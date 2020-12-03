Moody's assigns provisional ratings to first securitization of a dark fiber network sponsored by SummitIG

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned provisional
ratings to Summit Infrastructure Group, Inc.'s (SummitIG)
Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2020-1,
Class A-1 variable funding notes (Class A-1 VFN),
Class A-2 notes, and Class B notes (together, the Series
2020-1 notes), to be issued by Summit Issuer, LLC,
Series 2020-1 (the issuer). As of transaction closing,
the assets backing the Series 2020-1 notes will consist of a dark
fiber network primarily located in Northern Virginia (NoVA) and related
customer contracts, dark fiber underlying rights agreements,
and certain equipment. This transaction will be the first securitization
backed exclusively by dark fiber assets, and SummitIG's inaugural
securitization.
SummitIG will be the sponsor of the transaction and the manager of the
securitized assets. SummitIG is currently the largest owner and
operator of dark fiber communications infrastructure in NoVA. As
the largest internet exchange, NoVA has become the largest data
center market in the world with hyperscale cloud providers, carriers
and data center operators rapidly developing new infrastructure in the
area to keep up with growing demand.
The anticipated repayment date (ARD) for the Series 2020-1,
Class A-2 term notes and Class B term notes will be in December
2025, and the legal final maturity date will be in December 2050.
The ARD for the Series 2020-1, Class A-1 VFN,
will be in December 2023 and the legal final maturity date will be in
December 2050.
The complete rating actions are as follows:
Issuer: Summit Issuer, LLC, Series 2020-1
Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Variable Funding Notes, Series
2020-1, Class A-1, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2020-1,
Class A-2, Assigned (P)A3 (sf)
Secured Dark Fiber Network Revenue Notes, Series 2020-1,
Class B, Assigned (P)Baa3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The provisional ratings of the notes are based on (1) Moody's assessed
cumulative loan-to-value (CLTV) ratios for each class of
notes, (2) the high quality of the dark fiber network and its geographic
location, (3) the strong contractual cash flows that come from high
credit quality customers, (4) the strength of the transaction structure,
(5) the ability, experience and expertise of SummitIG as the manager
of the dark fiber network and related customer contracts in the pool to
be securitized, and (6) the role of KeyBank National Association
(KeyBank; Aa3/A3 stable, a3) as the servicer and administrator
of the collateral following the occurrence of certain events and the role
of Wilmington Trust, National Association (Aa3/A3 stable,
a2) as verification agent.
The assets will include (1) dense dark fiber communication infrastructure
in NoVA consisting of high density polyethylene (HDPE) conduit,
fiber optic cables, fiber optic splicing and distribution closures,
manholes and handholes, regeneration locations and certain related
equipment, (2) related leases or licenses (customer contracts) of
fiber pairs to telecom carriers, cloud providers, data center
operators and other enterprise companies, and (3) dark fiber underlying
rights agreements, including license agreements entered into with
public utilities or municipal authorities, other franchise license
agreements with private enterprises, and deeds of easement from
private land owners. The issuer, through its subsidiaries,
designed and built the dark fiber network, and will own, manage
and operate it.
The contracts give the customers the right to connect to the fiber pairs.
The cash flows generated by the dark fiber assets through the customer
contracts will be used to repay the securities.
As of 30 September 2020, the pool to be securitized consisted of
around 6,168 fiber pairs associated with the dark fiber communications
network. About 75% of the annualized run rate recurring
revenue (ARRRR) generated from the dark fiber network is on unique or
differentiated routes in the NOVA data infrastructure ecosystem.
The other 25% of the ARRRR comes from a long haul network which
leverages the NoVA network, which includes a long haul route to
Richmond/Petersburg and indefeasible rights of use to long haul routes
to Virginia Beach. The network consists of 589 dark fiber route
miles of metro and regional long haul fiber networks along unique corridors.
The fiber optic cables are installed in 594 conduit route miles of underground
conduit, with excess conduits available throughout the dark fiber
network. The dark fiber network connects around 100 data centers
and enterprise buildings including all of the major data center locations
in NoVA.
As of 30 September 2020, the network generated ARRRR of around $21.8
million, including annualized booked but not billed revenue attributable
to customer contracts that were executed but not yet cashflowing.
Around 61% of the ARRRR comes from contacts with large customers
that have investment grade ratings or credit estimates from Moody's,
including the hyperscale cloud providers. The pool contained 89
obligors of which 41% are cloud providers and 37% are carriers,
by ARRRR.
In determining the provisional ratings on the Series 2020-1 notes,
Moody's assessed the net present value of the net cash flows the dark
fiber network will generate from the customer contracts on the dark fiber
network (Moody's assessed value) to calculate the cumulative loan-to-value
(CLTV) ratio for each rated tranche. Moody's assessed value for
the network is approximately $169 million (including booked but
not billed revenue, and no draws on the prefunding account and the
Class A-1 VFN). The Class A-2 term notes have a CLTV
ratio of approximately 61.0% and the Class B term notes
have a CLTV ratio of approximately 70.4%. The CLTV
ratio reflects the loan-to-value ratio of the combined amounts
of each class of notes and the classes that are senior to it. Moody's
also assessed the value of the network assuming a full draw on the prefunding
account and the Class A-1 VFN.
Interest payments on the Class C notes will be fully subordinated to principal
payments on the Class A notes and Class B notes when the notes are amortizing,
except after an event of default. Moody's factored into its
CLTV analysis, the subordination of the interest on the Class C
notes by adding to Moody's assessed value the present value of the
expected interest payments on the Class C notes after the ARD for a certain
period of time.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from
the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Wireless Tower Securitizations
Methodology" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227872.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The following are the key assumptions Moody's used in its quantitative
analysis:
(1) Revenue growth for the dark fiber asset pool, which is comprised
of (1) organic revenue growth resulting in an incremental increase in
revenue of 5% to 9% per year for the first five years after
transaction closing, and 0% thereafter and (2) annual contract
escalators fixed at 0.50% until year five, and 0%
thereafter.
(2) Probability of default of customers using the actual ratings or credit
estimates of customers, or a rating of B3 for unrated customers.
(3) Recoveries following a customer default of 0% in the year following
the default, and rising to 80%, of pre-default
revenues.
(4) Operating expenses ranging from 23% to 30% of revenue
based on a triangular distribution.
(5) A management fee of 5.0% of revenue, which should
be sufficient, in our opinion, to attract a replacement manager.
(6) A discount rate applied to the net cash flow based on a triangular
distribution anchored between 8.5% and 13.0%.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Up
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the rating are (1) sustained
revenue growth that is significantly greater than our initial expectations
and (2) significant improvement in the credit quality of the customers
leasing or licensing fiber pairs within the dark fiber network.
Down
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the rating are (1) revenue growth
that is materially below our initial expectations, (2) a significant
decline in the credit quality of the customers leasing or licensing fiber
pairs within the dark fiber network, and (3) the emergence of competing
technologies that could obviate the need for the dark fiber network and
adversely affect the network's value and revenue. Other reasons
for worse-than-expected transaction performance could include
poor management of the network or error on the part of transaction parties.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1255962.
The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large
number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average
meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the
collateral characteristics. Moody's uses a range of discount
rates to calculate its assessed collateral value by averaging the simulated
cash flows. As a second step, Moody's calculates the cumulative
loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio for each rated instrument,
where "cumulative loan" for a particular instrument refers to the aggregate
size of that instrument and the more senior instruments, and "value"
refers to Moody's assessed collateral value. Moody's
then uses the CLTV ratio to obtain a "model-indicated" assessment
for each rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tracy Rice
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Ramallo
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653