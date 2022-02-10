Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Stonebriar's first deal of 2022

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional
ratings to the Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2022-1,
Class A-1, Class A-2, Class A-3,
Class B, Class C, Class D, Class E, and Class
F (Series 2022-1 notes or the notes) to be issued by SCF Equipment
Leasing 2022-1 LLC and SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2022-1
Limited Partnership. Stonebriar Commercial Finance LLC (Stonebriar)
along with its Canadian counterpart - Stonebriar Commercial Finance
Canada Inc. (Stonebriar Canada) are the originators and Stonebriar
alone will be the servicer of the assets backing this transaction.
The issuers are wholly-owned, limited purpose subsidiaries
of Stonebriar and Stonebriar Canada. The assets in the pool will
consist of loan and lease contracts, secured primarily by marine
vessels, railcars, and manufacturing equipment. Stonebriar
was founded in 2015 and is led by a management team with an average of
over 25 years of experience in equipment financing.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: SCF Equipment Leasing 2022-1 LLC/SCF Equipment Leasing
Canada 2022-1 Limited Partnership
Class A-1 Notes, Assigned (P)P-1 (sf)
Class A-2 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class A-3 Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class B Notes, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
Class C Notes, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Class D Notes, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
Class E Notes, Assigned (P)Ba2 (sf)
Class F Notes, Assigned (P)B2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The provisional ratings are based on; (1) the experience of Stonebriar's
management team and the company as servicer; (2) U.S.
Bank National Association (long-term deposits Aa2/ long-term
CR assessment Aa3(cr), short-term deposits P-1,
BCA a1) as backup servicer for the contracts; (3) the weak credit
quality and concentration of the obligors backing the loans and leases
in the pool; (4) the assessed value of the collateral backing the
loans and leases in the pool; (5) the credit enhancement, including
overcollateralization, excess spread and reserve account and (6)
the sequential pay structure. We also considered sensitivities
to various factors such as default rates and recovery rates in our analysis.
Additionally, we base our (P)P-1 (sf) rating of the Class
A-1 notes on the cash flows that we expect the underlying receivables
to generate during the collection periods prior to the Class A-1
notes' legal final maturity date on March 13, 2023.
At closing the Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D,
Class E and Class F notes benefit from 30.0%, 21.0%,
17.3%, 11.3%, 9.5%
and 6.5% of hard credit enhancement, respectively.
Hard credit enhancement for the notes consists of a combination of initial
overcollateralization of 4.00% which will build to a target
of 8.00% of the outstanding pool balance with a floor of
5.00% of the initial pool balance, a 1.00%
fully funded reserve account with a floor of 1.00%,
and subordination. The notes will also benefit from excess spread.
The equipment loans and leases that will back the notes were extended
primarily to middle market obligors and are secured by various types of
equipment including marine vessels, railcars, manufacturing
and assembly equipment, and corporate aircraft.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Equipment Lease
and Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in August 2021 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1243607.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the ratings on the notes if levels of credit protection
are greater than necessary to protect investors against current expectations
of loss. Moody's updated expectations of loss may be better than
its original expectations because of lower frequency of default by the
underlying obligors or lower than expected depreciation in the value of
the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment. As
the primary drivers of performance, positive changes in the US macro
economy and the performance of various sectors where the obligors operate
could also affect the ratings.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit protection are insufficient
to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio losses.
Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as a result of a
higher number of obligor defaults or greater than expected deterioration
in the value of the equipment that secure the obligor's promise of payment.
Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include
poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties,
inadequate transaction governance and fraud. Additionally,
Moody's could downgrade the Class A-1 short term rating following
a significant slowdown in principal collections that could result from,
among other reasons, high delinquencies or a servicer disruption
that impacts obligor's payments.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1317765.
In rating this transaction, Moody's CDOROM™ is used to model
the expected loss for each tranche. Moody's CDOROM™
is a Monte Carlo simulation tool which takes each underlying asset default
probability as input. Each underlying asset default behavior is
then modeled individually with a standard multi-factor model incorporating
both intra- and inter-industry correlation. The correlation
structure is based on a Gaussian copula. Each Monte Carlo scenario
simulates defaults and if applicable, recovery rates, to derive
losses on a portfolio. For a synthetic transaction, the model
then allocates losses to the tranches in reverse order of priority to
derive the loss on the tranches. By repeating this process and
averaging over the number of simulations, Moody's can derive
the expected loss on the tranches. For a cash transaction,
the portfolio loss, or default, distribution produced by Moody's
CDOROM™ may be input into a separate cash flow model in accordance
with its priority of payment to determine each tranche's expected
loss.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Aron Bergman
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Giyora Eiger
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653