral backing the securitizations is a mortgage
loan which is made by the issuer to the borrowers. The subclasses
2020-1C and 2020-2C securities will correspond to a component
of that mortgage loan. The borrowers are indirect wholly owned
by the sponsor, SBA Communications Corporation (SBA; Ba3 stable).
The borrowers own and operate 10,000 tower sites located in the
US. The tower sites are leased to a variety of users, primarily
major wireless telephony carriers. The cash flows from those tenant
leases will be used to repay the mortgage loan and therefore the 2020
securities. As of 1 June 2020, the tower pool had an annualized
run rate net cash flow (ARRNCF) of approximately $767.4
million.
SBA is one of the largest non-carrier operators of wireless tower
assets in the United States. SBA Network Management, Inc.
(SBA Management), an indirect subsidiary of SBA, will be the
manager of the tower sites.
The 2020 securities will have total amount of $1.35 billion.
The anticipated repayment date (ARD) for the subclass 2020-1C securities
will be in January 2026 and the final distribution date will be in July
2050. The ARD for the subclass 2020-2C securities will be
in January 2028 and the final distribution date will be in July 2052.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Issuer: SBA Tower Trust
Series 2020-1, Secured Tower Revenue Securities, Subclass
2020-1C, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Series 2020-2, Secured Tower Revenue Securities, Subclass
2020-2C, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
The 2020 securities will be issued out of a master trust, and to
date, the issuer has issued fourteen series of securities,
five of which will remain outstanding after the closing date: (1)
the $575 million Series 2013-2C securities, with an
ARD of April 2023; (2) the $620 million Series 2014-2C
securities, with an ARD of October 2024; (3) the $760
million Series 2017-1C securities, with an ARD of April 2022;
(4) the $640 million Series 2018-1C securities, with
an ARD of March 2023, and (5) the $1.165 billion Series
2019-1C securities, with an ARD of January 2025. The
2020 securities will total $1.35 billion and will rank pari
passu with the existing Class C securities. The issuer expects
to use the proceeds to repay the $500 million Series 2015-1C,
the $700 million Series 2016-1C and to pay transaction fees
and expenses.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of the 2020 securities are based on (1) Moody's assessed cumulative
loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio of the 2020 securities,
(2) the high quality of the underlying wireless tower pool and associated
leases of which around 97% of the annualized-run-rate-revenue
comes from wireless telephony/data tenants, (3) the strength of
the transaction structure, including the benefit of mortgages on
the tower sites securing the mortgage loan (4) the ability, experience
and expertise of the SBA's management team and SBA Management as
the manager of the wireless towers in the securitization pool, and
(5) the role of Midland Loan Services, Inc. (Midland),
a division of PNC Bank, N.A (Aa2/A2 stable, a2),
as the servicer of the securities.
Moody's determined the CLTV ratio of the 2020 securities from an assessment
of the present value of the net cash flow the tower pool will likely generate
from space licenses (leases) on the towers, which it then used to
calculate the CLTV ratio for each rated tranche. Moody's assessed
value for the tower pool was approximately $8.7 Billion.
See Principal Methodology for additional details on the assumptions applied
to arrive at Moody's assessed value. Following the issuance of
the 2020 securities, subclass 2020-1C and subclass 2020-2C
securities will have a CLTV ratio of approximately 58.7%.
The CLTV ratio for a particular class of securities reflects the loan-to-value
ratio of the combined original principal balance of all the securities
that rank pari passu to a specific class and the combined original principal
balance of all the classes that are senior to it.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of corporate assets from the collapse in US economic activity
in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the
year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Wireless Tower Securitizations
Methodology" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227872.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The following are the key assumptions Moody's used in its quantitative
analysis:
(1) Revenue growth: Moody's assumed two sources of revenue growth
for wireless telephony/data: 1) lease escalators were assumed to
be fixed at 3.23% until year five, 3.0%
for years 6-20, and 2.0% thereafter,
and 2) organic revenue growth resulting in an incremental increase in
revenue of about 1.0%-2.0% per annum
for the next five years.
Moody's assumed that revenues from other sources of revenue (such as paging
and Land Mobile Radio-Specialized Mobile Radio) would decline to
zero based on a triangular distribution ranging from five to ten years.
(2) Probability of default of wireless telephony/data tenants using the
actual ratings of rated tenant or a credit estimate and assuming low speculative
grade rating for unrated tenants.
(3) Recovery upon wireless telephony/data tenant default: Moody's
assumed these recoveries would be zero in the year following the default,
and rise to 80% for large carriers, and to 50% small
carriers, of pre-default revenues over the two years after
the default.
(4) Operating expenses ranging from 12% to 25% of revenue
based on a triangular distribution.
(5) Management fee: The management fee is 4.5% of
revenue and the successor management fee, as outlined in the transaction
documents, is capped at 5.0% unless the annualized
run rate revenue is less than $500 million, in which case
the successor management fee is capped at 7.5%. Moody's
assumed 6.0% management fee for the transaction, which
is more in line with other recently rated transactions. However,
in Moody's opinion the 5% successor management fee should be sufficient
to attract a replacement manager.
(6) Maintenance capital expenditures: Moody's assumed that these
expenditures would be $700 per tower per annum and would increase
by 2% to 4% every year.
(7) A discount rate applied to the net cash flow based on a triangular
distribution anchored between 8.5% and 13.0%.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating are (1) sustained
revenue growth significantly greater than our forecast and (2) significant
improvement in the credit quality of the tenants leasing space on the
towers.
Down
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating are (1) revenue growth
that is materially below our initial expectations, (2) the emergence
of competing technologies that could obviate the need for wireless towers
and adversely affect future lease revenues and (3) significant decline
in the credit quality of the tenants leasing space on the towers.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected transaction performance
could include poor management of the tower pool or error on the part of
transaction parties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1235530.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's uses a range of discount
rates to calculate its assessed collateral value by averaging the simulated
cash flows. As a second step, Moody's calculates the cumulative
loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for each rated instrument,
where "cumulative loan" for a particular instrument refers to the aggregate
size of that instrument and the more senior instruments, and "value"
refers to Moody's assessed collateral value. Moody's
then uses the CLTV ratio to obtain a "model-indicated" assessment
for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Giyora Eiger
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Ramallo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653