Moody's assigns provisional ratings to SCF Equipment Leasing 2020-1 LLC - SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2020-1 Limited Partnership

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to the Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, Class A-1, Class A-2, Class A-3, Class B, Class C, Class D, Class E, and Class F (Series 2020-1 notes or the notes) to be issued by SCF Equipment Leasing 2020-1 LLC and SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2020-1 Limited Partnership. Stonebriar Commercial Finance LLC (unrated, Stonebriar) along with its Canadian counterpart - Stonebriar Commercial Finance Canada Inc. (unrated) are the originators and Stonebriar alone will be the servicer of the assets backing this transaction. The issuers are wholly-owned, limited purpose subsidiaries of Stonebriar and Stonebriar Commercial Finance Canada Inc. The assets in the pool will consist of loan and lease contracts, secured primarily by railcars, corporate aircraft, and manufacturing and assembly equipment. The Series 2020-1 transaction will be the seventh securitization sponsored by Stonebriar and the sixth that Moody's rates. Stonebriar was founded in 2015 and is led by a management team with an average of over 25 years of experience in equipment financing.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2020-1 LLC/SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2020-1 Limited Partnership

Class A-1 Notes, Assigned (P)P-1 (sf)

Class A-2 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Class A-3 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Class B Notes, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)

Class C Notes, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)

Class D Notes, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

Class E Notes, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)

Class F Notes, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings are based on; the experience of Stonebriar's management team and the company as servicer; U.S. Bank National Association (long-term deposits Aa1/ long-term CR assessment Aa2(cr), short-term deposits P-1, BCA aa3) as backup servicer for the contracts; the weak credit quality and concentration of the obligors backing the loans and leases in the pool; the assessed value of the collateral backing the loans and leases in the pool; the credit enhancement, including overcollateralization, excess spread and non-declining reserve account and the sequential pay structure. The rating also considers the heightened risk owing to the unprecedented shock that the coronavirus outbreak is causing on the global economy.

Additionally, we base our (P)P-1 (sf) rating of the Class A-1 notes on the cash flows that we expect the underlying receivables to generate during the collection periods prior to the Class A-1 notes' legal final maturity date on August 20, 2021. At current size, and assuming no prepayment or defaults, the A-1 tranche can withstand at least 50% reduction in expected cashflows prior to maturity without incurring a loss.

At closing the Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, Class E and Class F notes benefit from 36.0%, 26.0%, 18.25%, 14.0%, 9.5% and 6.5% of hard credit enhancement, respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of a combination of initial overcollateralization of 4.50% which will build to a target of 8.00% of the outstanding pool balance with a floor of 5.50% of the initial pool balance, a 1.50% fully funded, non-declining reserve account and subordination. The notes will also benefit from excess spread.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate obligors and related collateral from the collapse in U.S. economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic assessment. On April 28th, Moody's revised its baseline growth forecast and now expects real GDP in the US to contract by 5.7% in 2020.

The equipment loans and leases that will back the notes were extended primarily to middle market obligors and are secured by various types of equipment including; aircraft, railcars, manufacturing and assembly equipment, and a training facility.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236206. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss. Moody's updated expectations of loss may be better than its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by the underlying obligors or lower than expected depreciation in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. As the primary drivers of performance, positive changes in the US macro economy and the performance of various sectors where the obligors operate could also affect the ratings.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or greater than expected deterioration in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud. Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the Class A-1 short term rating following a significant slowdown in principal collections that could result from, among other reasons, high delinquencies or a servicer disruption that impacts obligor's payments.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1240520.

In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™ is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction, the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected loss.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

