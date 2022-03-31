Moody's assigns provisional ratings to STAR 2022-SFR3 Trust

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings to four classes of certificates backed by one floating-rate loan secured by mortgages on 2,214 single-family rental properties (2,228 units) owned by STAR 2022-SFR3 Borrower, L.P.

The complete rating action is as follows:

Issuer: STAR 2022-SFR3 Trust

Cl. A, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Overview

The transaction's Aaa advance rate (the ratio of senior certificate to the Moody's Value) is 46.0%. Moody's uses the advance rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted rating level given the size of the transaction's liabilities.

Key Transaction Features

STAR 2022-SFR3 Trust is the first single-family rental (SFR) issue from a platform established by certain subsidiaries of SOF-XII U.S. NRE Holdings, L.P. (SOF XII Holdings), the sponsor (the SFR Platform), which is a subsidiary of investment partnerships generally referred to as Starwood Distressed Opportunity Fund XII, which are sponsored by Starwood Capital Group Global II, L.P. (SCG). The transaction is a $598.8 million securitization backed by a single loan secured by 2,214 single-family rental properties (2,228 units), consisting of 2,202 properties with a single housing unit (including 54 condo units) and 12 properties with 2-4 housing units owned by STAR 2022-SFR3 Borrower, L.P. (the borrower). The trust will issue a series of certificates to which distributions of interest and principal will be paid in a sequential order. The properties were acquired by affiliates of the sponsor, between December 2020 and December 2021. This is the first securitization by the sponsor. Another vehicle sponsored by SCG (the SOF XI Existing Affiliated SFR Platform) completed two single-family rental securitization transactions similar to this transaction in 2021.

The properties are geographically concentrated, with about 58.7% of the pool by count in the top three metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs). The pool has properties located in fifteen MSAs in nine states. In general, we apply a higher home price depreciation (HPD) stress for pools with high geographic concentration. Approximately 30.4% of the properties in the pool by count are in Phoenix.

As of the cut-off date, all properties of the pool balance have appraiser reconciled broker price opinions (ARBPOs). An independent third-party, Radian Real Estate Management LLC (RREM) and its affiliates, obtained the ARBPOs and BPOs for the pool. Although the ARBPOs are conducted by licensed appraisers, the scope and extent of the analysis conducted is limited in comparison to a full appraisal. Since the data for comparison of the ARBPOs with the actual sale prices of the properties is insufficient, we used the BPO valuation for the purpose of calculating Moody's value in cases where ARBPOs and BPOs were provided.

As the sponsor recently launched its SFR operations, owing to smaller scale of operations, all properties in the pool are managed by property managers who are unaffiliated with the borrower. Engaging non-affiliated managers who operate in local markets could potentially have the benefit of greater expertise in local markets. However, we also believe that using the services of non-affiliated managers can result in limited oversight as the managers can potentially engage in competing property management activities. Of note, the property management fee as of the closing date is relatively lower compared to few other SFR transactions. However, having non-affiliated managers increases the likelihood of replacement of the managers and such replacement manager can charge higher fees than the property management fees cap as of the closing date and hence resulting in higher operating cost.

The total principal balance of the loan is divided into seven offered floating-rate components (Class A - Class F) and one non-offered fixed-rate component (Class G). The loan and the bonds are floating-rate indexed to one-month term SOFR rate during the entire term. This is the first SFR deal we have rated with the loan and the bonds indexed to SOFR.

The transaction structure includes a debt yield trigger set at 75% of the closing underwritten debt yield. Of note, all floating-rate SFR transactions rated so far (except STAR 2021-SFR1 and STAR 2021-SFR2) have a debt yield trigger set at 85%. In our opinion, this structure is slightly credit negative because in certain scenarios, available funds in the cash collateral account can be lower. In an event of default, funds in this account can provide additional credit enhancement (CE) to the certificates. Our advance rates reflect a small adjustment for this weaker trigger mechanism.

The loan's leverage in this transaction is lower compared to some of the other recently rated SFR transactions. The total leverage is 83.1% as a percentage of the BPO value in the STAR 2022-SFR3 deal is lower compared to 97.9% BPO leverage in the STAR 2021-SFR2 deal. The corresponding Moody's LTV in this transaction is 99.5% which is lower compared to some of the recently rated Moody's SFR transactions (STAR 2021-SFR2 is 131.4%). The sponsor, or a majority owned affiliate of the sponsor, will retain Class G certificates to satisfy risk retention obligations.

The securitization allows for up to 1% voluntary substitution (by property count) over the life of the transaction. Our recovery analysis takes into account the risk of increased geographic concentration because of voluntary substitution and limited third-party review scope on substituted properties.

Vacancy rates: As of the cut-off date, 93 out of 2,228 units are vacant, representing 4.2% of the units by count. Most of the properties are stabilized and are likely to be rented out in the following months.

Delinquent tenants: As of the cut-off date, there are 136 tenants who have been delinquent, representing approximately 6.1% of the total unit count.

Payment priority: On each monthly payment date, except during a loan event of default, funds in the cash management account will be applied sequentially to the security deposit account, to the advance rent sub-account, to make any mandatory prepayment, to the tax sub-account and insurance account as necessary to make the required payments, and then to pay the monthly debt service coverage which will be used to pay interest due on Class A through Class F sequentially.

Recovery analysis

The Final Recovery Value, which varies by rating levels, is calculated through the following steps.

1. For all the 2,214 acquired properties, we determined Moody's value by taking into consideration both (a) the sponsor's acquisition cost (the price it paid to acquire the properties) adjusted for improvements that the sponsor has made and any home price appreciation since acquisition, and (b) the most recent BPO, to which we applied a 15% haircut because the value was not based on full appraisal by a licensed appraiser, the process we consider most reliable.

2. To adjust the acquisition cost for improvements and home price appreciation for the properties, we added 40% of the cost of any renovations that the sponsor completed, plus 50% of our estimate of the increase in the property's value from home price appreciation, based on the change in the MSA-specific National Association of Realtors' median home value since acquisition. We did not give a home price appreciation benefit to lower -value properties because they tend not to appreciate as much as higher-value ones and are less liquid. We estimate the Moody's value to be $602 million.

3. As the borrower can substitute properties, we assumed that a lower percentage of these properties will be sold out of the transaction at full market value before a borrower default, netting proceeds equal to the allocated loan amounts plus a predetermined premium on those properties.

4. To account for the potential adverse selection and increased geographic concentration in certain markets, in the disposition of the properties remaining in the pool after a default, we applied a home price depreciation factor to the properties' value, ranging from 30% to 50% of the Moody's value at a Aaa level, depending on the MSA. Our home price depreciation assumptions are informed by, among other things, a review of the housing markets in the key MSAs and geographic concentration as measured by the effective number of MSAs. We further stressed the MSA concentration risk posed by voluntary substitution and potential increase in geographic concentration.

5. We then calculated the revenue and expense adjustments for the distressed properties that were sold. The revenue would come from the in-place rental income on the portion of properties that were still rented while awaiting liquidation, and the expenses, from in -place expenses, including maintenance, taxes, servicing, and other fees and costs on the properties. Both the revenue and costs depend heavily on the assumed timelines necessary for foreclosure and liquidation. The foreclosure timeline will depend on whether the trust forecloses on the equity pledge from the borrower, which is faster, or on the liens from the mortgages. The length of a property foreclosure itself depends in part on whether the property is in a judicial or nonjudicial foreclosure state. In our Aaa stress scenario, we assume that the trust pursues the longer and costlier mortgage foreclosure route; in our Baa2 stress scenario, we assume that it pursues the quicker equity foreclosure route. We calculated revenue and expenses in three additional steps.

6. In our Aaa stress scenario, we assume that the total cost required to maintain all the properties remaining in the pool after default, including our estimates for real estate taxes, property management fees, vacancy, homeowners' association fees, insurance, repairs, and sales and marketing, would stretch for 36 months, while a portion of the properties would generate rental income for 26 months. We placed a lighter stress on foreclosure timelines for this transaction than in a typical RMBS transaction because we expect the foreclosure process to be quicker given that the trust does not have to foreclose on individual borrowers; instead, it will foreclose either on the lien of the mortgage or the equity in the SPE borrower.

7. We also estimated foreclosure costs that included fixed legal costs, special servicing fees of 0.25% of the loan amount, special servicing liquidation fees of 0.75% of the property value and property transfer taxes.

8. Last, we assume that the master servicer will continue to advance interest on the certificates until the properties are liquidated, and estimated the necessary interest accrued on the amount of servicer advances. The final recovery value is the sum of the recovery values of the premium released properties (Step 2), the recovery values of the distressed-sold properties (Step 3) and the rental income following default (Step 5), minus the maintenance costs (Step 5), foreclosure expenses (Step 6) and advance reimbursements. The transaction's advance rate is the ratio of the liabilities to the final recovery value. We use the advance rate to determine whether the asset value is sufficient to support a targeted rating level, given the amount of the transaction's liabilities. To gauge the sensitivity of the transaction's advance rate to different underlying assumptions, we ran scenario analyses varying the home price depreciation rate, vacancy rate and premium release percentage.

Master and special servicer

Midland Loan Services, a division of PNC Bank, National Association, is responsible for advancing timely payments of interest on the loan to the extent deemed recoverable. The servicer will also receive monthly updates on the status of every property backing the transaction. Having a special servicer that can step in to manage the portfolio to maximize recoveries for the certificate holders in the event of a borrower default is credit positive.

Midland Loan Services will also be the special servicer for this transaction and will be responsible for servicing and administering the loan in the event of default or in the case of a reasonably foreseeable default that could give rise to the transfer of servicing to the special servicer and of any foreclosed collateral. Midland is an integral part of PNC's real estate finance business and has more than 20 years of experience as a commercial mortgage master, and primary and special servicer for CMBS securitizations, government sponsored enterprises and institutional investors.

Although we deem the servicing arrangement to be adequate, we applied a negative adjustment to our recoveries to account for the concentration risk of having a limited number of available servicers in SFR securitizations.

Cash flow analysis

Moody's weighted average adjustment to the pool's underwritten net cash flow is -23.9%. The underwritten and Moody's NCF debt yields of 5.53% and 4.21%, respectively, for the interest-bearing bonds are low. A low debt yield minimizes the buffer for cash flow volatility or indicates high leverage that could limit refinancing options. However, as we have noted, our approach was based on a recovery analysis under a scenario that the single-family properties are liquidated.

Moody's DSCR: The Moody's DSCR for the interest-bearing bonds is 1.71x. The DSCR is Moody's net cash flow divided by the starting debt service using the initial indicated interest rate.

Operating history: Estimating future performance without the benefit of any historical performance data is a difficult endeavor. Although the operation and management of single-family rental properties resemble the operation and management of multifamily rentals, the geographic dispersion of individual single-family properties could result in higher operating costs than for multifamily properties. Additionally, the unique features, appliances and building materials of a particular home make renovation, maintenance and marketing more complex than for a typical multifamily setting. In our cash flow analysis, we raised our expense assumptions to account for our concern about the operator's efficiency.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

UP

Moody's would consider upgrading the transaction or some of its tranches if, for example, properties underlying the portfolio were to appreciate substantially and the property conditions were to remain well maintained.

DOWN

Moody's would consider downgrading the transaction if the transaction were to breach its Debt yield trigger. Additionally, breaches of certain loan covenants could lead to an event of default in the transaction and, if unremedied, a downgrade. Moody's will also monitor the transaction's portfolio mix for any unexpected changes. Unexpected negative changes could result from unusual patterns in the properties that are released by a sponsor as contemplated by the transaction documents. Also, where available, changes in rent renewal and lease turnover rates and time to re-rent could indicate performance issues.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Single-Family Rental Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1214103. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1321967.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

