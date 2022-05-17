Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Ulisses Finance No. 3 a Portuguese Auto Loan ABS to be issued by TAGUS-Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos, S.A.

EUR 200 million ABS Notes provisionally rated, relating to a portfolio of Portuguese auto loans

Madrid, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned the following provisional ratings to notes to be issued by TAGUS-Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos, S.A. (the "Issuer"):

....EUR 168.0M Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2039, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 8.0M Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2039, Assigned (P)A1 (sf)

....EUR 12.0M Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2039, Assigned (P)Baa1 (sf)

....EUR 6.0M Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2039, Assigned (P)Ba1 (sf)

....EUR 5.0M Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2039, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)

....EUR 1.0M Class F Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due June 2039, Assigned (P)B1 (sf)

Moody's has not assigned a rating to the Class G Floating Rate Notes and Class Z Notes due June 2039 amounting in total to EUR 3.0M.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is a one year revolving cash securitisation of auto loans originated by 321 Credito IFIC S.A ("321C", NR). 321C is a Portuguese specialized lending company 100% owned by Banco CTT (N.R.).

As of 31st of March 2022, the pool consisted of 17,855 loans with a weighted average seasoning of 1.4 years, and a total outstanding balance of approximately EUR 200 million. The weighted average remaining maturity of the loans is 86.5 months. The securitised portfolio is highly granular, with top 10 borrower concentration at 0.27% and the portfolio weighted average interest rate is 8.3%. The portfolio is collateralised by 100% used cars.

We have received a breakdown of vehicles by engine type. A high percentage of the portfolio (85.7%) are Diesel cars with a weighted average car age of 8 years.

According to Moody's, the transaction benefits from credit strengths such as (i) the granularity of the portfolio, (ii) the strong excess spread-trapping mechanism through a 3 months artificial write off mechanism, (iii) the high average interest rate of 8.3%, (iv) very good performance track record of the previous transaction Ulisses Finance No. 1, (v) Servdebt, Capital Asset Management, S.A. (NR) appointed as back up servicer at closing and (vi) an interest rate swap agreement to mitigate interest rate risk provided by Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr)).

However, Moody's notes that the transaction features some credit weaknesses such as (i) a one year revolving structure which could increase performance volatility of the underlying portfolio, partially mitigated by early amortisation triggers, revolving criteria both on individual loan and portfolio level and the eligibility criteria for the portfolio, (ii) a complex structure including interest deferral triggers for junior notes, pro-rata payments on all classes of notes after the end of the revolving period, (iii) the high proportion of used cars 100% with a relatively high 95.4% weighted average LTV.

Moody's analysis focused, amongst other factors, on (1) an evaluation of the underlying portfolio of receivables and the eligibility criteria; (2) the revolving structure of the transaction; (3) historical performance on defaults and recoveries from the Q1 2015 to Q4 2021 vintages provided on the originator's total book; (4) credit enhancement provided by excess spread and subordination; (5) the liquidity facility available for Classes A-F and the liquidity support available in the transaction by way of principal to pay interest for all classes and (6) the overall legal and structural integrity of the transaction.

MAIN MODEL ASSUMPTIONS

Moody's determined the portfolio lifetime expected defaults of 5.0%, expected recoveries of 30.0% and portfolio credit enhancement ("PCE") of 17.0%. The expected defaults and recoveries capture our expectations of performance considering the current economic outlook, while the PCE captures the loss we expect the portfolio to suffer in the event of a severe recession scenario. Expected defaults and PCE are parameters used by Moody's to calibrate its lognormal portfolio loss distribution curve and to associate a probability with each potential future loss scenario in our cash flow model to rate Auto and Consumer ABS.

Portfolio expected defaults of 5.0% are in line with Iberian Auto loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historical performance of the book of the originator, (ii) previous transactions used as a benchmark, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

Portfolio expected recoveries of 30.0% are in line with Iberian Auto loan ABS average and are based on Moody's assessment of the lifetime expectation for the pool taking into account (i) historical performance of the book of the originator, (ii) benchmark transactions, and (iii) other qualitative considerations.

PCE of 17.0% is in line with Iberian Auto loan ABS average and is based on Moody's assessment of the pool taking into account the relative ranking to the originators peers in the Iberian and EMEA consumer ABS market. The PCE level of 17.0% results in an implied coefficient of variation ("CoV") of approximately 61%.

ESG - Environmental considerations:

The public and political debate about the future of combustion engines and in particular diesel engines given the shift towards alternative fuel vehicles such as electric cars is being reflected in declining new diesel car registrations in several EMEA markets. This transaction has high exposure to diesel engines with Euro 5 emission standards and below. Vehicles with older or larger engines with elevated carbon dioxide emissions have a higher likelihood of obsolescence and their recovery values are more sensitive to changes in carbon emissions regulations and shifts in consumer demand. Additional scenario analysis has been factored into our rating assumptions for these segments.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS' published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1264141. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings of the notes would be (1) better than expected performance of the underlying collateral; (2) significant improvement in the credit quality of 321C; or (3) an improvement of Portugal's local currency country ceiling.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings would be (1) worse than expected performance of the underlying collateral; (2) deterioration in the credit quality of 321C; or (3) a deterioration of Portugal's local currency country ceiling.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

