Rating Action:

Moody's assigns provisional ratings to first securitization of a dark fiber network sponsored by SummitIG

03 Dec 2020

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional ratings to Summit Infrastructure Group, Inc.'s (SummitIG) Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2020-1, Class A-1 variable funding notes (Class A-1 VFN), Class A-2 notes, and Class B notes (together, the Series 2020-1 notes), to be issued by Summit Issuer, LLC, Series 2020-1 (the issuer). As of transaction closing, the assets backing the Series 2020-1 notes will consist of a dark fiber network primarily located in Northern Virginia (NoVA) and related customer contracts, dark fiber underlying rights agreements, and certain equipment. This transaction will be the first securitization backed exclusively by dark fiber assets, and SummitIG's inaugural securitization.

SummitIG will be the sponsor of the transaction and the manager of the securitized assets. SummitIG is currently the largest owner and operator of dark fiber communications infrastructure in NoVA. As the largest internet exchange, NoVA has become the largest data center market in the world with hyperscale cloud providers, carriers and data center operators rapidly developing new infrastructure in the area to keep up with growing demand.

The anticipated repayment date (ARD) for the Series 2020-1, Class A-2 term notes and Class B term notes will be in December 2025, and the legal final maturity date will be in December 2050. The ARD for the Series 2020-1, Class A-1 VFN, will be in December 2023 and the legal final maturity date will be in December 2050.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Summit Issuer, LLC, Series 2020-1

Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Variable Funding Notes, Series 2020-1, Class A-1, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2020-1, Class A-2, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)

Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2020-1, Class B, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The provisional ratings of the notes are based on (1) Moody's assessed cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratios for each class of notes, (2) the high quality of the dark fiber network and its geographic location, (3) the strong contractual cash flows that come from high credit quality customers, (4) the strength of the transaction structure, (5) the ability, experience and expertise of SummitIG as the manager of the dark fiber network and related customer contracts in the pool to be securitized, and (6) the role of KeyBank National Association (KeyBank; Aa3/A3 stable, a3) as the servicer and administrator of the collateral following the occurrence of certain events and the role of Wilmington Trust, National Association (Aa3/A3 stable, a2) as verification agent.

The assets will include (1) dense dark fiber communication infrastructure in NoVA consisting of high density polyethylene (HDPE) conduit, fiber optic cables, fiber optic splicing and distribution closures, manholes and handholes, regeneration locations and certain related equipment, (2) related leases or licenses (customer contracts) of fiber pairs to telecom carriers, cloud providers, data center operators and other enterprise companies, and (3) dark fiber underlying rights agreements, including license agreements entered into with public utilities or municipal authorities, other franchise license agreements with private enterprises, and deeds of easement from private land owners. The issuer, through its subsidiaries, designed and built the dark fiber network, and will own, manage and operate it.

The contracts give the customers the right to connect to the fiber pairs. The cash flows generated by the dark fiber assets through the customer contracts will be used to repay the securities.

As of 30 September 2020, the pool to be securitized consisted of around 6,168 fiber pairs associated with the dark fiber communications network. About 75% of the annualized run rate recurring revenue (ARRRR) generated from the dark fiber network is on unique or differentiated routes in the NOVA data infrastructure ecosystem. The other 25% of the ARRRR comes from a long haul network which leverages the NoVA network, which includes a long haul route to Richmond/Petersburg and indefeasible rights of use to long haul routes to Virginia Beach. The network consists of 589 dark fiber route miles of metro and regional long haul fiber networks along unique corridors. The fiber optic cables are installed in 594 conduit route miles of underground conduit, with excess conduits available throughout the dark fiber network. The dark fiber network connects around 100 data centers and enterprise buildings including all of the major data center locations in NoVA.

As of 30 September 2020, the network generated ARRRR of around $21.8 million, including annualized booked but not billed revenue attributable to customer contracts that were executed but not yet cashflowing. Around 61% of the ARRRR comes from contacts with large customers that have investment grade ratings or credit estimates from Moody's, including the hyperscale cloud providers. The pool contained 89 obligors of which 41% are cloud providers and 37% are carriers, by ARRRR.

In determining the provisional ratings on the Series 2020-1 notes, Moody's assessed the net present value of the net cash flows the dark fiber network will generate from the customer contracts on the dark fiber network (Moody's assessed value) to calculate the cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for each rated tranche. Moody's assessed value for the network is approximately $169 million (including booked but not billed revenue, and no draws on the prefunding account and the Class A-1 VFN). The Class A-2 term notes have a CLTV ratio of approximately 61.0% and the Class B term notes have a CLTV ratio of approximately 70.4%. The CLTV ratio reflects the loan-to-value ratio of the combined amounts of each class of notes and the classes that are senior to it. Moody's also assessed the value of the network assuming a full draw on the prefunding account and the Class A-1 VFN.

Interest payments on the Class C notes will be fully subordinated to principal payments on the Class A notes and Class B notes when the notes are amortizing, except after an event of default. Moody's factored into its CLTV analysis, the subordination of the interest on the Class C notes by adding to Moody's assessed value the present value of the expected interest payments on the Class C notes after the ARD for a certain period of time.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Wireless Tower Securitizations Methodology" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227872. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following are the key assumptions Moody's used in its quantitative analysis:

(1) Revenue growth for the dark fiber asset pool, which is comprised of (1) organic revenue growth resulting in an incremental increase in revenue of 5% to 9% per year for the first five years after transaction closing, and 0% thereafter and (2) annual contract escalators fixed at 0.50% until year five, and 0% thereafter.

(2) Probability of default of customers using the actual ratings or credit estimates of customers, or a rating of B3 for unrated customers.

(3) Recoveries following a customer default of 0% in the year following the default, and rising to 80%, of pre-default revenues.

(4) Operating expenses ranging from 23% to 30% of revenue based on a triangular distribution.

(5) A management fee of 5.0% of revenue, which should be sufficient, in our opinion, to attract a replacement manager.

(6) A discount rate applied to the net cash flow based on a triangular distribution anchored between 8.5% and 13.0%.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating are (1) sustained revenue growth that is significantly greater than our initial expectations and (2) significant improvement in the credit quality of the customers leasing or licensing fiber pairs within the dark fiber network.

Down

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating are (1) revenue growth that is materially below our initial expectations, (2) a significant decline in the credit quality of the customers leasing or licensing fiber pairs within the dark fiber network, and (3) the emergence of competing technologies that could obviate the need for the dark fiber network and adversely affect the network's value and revenue. Other reasons for worse-than-expected transaction performance could include poor management of the network or error on the part of transaction parties.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1255962.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's uses a range of discount rates to calculate its assessed collateral value by averaging the simulated cash flows. As a second step, Moody's calculates the cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for each rated instrument, where "cumulative loan" for a particular instrument refers to the aggregate size of that instrument and the more senior instruments, and "value" refers to Moody's assessed collateral value. Moody's then uses the CLTV ratio to obtain a "model-indicated" assessment for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tracy Rice
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Karen Ramallo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

