Moody's assigns provisional ratings to eighteen CMBS classes of BANK 2020-BNK28

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned provisional ratings to eighteen classes of CMBS securities,
issued by BANK 2020-BNK28, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2020-BNK28:
Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-3-1**, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-2**, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3-X1****, Assigned (P)Aaa
(sf)
Cl. A-3-X2****, Assigned (P)Aaa
(sf)
Cl. A-4-1**, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-2**, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4-X1****, Assigned (P)Aaa
(sf)
Cl. A-4-X2****, Assigned (P)Aaa
(sf)
Cl. A-S-1**, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-S-2**, Assigned (P)Aa1 (sf)
Cl. A-S-X1****, Assigned (P)Aa1
(sf)
Cl. A-S-X2****, Assigned (P)Aa1
(sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
** Reflects exchangeable classes
**** Reflects interest-only and exchangeable classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Certificates are collateralized by 54 loans secured by 92 properties.
The ratings are based on the collateral and the structure of the transaction
and the following Structured Credit Assessments:
› We assigned an investment-grade SCA of aaa (sca.pd)
to the Heritage Park Apartments loan, which represents 5.6%
of the pool balance. The loan is secured by the borrower's
fee simple interest in a Class B garden style multifamily complex comprising
508 units situated proximate to Silicon Valley in Sunnyvale, CA.
› We assigned an investment-grade SCA of aaa (sca.pd)
to the 19 West 34th Street loan, which represents approximately
4.9% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by
the borrower's fee simple interest in a mixed use office, but mostly
retail 247,460 SF property located along 34th street in New York,
NY.
› We assigned an investment-grade SCA of aaa (sca.pd)
to the 754-768 Brady Owners Corp. loan, which represents
2.1% of the pool balance. The loan is secured by
the borrower's fee simple interest in a cooperative multifamily property
located in the Bronx, NY.
Additionally, the pool contains 16 cooperative loans (6.2%
of the pool balance) that are too small to assign an investment-grade
SCA, but have a Moody's LTV ratio consistent with investment-grade
quality.
Moody's approach to rating CMBS deals combines both commercial real estate
and structured finance analysis. Based on commercial real estate
analysis, Moody's determines the credit quality of each mortgage
loan and calculates an expected loss on a loan specific basis.
Under structured finance, the credit enhancement for each certificate
typically depends on the expected frequency, severity, and
timing of future losses. Moody's also considers a range of qualitative
issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity
of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's LTV
ratio.
The Moody's Actual DSCR of 3.00x (2.04x excluding SCAs)
is significantly better than the four quarters ending Q3 2020 conduit/fusion
transaction average of 2.05x (1.85 excluding SCAs),
and is better than most other conduit/fusion transactions rated by Moody's
during the second and third quarters of 2020. The Moody's Stressed
DSCR of 1.30x (0.87x excluding SCAs) is better than the
the four quarters ending Q3 2020 conduit/fusion transaction average of
0.98x, but excluding SCAs is in line with the 0.89x
four quarter Q3 2020 average excluding SCAs.
The pooled trust loan balance of $720.2 million represents
a Moody's LTV ratio of 102.9% (118.4% excluding
SCAs) which is better than the trailing four quarters ending Q3 2020 conduit/fusion
transaction average of 109.8% (but in line with the average
of 117.4% excluding SCAs) and better than most pools securitized
during the second and third quarters of 2020. There are fifteen
loans in the pool, all investment grade like coops structured with
additional debt in the form of subordinate debt. With the additional
debt, the Moody's total debt LTV ratio rises to 103.0%
(118.4% excluding SCAs).
Moody's also considers both loan level diversity and property level diversity
when selecting a ratings approach. With respect to loan level diversity,
the pool's loan level Herfindahl score is 20.2 (15.3 excluding
SCAs). The transaction loan level diversity profile is worse than
Moody's-rated transactions during the prior four quarters,
which averaged 27.1. With respect to property level diversity,
the pool's property level Herfindahl score is 26.3 (20.8
excluding SCAs) is significantly below the trailing four quarters ending
Q3 2020 transaction average score of 34.3.
Notable strengths of the transaction include: having nineteen loans
(19.5% of the pool balance) assigned an investment-grade
(SCA) or investment grade like treatement, market composition,
Moody's weighted average grade, strong multifamily share,
and low weighted average interest rate.
Notable concerns of the transaction include: effects of coronavirus,
full-term IO profile, and low loan and pool diversity.
Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and
considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment.
The factors considered include property age, quality of construction,
location, market, and tenancy. The pool's weighted
average property quality grade is 2.01 (2.00 excluding SCAs),
which is in line with the trailing four quarters ending Q3 2020 conduit
average of 2.05 and significantly better than the 2019 average
of 2.35.
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except exchangeable
classes, interest-only and exchangeable classes, and
interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion
CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187.
The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes and interest-only
and exchangeable classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/
Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *),
exchangeable classes (indicated by the **), and interest-only
and exchangeable classes (indicated by the ****).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's analysis of credit enhancement levels for conduit deals is driven
by property type, Moody's actual and stressed DSCR, and Moody's
property quality grade (which reflects the capitalization rate Moody's
uses to estimate Moody's value). Moody's fuses the conduit results
with the results of its analysis of investment-grade structured
credit assessed loans and any conduit loan that represents 10%
or greater of the current pool balance.
Moody's analysis considers the following inputs to calculate the
proposed IO rating based on the published methodology: original
and current bond ratings and credit estimates; original and current
bond balances grossed up for losses for all bonds the IO(s) reference(s)
within the transaction; and IO type corresponding to an IO type as
defined in the published methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated.
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan
paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance
or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a
downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance
of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses
from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate
from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244915.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Samuel Ukrainsky
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Gregory Ingaglio
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653