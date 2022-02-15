Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Vertical Bridge wireless tower backed notes

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional
ratings to Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC's (Vertical Bridge) secured
tower revenue notes, Series 2022-1, class C-1
variable funding note (class C-1 VFN), class C-2-I
notes and class C-2-II notes (together, the 2022 notes),
to be issued by VB-S1 Issuer, LLC (the issuer). The
collateral backing the securitization is a pool of 3,526 wireless
tower sites and related leases. The tower sites are leased to a
variety of users, primarily major wireless telephony carriers.
The cash flows from those tenant leases will be used to repay the Series
2022-1 securities. As of 30 November 2021, the tower
pool, including 878 tower sites to be add prior or shortly after
the closing date, had an annualized run rate net cash flow (ARRNCF)
of approximately $115.5 million.
Vertical Bridge will be the sponsor of the transaction. Vertical
Bridge Management, LLC, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary
of Vertical Bridge, will be the manager of the securitized assets.
The anticipated repayment date (ARD) for the class C-2-I
term notes will be in August 2027 and the final distribution date will
be in February 2052. The ARD for the class C-2-II
term notes will be in February 2032 and the final distribution date will
be in February 2057. The ARD for the class C-1 VFN will
be in February 2025 and the legal final distribution date will be in February
2052. The ARD for the class C-1 VFN may be extended for
up to two additional 1.25-year terms subject to satisfaction
of certain performance levels and other conditions.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: VB-S1 Issuer, LLC
Secured Tower Revenue Variable Funding Notes, Series 2022-1,
Class C-1 Notes, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2022-1, Class C-2-I
Notes, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2022-1, Class C-2-II
Notes, Assigned (P)A2 (sf)
To date, the issuer has issued three series of securities.
The Series 2022-1 will include two unrated class of notes,
class D notes and class F notes, and together with the class C-2-I
and class C-2-II notes will total $1,368 million.
The class C-1 VFN will have a maximum amount of $80 million.
The amount issued under the VFN will be zero on the closing date.
The issuer expects to use the proceeds of the issuance of the series 2022-1
to repay the Series 2018-1 notes, the series 2020-1
notes including applicable prepayment cosideration, to pay transaction
fees and expenses, and for other general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of the 2022 notes are based on (1) Moody's assessed cumulative
loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio of the 2022 notes, while
factoring in the capital structure of the 2022 notes including the sequential
timing of the ARDs which allow for paydown of the 2022 notes to commence
in three or five and a half years, if the issuer is unable to extend
the class C-1 VFN or refinance the class C-2-I notes
and/or class C-1 VFN on August 2027, (2) the high quality
of the underlying wireless tower pool and associated leases, of
which around 86% of the annualized-run-rate-revenue
(ARRR) comes from wireless telephony/data tenants, (3) the strength
of the transaction structure, including the proposed addition of
a class C leverage ratio trigger that will provide additional protection
should transaction's cash flows decline, the benefit of mortgages
on the tower sites securing the 2022 notes and the draw conditions of
the class C-1 VFN, (4) the ability, experience and
expertise of the Vertical Bridge management team and Vertical Bridge Management,
LLC's as the manager of the wireless towers in the securitization
pool, and (5) the role of Midland Loan Services (Midland),
a division of PNC Bank, N.A (Aa3/A2 stable, a2),
as the servicer of the 2022 notes.
In determining the assigned ratings, Moody's supplemented
the main quantitative and CLTV analysis with additional sensitivity analyses
and considerations for factors such as structural features. For
instance, we qualitatively considered the strength of the class
C leverage ratio trigger. Based on the trigger, if the class
C leverage ratio is greater than 9.0x ARRNCF, excess cash
flows will be used to paydown the class C notes including the 2022 notes
until the leverage ratio declines below 9.0x. The issuer
may optionally cure the trigger by prepaying the class C notes and/or
by adding additional tower sites.
In determining the CLTV ratio of the 2022 notes, Moody's assessed
the present value of the net cash flow the tower pool will likely generate
from space licenses (leases) on the towers, which it then used to
calculate the CLTV ratio for each rated tranche. In deriving the
value, Moody's considered various discount rate scenarios including
lower discount rates compared to some prior transactions, and the
strong and stable net revenue growth of the assets in the transaction
in the past several years, including during the pandemic.
In about three and a half years, the transaction's ARRNCF grew by
about 5.7% compounded annual growth rate. Moody's
modeled values of the scenarios that primarily include those, ranged
from around $1.437 billion to $1.456 billion,
resulting in CLTV ratios for the 2022 notes ranging from around 64.7%
to 63.4%. The assumptions Moody's applied to arrive
at the value are listed below. The CLTV ratio for a particular
class of securities reflects the loan-to-value ratio of
the combined original principal balance of all the securities that rank
pari-passu to a specific class and the combined original principal
balance of all the classes that are senior to it.
By the closing date, or up to 30 days thereafter, Vertical
Bridge expects to add 878 tower sites to the underlying pool. Our
analysis is based on a pool that includes those sites. If Vertical
Bridge fails to add the tower sites by the closing date, the issuer
will deposit around $243 million, the prorated share of the
878 tower sites in the overall series 2022-1 notes, into
an escrow account and an additional estimated amount of approximately
$1 million into an interest escrow account. If within 30
days after closing Vertical Bridge fails to add the 878 tower sites:
(1) amount on deposit in the escrow account will be used to prepay a portion
of the series 2022-1 notes, on a pro rata basis regardless
of class, plus all accrued and unpaid interest, and (2) the
pool backing the remaining series 2022-1 notes will include the
tower sites currently owned by the issuer's subsidiaries.
As of 30 November 2021, the existing tower pool had an ARRNCF of
approximately $95 million.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Wireless Tower Securitizations
Methodology" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227872.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The following are the key assumptions Moody's used in its quantitative
analysis:
(1) Revenue growth: Moody's assumed two sources of revenue growth
for wireless telephony/data: 1) lease escalators were assumed to
be fixed at 2.6% until year ten, 2.4%
for years 11-15, 2.3% for years 16-20,
and 2.0% thereafter, and 2) organic revenue growth
resulting in an incremental increase in revenue of about 2.4%
per annum for the next five years.
Moody's assumed that revenues from broadcasting (around 10% of
the ARRR) would either decline continuously over a 15-year period
to around 70% of current levels or remain at current levels and
that other sources of revenue (such as paging, Land Mobile Radio-Specialized
Mobile Radio) would decline to zero based on a triangular distribution
ranging from five to ten years.
(2) Probability of default of wireless telephony/data tenants using the
actual ratings of rated tenant or a credit estimate and assuming low speculative
grade rating for unrated tenants.
(3) Recovery upon wireless telephony/data tenant default: Moody's
assumed these recoveries would be zero in the year following the default,
and rise to 80% for large carriers, and to 50% or
80% for small carriers, of pre-default revenues over
the two years after the default.
(4) Operating expenses ranging from 17% to 26% of revenue
based on a triangular distribution.
(5) Management fee: The management fee and successor management
fee are set at 4.5% of revenue. In deriving the Moody's
assessed value, we assumed a 5% management fee for the transaction.
(6) Maintenance capital expenditures: Moody's assumed that these
expenditures would be $550 per tower per annum and would increase
by 2% to 4% every year.
(7) A discount rate applied to the net cash flow based on a triangular
distribution anchored between 7.5% and 12.0%.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating are (1) sustained
revenue growth significantly greater than our forecast and (2) significant
improvement in the credit quality of the tenants leasing space on the
towers.
Down
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating are (1) revenue growth
that is materially below our initial expectations, (2) the emergence
of competing technologies that could obviate the need for wireless towers
and adversely affect future lease revenues and (3) significant decline
in the credit quality of the tenants leasing space on the towers.
Other reasons for worse-than-expected transaction performance
could include poor management of the tower pool or error on the part of
transaction parties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1318432.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's uses a range of discount
rates to calculate its assessed collateral value by averaging the simulated
cash flows. As a second step, Moody's calculates the cumulative
loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for each rated instrument,
where "cumulative loan" for a particular instrument refers to the aggregate
size of that instrument and the more senior instruments, and "value"
refers to Moody's assessed collateral value. Moody's
then uses the CLTV ratio to obtain a "model-indicated" assessment
for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Giyora Eiger
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Ramallo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653