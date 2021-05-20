Moody's assigns provisional ratings to SLAM 2021-1 Limited

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned provisional ratings to the series A and series B notes (2021-1
notes) to be issued by SLAM 2021-1 Limited (SLAM Ireland) and SLAM
2021-1 LLC (SLAM US). The ultimate assets backing the rated
notes will consist primarily of a portfolio of aircraft and their related
initial and future leases. SKY Leasing, LLC, a partnership
between SKY Leasing LLC and M&G Plc (A2/P-1 stable),
will be the sponsor of the transaction. SKY Aero Management Limited
and SKY Leasing LLC (together, SKY Leasing) will be the servicer
of the underlying assets. The aircraft lease asset backed securities
(ABS) will be primarily repaid by cash flows from payments on initial
and subsequent leases attached to the portfolio of aircraft to be securitized,
and proceeds from aircraft dispositions (aircraft sales). As of
the cut-off date, the initial assets will primarily consist
of 16 aircraft subject to initial leases to six lessees domiciled in four
countries.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuers: SLAM 2021-1 Limited / SLAM 2021-1 LLC
Series A Notes, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)
Series B Notes, Assigned (P)Baa1 (sf)
SLAM 2021-1 will be SKY's inaugural aircraft lease ABS under the
current origination and servicing platform.
SLAM Ireland, a Cayman Islands exempt company and Irish tax resident,
and SLAM USA, a Delaware limited liability company wholly owned
by SLAM Ireland, will use the proceeds from the issuance,
together with the proceeds from the issuance of the E notes to acquire
the initial aircraft or the initial aircraft owning subsidiaries (AOS)
during the 270-day purchase period.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The provisional ratings of the SLAM 2021-1 notes are based on (1)
the results of Moody's quantitative modeling analyses, including
sensitivity analyses with respect to certain assumptions, (2) Moody's
assessed cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratios for each
series of notes, (3) the credit quality of the underlying aircraft
portfolio, their related leases and their expected performance,
including the leases' initial and assumed subsequent lease terms,
(4) the transaction structure and priority of payments, (5) the
ability, experience and expertise of SKY Leasing as the servicer
of the securitized assets and (6) qualitative considerations for risks
related to asset diversity, legal, operational, country,
data quality, bankruptcy remoteness, and ESG (environmental,
social and governance) factors, among others. The rating
actions also consider the heightened risk and continued global economic
disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unless otherwise noted, all percentages throughout the report represent
a percentage of Moody's assumed value (MAV) of the portolio.
The series A and series B notes have a Moody's CLTV ratio of approximately
78.6% and 87.9%, respectively.
Moody's assumed value reflects the minimum of several third-party
appraisers' initial half-life market values, adjusted by
a portion of the appraised maintenance adjustment. Moody's CLTV
ratio reflects the loan-to-value ratio of the combined amounts
of each series of notes and the series that are senior to it. These
CLTV ratios do not reflect the projected end of lease (EOL) payments due
from certain airlines. The CLTV ratios would be two to three percentage
points lower after reflecting the credit that we ascribe to projected
EOL payments.
Key credit strengths of the transaction include (1) strong leasing assets,
(2) strong initial contractual cash flows from lessees of relatively strong
credit quality, (3) no lease maturities through 2024 and only one
prior to the anticipated repayment date (ARD) in 2028, and (4) end
of lease (EOL) payments that will bolster cash flows.
Key credit challenges include (1) high Moody's initial CLTVs and
leakage of cash flows to the E notes, (2) relatively low pool diversity
with potential credit migration risk, (3) challenging, though
improving, operating environment that heightens asset risks,
(4) potential large maintenance expenses if lessees default, (5)
unrated sponsor/servicer, (6) novation and acquisition risk,
and (7) volatility in aircraft values and lease rates. In assessing
the impact of the credit challenges, Moody's considered the various
mitigants to the risks and performed sensitivity analyses in the quantitative
modeling.
As of the closing date, SKY Fund I Irish, Ltd.,
will be the seller of the aircraft owning subsidiaries that own the aircraft.
The seller will sell the AOSs to the issuer in exchange for the E notes,
during the 270-day purchase period. As a result, ownership
of the aircraft will not change and lease novation will be much less complex,
compared with cases where aircraft ownership is changing.
CREDIT QUALITY OF UNDERLYING AIRCRAFT
The securitized pool is stronger than most aircraft lease ABS pools with
limited risk layering. The pool includes a relatively homogeneous
mix of mostly new technology (82%), mostly young (91%)
aircraft to relatively strong lessees mostly domiciled in the US (70%),
with a weighted average lease term that is longer than that in recent
issuances (11 years). However, the pool also has low diversity
given the relatively low number of aircraft (16), lessees (6),
jurisdictions (4) and aircraft models (5), exposing the deal to
idiosyncratic risks.
Highly liquid, narrowbody aircraft that are less than two years
old comprise 78% (by Moody's initial assumed value) of the portfolio
to be securitized, of which 69% is new technology A321neos
and 9% is B737-900ERs. An additional 13% is
attributable to a new technology, A330neo, widebody aircraft
that is also less than two years old. Across all ages, liquid
narrowbody aircraft, which make up 87% of the pool and include
the A321neo, B737-900ER, A321-200 and B737-800
models, are considered strong leasing assets owing to their large
diversified installed or expected operator bases. The high proportion
of young aircraft in the pool, with a weighted average life of 1.7
years, will continue to service travelers for at least 19 years,
providing cashflows to the notes that can weather temporary market disruptions.
The pool consists of 9% young-midlife aircraft. Risks
typically associated with mid-life aircraft include diminished
re-leasing prospects, higher volatility in values,
technological obsolescence and higher costs related to ongoing maintenance.
Additionally, widebody aircraft typically have higher expenses compared
with narrowbody aircraft.
CREDIT QUALITY OF INITIAL LEASES AND LESSEES
All of the aircraft in the portfolio have leases that will expire after
2024, when Moody's expects a recovery in global air travel demand
to pre-pandemic (2019) levels, protecting the transaction
from COVID-19-related re-leasing risks, unless
there is a lessee default.
Around 91% of the initial contractual cash flows come from lessees
of relatively strong quality, providing a strong and steady source
of cashflow to the transaction. Around 70% of the initial
lessees are domiciled in the US and 76% are rated by Moodys with
a WARF of Ba2. All lessees are current on their rental payments
with one lessee, representing 6% of the pool, paying
reduced cashflows as part of a COVID related deferral plan.
Noteholders will benefit from EOL payments received from certain lessees
at the end of their leases. Based on projections from the appraisal
firm Alton, the aggregate projected EOL payments from the lessees
total $78 million, or 13% of the aggregate note balance.
In our analysis, we reduce the estimated EOL payments to account
for (1) the projected costs required to ensure that the maintenance condition
of the plane is sufficient to attract a subsequent lessee at reasonable
terms, (2) the potential volatility in Altons's projected EOL amounts
owing to uncertainty around utilization of the aircraft during the lease
terms, (3) the possibility that some aircraft may be sold prior
to its lease expiry and scheduled EOL payment, and (4) the probability
of lessee defaults prior to lease expiry.
STRENGTH OF TRANSACTION STRUCTURE
This transaction structure is typical of pre-COVID aircraft lease
ABS transactions except that the structure includes (1) a minimum aircraft
trigger where if the number of aircraft in the portfolio falls below five,
there is a full cash sweep, mitigating novation and credit migration
risk, (2) a limitation whereby no aircraft will be novated to the
issuer until either all of the Delta (Baa3 negative) or all of the JetBlue
(Ba2 negative) aircraft have been novated, also reducing novation
and credit migration risks, and (3) the DSCR triggers for cash trap
and cash sweep have a three- month look back period, a shorter
look-back period that allows the transaction to respond faster
to performance deterioration.
Similar to other aircraft lease ABS transactions, the E notes receive
a portion of the transaction cash flows assuming a senior rapid amortization
trigger has not been breached. Owing to the pro-rata structure,
EOL payments and aircraft sales accelerate the debt amortization,
but, with the exception of a 5% premium, does not result
in any de-leveraging. Moreover, the immediate acceleration
is partially offset by reduced future scheduled debt payments through
ARD. The 5% premium does not alter future payments,
and any proceeds from sales or EOL payments after ARD will be fully utilized
to de-lever the notes. Nearly all EOL payments are tied
to leases expiring after ARD.
In contrast, deals in most ABS asset classes generally have stronger
structures that preclude the erosion of credit enhancement through maintaining
credit enhancement levels without trigger breaches. As noted above,
structural triggers resulting in a full cash sweep reduces the negative
impact of the pro-rata structure.
QUANTATIVE MODELING ASSUMPTIONS
Initial value: Moody's initial assumed maintenance-adjusted
value of the aircraft in the portfolio is $754.1 million.
Moody's initial maintenance-adjusted assumed value is equal to
the minimum of (i) the average of three half-life market value
appraisals provided by the issuer (mba, IBA Group Ltd.,
and BK Associates, Inc.), and (ii) half-life
market values provided by two independent appraisal firms that we traditionally
use, plus a portion of the maintenance appraisal adjustment provided
by Alton. Moody's initial assessed maintenance- adjusted
half-life market value is 15% lower than the average maintenance
adjusted half-life base values provided by the issuer.
Lessee defaults: For modeling, Moody's inferred the
probability of default of each initial airline using either its (1) actual
credit rating where available (82% of the initial contracted lease
rent, having a weighted average (WA) rating of around Ba2),and
(2) credit estimate for the remainder (18% of the initial contracted
lease rent, with a WA credit estimate of around Caa1) after applying
required notching downward as per "Moody's Approach to Using Credit Estimates
in Its Rating Analysis," March 2020). Moody's assumed
a subsequent lessee has a default risk equivalent to a low speculative-grade
rating of B3.
EOL payments: Moody's assumed a 50% haircut to projected
EOL payments from leases with full life return conditions (87%
of Alton projected EOL payments) and gave no credit to EOL payments for
the remaining leases with half-life or lower return conditions
Payment deferrals: Given the COVID resurgence in India, we
considered the sensitivity to a two-year deferral for IndiGo Air,
the country's largest domestic carrier. Additionally,
the current reduced rent that one lessee is paying as part of its deferral
plan is reflected in our modeling.
Recession timing: Moody's typically assumes a downturn occurs once
every 10 years and lasts for three years, roughly consistent with
historical experience. Consequently, in our analysis,
a typical aircraft lease securitization will experience two or three downturns
prior to legal maturity.
Remarketing and repossession periods: For a return of an aircraft
at lease expiry, Moody's assumes aircraft downtime of five months
outside of a recession and eight months during a recession. For
a lease default and aircraft repossession, we assume aircraft downtime
of eight months outside of a recession and 11 months during a recession.
Please see our aircraft lease ABS methodology for our indicative model
assumptions that are not mentioned above.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental risk
The environmental risk for this transaction is moderate. Current
and future carbon and air emission regulations for airplanes could make
older and fuel inefficient aircraft more expensive to operate, or
require retro-fits that may still make them less attractive to
airlines, reducing demand for these aircraft. The lower demand
could (1) negatively affect both the values and lease rates of aged aircraft,
and (2) relegate older aircraft to airlines with lower credit quality
or those operating in jurisdictions where regulations have not been implemented.
The transaction has a long legal final maturity and is therefore exposed
to regulatory changes. However, these risks are mitigated
by the young pool of new technology aircraft expected to be in production
for at lease the next decade.
Social risk
The social risk for this transaction is moderate. Aircraft lease
ABS are exposed to social risks that could decrease demand for aircraft,
reducing the revenue available to repay the notes. Demographic
shifts can affect air travel demand, and in turn aircraft values
and lease rates. Health pandemics, such as the current COVID-19
pandemic, could result in a sharp decline in air travel demand growth,
which could reduce demand for aircraft or weaken the credit profiles of
the airlines that are lessees in the securitization.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity.
Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience
to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual
businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and
will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond
the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main
risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if
vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward
a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened
degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered
the effect on the performance of corporate assets from a gradual and unbalanced
recovery in U.S. economic activity.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Governance risk
This securitization's governance risk is moderate and typical of other
aircraft lease transactions in the market. As described in our
publication "Governance considerations are a key determinant of credit
quality for all issuers," September 2019, we examine five
governance considerations in our analysis as described below.
This securitization's governance risk is moderate and typical of
other aircraft lease transactions in the market. As described in
our publication Governance considerations are a key determinant of credit
quality for all issuers, we examine five governance considerations
in our analysis: 1) financial strategy and risk management;
2) management credibility and track record; 3) organizational structure;
4) compliance and reporting; and 5) board structure, policies,
and procedures. Governance risks are mitigated by this transaction's
structure, documentation and characteristics of the transaction
parties.
1) Financial strategy and risk management -- this transaction limits
the ability of SLAM 2021-1 and their respective subsidiary asset
entities to engage in activities other than the ones related to the underlying
assets and this transaction, including in respect of the issuance
of additional notes and other actions.
2) Management credibility and track record -- while the sponsor and
servicer are not rated by Moody's, the legal structure and
documentation of the transaction mitigates the governance risk.
3) The organizational/transaction structure -- this transaction's
trust and issuer groups are structured as bankruptcy remote special purpose
entities that could have misalignment of interests among the transaction
parties, and specifically between the holder(s) of the E notes and
the noteholders. For instance, the issuers' board of directors
of which the majority is appointed by the E note holders could approve
aircraft sales that are disadvantageous to noteholders in order to unlock
the equity.
4) The board structure -- includes a board of directors for the issuers,
with one independent director, that makes decisions that will maximize
the value of the collateral, such as engaging a successor servicer
upon termination of the servicer and selling aircraft, and an independent
trustee, managing agent, and paying agent. However,
the requirement for independent director is somewhat weaker than those
of most other ABS transactions we rate, unless the SLAM US takes
ownership of any assets in the pool, at which time an independent
director from a nationally recognized corporate services provider will
need to be hired and who's vote will be required for insolvency related
decisions.
5) Compliance and reporting -- Moody's will consider the sufficiency
and frequency of this securitization's reporting in the form of servicing
reports.
In addition, we note that this securitization has no objective servicer
standard of care for the servicer. Furthermore, the servicer
may have potential conflicts interests in servicing the securitizaton
aircraft because it also services its own aircraft portfolio. However,
the servicer covenants to not discriminate among the securitization assets
and its own assets, partially mitigates this governance risk.
Additionally, at close the securitized pool will represent substantially
all of the servicers portfolio.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Global Approach to Rating Securities Backed by Aircraft and Associated
Leases" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1232482.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings on the notes are
(1) collateral cash flows that are significantly greater than our initial
expectations and (2) significant improvement in the credit quality of
the airlines leasing the aircraft. Moody's updated expectations
of collateral cash flows may be better than its original expectations
because of lower frequency of default by the underlying lessees,
recovery in aircraft values owing to stronger global air travel demand,
lower than expected depreciation in the value of the aircraft that secure
the obligor's promise of payment, and higher realization of EOL
payments that are used to prepay the notes. As the primary drivers
of performance, positive changes in the global commercial aviation
industry could also affect the ratings.
Down
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings on the notes are
(1) collateral cash flows that are materially below our initial expectations
and (2) a significant decline in the credit quality of the airlines leasing
the aircraft. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
transaction performance could include poor servicing of the assets,
for example sales disadvantageous to noteholders, or error on the
part of transaction parties.
Moody's updated expectations of collateral cash flows may be worse than
its original expectations because of a higher number of lessee defaults
or greater than expected deterioration in the value of the aircraft that
secure the obligor's promise of payment owing to weak global air travel
demand, and lower than expected realization of EOL payments.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the strength of the global
commercial aviation industry.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1283848.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated
scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features
and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses
or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated
instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow
scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions
about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring,
results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gideon Lubin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Ramallo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653