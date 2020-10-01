Moody's assigns provisional ratings to World Omni Automobile Lease Securitization Trust 2020-B notes

Approximately $802 million of asset-backed securities rated
New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned provisional ratings to the notes
to be issued by World Omni Automobile Lease Securitization Trust 2020-B
(WOLS 2020-B). This is the second auto lease transaction
of the year for World Omni Financial Corporation (World Omni, unrated).
The notes will be backed by a pool of closed-end retail automobile
leases originated by World Omni, who is also the servicer and administrator
for the transaction.
Issuer: World Omni Automobile Lease Securitization Trust 2020-B
Class A-1 Asset-Backed Notes, Assigned (P)P-1
(sf)
Class A-2a Asset-Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class A-2b Asset-Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class A-3 Asset-Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class A-4 Asset-Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Class B Asset-Backed Notes, Assigned (P)Aa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings are based on the quality of the underlying collateral and
its expected performance, the strength of the capital structure,
and the experience and expertise of World Omni as the servicer.
Moody's expected median cumulative net credit loss expectation for WOLS
2020-B is 0.90% and the total loss at a Aaa stress
on the collateral is 23.50% (including 4.50%
credit loss and 19.00% residual value loss at a Aaa stress).
Moody's based its cumulative net credit loss expectation and total
loss at a Aaa stress on an analysis of the quality of the underlying collateral;
the historical credit loss and residual value performance of similar collateral,
including securitization performance and managed portfolio performance;
the ability of World Omni to perform the servicing functions; and
current expectations for the macroeconomic environment during the life
of the transaction.
At closing, the Class A notes and Class B notes are expected to
benefit from 19.60% and 16.00% of hard credit
enhancement, respectively. Hard credit enhancement for the
notes consists of a combination of overcollateralization, non-declining
reserve account and subordination, except for the Class B notes,
which do not benefit from subordination. The notes may also benefit
from excess spread.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. Specifically, for auto loan ABS, loan performance
will weaken due to an the unprecedented spike in the unemployment rate
that may limit the borrower's income and their ability to service debt.
The softening of used vehicle prices due to lower demand will reduce recoveries
on defaulted auto loans, also a credit negative. Furthermore,
borrower assistance programs to affected borrowers, such as extensions,
may adversely impact scheduled cash flows to bondholders. As a
result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global
Approach to Rating Auto Loan- and Lease-Backed ABS" published
in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1236186.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected. Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Moody's could upgrade the Class B notes if levels of credit enhancement
are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations
of portfolio losses. Losses could decline from Moody's original
expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation
in the value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job market and the market
for used vehicles. Other reasons for better-than-expected
performance include changes to servicing practices that enhance collections
or refinancing opportunities that result in prepayments.
Down
Moody's could downgrade the notes if levels of credit enhancement are
insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of portfolio
losses. Losses could rise above Moody's original expectations as
a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the
value of the vehicles securing an obligor's promise of payment.
Portfolio losses also depend greatly on the US job market and the market
for used vehicles. Other reasons for worse-than-expected
performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction
parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud. Additionally,
Moody's could downgrade the Class A-1 short-term rating
following a significant slowdown in principal collections that could result
from, among other things, high delinquencies or a servicer
disruption that impacts obligor's payments. In our analysis of
the Class A-1 money market tranche, we applied incremental
stresses to our typical cash flow assumptions in consideration of a likely
slowdown in borrower payments brought on by the economic impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Moody's could downgrade
the Class A-1 short-term rating following a significant
slowdown in principal collections that could result from, among
other things, high delinquencies or a servicer disruption that impacts
obligor's payments.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1246900.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
