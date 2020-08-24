Moody's assigns provisional ratings to SMBC 44th RMBS

JPY47.1 billion of Debt Securities Rated

Tokyo, August 24, 2020 -- Moody's SF Japan K.K. has assigned provisional ratings to SMBC 44th RMBS. The transaction is backed by residential mortgage loan receivables.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Transaction name: SMBC 44th RMBS

Class, Scheduled Dividend Rate/Interest Rate, Rating

Class A1 Senior Trust Certificates (Investors), Fixed, (P)Aaa (sf)

Class A1 Tokkin ABL, Fixed, (P)Aaa (sf)

Class A2 Senior Trust Certificates, Fixed, (P)Aaa (sf)

Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates (Investors), Fixed, (P)Aaa (sf)

Class Alpha Tokkin ABL, Fixed, (P)Aaa (sf)

* The sum of the issue amount of the Class A1 Senior Trust Certificates (Investors) and the Class A1 Tokkin ABL is JPY12.0 billion, the issue amount of the Class A2 Senior Trust Certificates is JPY8.5 billion, and the sum of the issue amount of Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates (Investors) and the Class Alpha Tokkin ABL is JPY26.6 billion.

Total Issue Amount: JPY47.1 billion

Closing Date: September 18, 2020

Final Maturity Date: the last day of June, 2057

Underlying Asset: Residential mortgage loan receivables

Originator/Seller/Servicer: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Asset Trustee/Tokkin Trustee: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Arranger: SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. ("SMBC Nikko Securities")

Underwriter / Private Placement Dealer: SMBC Nikko Securities

Credit Enhancement: The Senior/Subordinate structure and the excess spreads available

Subordination:

Class A1 Senior Trust Certificates (Investors)/Class A1 Tokkin ABL: approximately 45.8%

Class A2 Senior Trust Certificates/Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates (Investors)/Class Alpha Tokkin ABL: approximately 7.5%

RATINGS RATIONALE

The seller entrusts a pool of its residential mortgage loan receivables and all related rights (excluding the Guarantor's mortgage right on collateralized properties, the rights on the Group Life Insurance and the rights on the Group Temporary Disability Insurance) and cash to the Asset Trustee and, in turn, receives the Class A1 Senior Trust Certificates (Investors) and the Class A1 Senior Trust Certificates (Tokkin) (collectively, "Class A1 Senior Trust Certificates"), the Class A2 Senior Trust Certificates, the Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates (Investors) and the Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates (Tokkin) (collectively, "Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates"), and the Subordinated Trust Certificates.

Entrustment of the mortgage loan receivables is perfected against third parties under the Perfection Law. Perfection against the relevant obligors is not made unless a certain event occurs.

The Seller transfers the Class A1 Senior Trust Certificates (Investors), the Class A2 Senior Trust Certificates and the Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates (Investors) to trust certificates investors and the Class A1 Senior Trust Certificates (Tokkin) and the Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates (Tokkin) to the Tokkin Trustee through the Underwriter / the Private Placement Dealer. The seller retains the Subordinated Trust Certificates.

The Tokkin Settlor entrusts cash to the Tokkin Trustee. The Tokkin Trustee receives limited recourse loans, the Class A1 Tokkin ABL and the Class Alpha Tokkin ABL, from ABL investors. The proceeds are used to purchase the Class A1 Senior Trust Certificates (Tokkin) and the Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates (Tokkin).

The transfer of each of the Senior Trust Certificates is perfected against relevant obligors and third parties under Article 94 of Japan's Trust Law.

After covering shortfalls in the interest waterfall, the principal collection is used to redeem each Senior Trust Certificates as below.

The Class A1 Senior Trust Certificates and Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates are redeemed on a pari passu basis, in accordance with the ratio of the total issued amounts of the Class A1 and A2 Senior Trust Certificates, and the issued amount of the Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates.

After the Class A1 Senior Trust Certificates are fully redeemed, the Class A2 Senior Trust Certificates and Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates are redeemed on a pari passu basis in accordance with the ratio of the total issued amounts of the Class A1 and A2 Senior Trust Certificates, and the issued amount of the Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates. As long as all of the Senior Trust Certificates are outstanding, basically the Subordinated Trust Certificates are not redeemed.

The dividend and principal collections of the Class A1 Senior Trust Certificates (Tokkin) and the Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates (Tokkin) are allocated to the interest and principal payments on the Class A1 Tokkin ABL and the Class Alpha Tokkin ABL respectively.

Cash, in an amount equivalent to the principal balance of the defaulted receivables, is transferred from the interest collection account to the principal collection account up to the balance of the defaulted receivables (default trapping mechanism).

If a servicer credit deterioration event occurs, the Asset Trustee can dismiss the servicer and have a back-up servicer take over the servicing operation or conduct the servicing operations itself. A back-up servicer is not appointed at closing. However, if a servicer appointment event occurs, the Asset Trustee appoints a back-up servicer.

The monies collected until the entrustment date since the pool cut-off date are transferred to the Asset Trustee and remain in the cash reserve account on the closing date.

The interest rates of the underlying receivables and the dividends/interests on each of the Senior Trust Certificates/ABL are fixed rate. Hence, the transaction is not exposed to interest rate mismatch risk.

The ratings are based mainly on the credit quality of the receivables, the transaction structure and the servicer's experience.

Having analyzed both the obligors' attributes and the seller's historical performance, Moody's estimated an expected cumulative gross loss rate of 3.1%. Moody's also determined its portfolio Expected Loss (EL) of 1.4% and MILAN Credit Enhancement (CE) of 8.1%. In addition, Moody's used the portfolio EL and the MILAN CE to determine a probability loss distribution and conducted a cash flow analysis with multiple portfolio loss scenarios of the distribution.

Moody's assumes that, given the structure of the transaction as well as other factors, the risk of interruption to the cash flow from the assets in the event of the originator's or the Asset Trustee's bankruptcy is sufficiently minimized to achieve the ratings assigned.

Moody's considers the seller sufficiently capable of servicing the pool, after having taken into account the seller's business experience and the servicer's operations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" (Japanese) published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228959. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:

The primary factor that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings is worse performance of the underlying assets than Moody's expected.

Moody's has also conducted the sensitivity analysis below which provides the number of notches by which the model-indicated output of the deal would have varied if different assumptions had been made as to certain key model parameters. The analysis assumes that the deal has not aged.

If the expected cumulative gross loss rate and the MILAN CE were changed from 3.1%/8.1% to 4.7%/12.2% and 6.2%/16.2% and other assumptions remained unchanged, the model-indicated output of the Class A1 Senior Trust Certificates (Investors) and Class A1 Tokkin ABL would change by 0 and 0 notch, and the model-indicated output of the Class A2 Senior Trust Certificates would change by 0 and 1 notch, and the model-indicated output of the Class Alpha Senior Trust Certificates (Investors) and Class Alpha Tokkin ABL would change by 0 and 1 notch respectively.

The analysis results are model-indicated outputs, which are one of the many quantitative and qualitative factors considered by rating committees in determining actual ratings. This analysis does not intend to measure how the rating of the deal might migrate over time, but rather, how the initial model-indicated output of the deal might have differed if certain key model parameters had been varied.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the collapse in Japanese economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Moody's SF Japan K.K. is a registered credit rating agency under the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act but not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore the credit ratings assigned by Moody's SF Japan K.K. are Registered Credit Ratings to the FSA, but are not NRSRO Credit Ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

