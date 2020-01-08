Moody's assigns provisional ratings to eleven classes of GSMS 2020-DUNE

$219.1 million of structured securities affected
New York, January 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned provisional ratings to eleven classes of CMBS securities,
issued by GS Mortgage Securities Corporation Trust 2020-DUNE,
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2020-DUNE:
Cl. A**, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-CP*, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. X-FP*, Assigned (P)Baa2 (sf)
Cl. B, Assigned (P)Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Cl. D, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
Cl. E, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf)
Cl. F, Assigned (P)B3 (sf)
Cl. A-Y**, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-Z**, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-IO****, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
** Reflects exchangeable classes
**** Reflects interest-only and exchangable classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The certificates are collateralized by a single loan backed by fee simple
interests in 17 extended stay, full-, limited-,
and select-service hotels. The borrowers underlying the
mortgage are five special-purpose bankruptcy-remote entities,
each of which is indirectly owned and controlled by Dune Real Estate Partners
IV LLC. Our ratings are based on the credit quality of the loans
and the strength of the securitization structure.
Moody's approach to rating this transaction involved an application of
Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower
CMBS, Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities, and Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities.
The rating approach for securities backed by a single loan compares the
credit risk inherent in the underlying collateral with the credit protection
offered by the structure. The structure's credit enhancement is
quantified by the maximum deterioration in property value that the securities
are able to withstand under various stress scenarios without causing an
increase in the expected loss for various rating levels. In assigning
single borrower ratings, we also consider a range of qualitative
issues as well as the transaction's structural and legal aspects.
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by the DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of
loss upon a default, which is largely driven by the LTV ratio.
The first mortgage balance of $258,000,000 represents
a Moody's LTV of 126.6%. The Moody's
first mortgage actual DSCR is 2.06X and Moody's first mortgage
actual stressed DSCR is 0.95X.
Loan collateral is comprised of the borrower's fee simple interests
in 17 full- and limited-service hotel properties.
The portfolio contains a total of 2,086 guestrooms located across
nine states. The largest state concentration is Florida,
with three properties totaling 468 keys and representing 20.8%
of the ALA and 19.8% of the TTM net cash flow. The
largest hotel, Louisville Marriott East, represents 14.0%
of the ALA.
Notable strengths of the transaction include: brand affiliation,
major markets, portfolio diversity, capital investment,
and acquisition financing.
Notable credit challenges of the transaction include: new supply
for select markets, property type performance volatility,
the loan's floating-rate and interest-only mortgage
loan profile, and credit negative legal features.
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except exchangeable
classes, interest-only and exchangable classes, and
interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan
and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017.
The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes and interest-only
and exchangable classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and
Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's
Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities"
published in February 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the
top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only
(indicated by the *), exchangeable classes (indicated by the
**), and interest-only and exchangeable classes (indicated
by the ****). Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's approach for single borrower and large loan multi-borrower
transactions evaluates credit enhancement levels based on an aggregation
of adjusted loan level proceeds derived from our Moody's loan level LTV
ratios. Major adjustments to determining proceeds include leverage,
loan structure, and property type. These aggregated proceeds
are then further adjusted for any pooling benefits associated with loan
level diversity, other concentrations and correlations.
Moody's analysis considers the following inputs to calculate the proposed
IO rating based on the published methodology: original and current
bond ratings and credit estimates; original and current bond balances
grossed up for losses for all bonds the IO(s) reference(s) within the
transaction; and IO type corresponding to an IO type as defined in
the published methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated.
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan
pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance
or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a
downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance
of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses
from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1205274.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
