Moody's assigns provisional ratings to four CMBS REMIC classes of FREMF 2020-K116 and three SPC class of Freddie Mac SPCs, Series K-116

Approximately $1.12 billion of structured securities affected
New York, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned provisional ratings to four classes
of CMBS securities (the "REMIC Classes"), issued by FREMF 2020-K116
Mortgage Trust, Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2020-K116 (the "REMIC Trust"):
Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. X1*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. X2-A*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Moody's Investors Service has also assigned provisional ratings,
consisting of Guaranteed and Underlying Ratings, to three classes
of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (the "SPC Classes"),
issued by Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-116 (the "SPC Trust"):
Cl. A-1, Assigned Guaranteed Rating (P)Aaa (sf);
Underlying Rating (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned Guaranteed Rating (P)Aaa (sf);
Underlying Rating (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. X1*, Assigned Guaranteed Rating (P)Aaa (sf);
Underlying Rating (P)Aaa (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
Each of the SPC Classes represents a pass-through interest in an
associated REMIC Class issued by the REMIC Trust. SPC Class A-1
represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class A-1,
SPC Class A-2 represents a pass-through interest in REMIC
Class A-2, and SPC Class X1 represents a pass-through
interest in REMIC Class X1.
As discussed below, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie
Mac") provides guarantees for the benefit of the SPC Classes. The
assigned Guaranteed Ratings consider the benefit, if any,
of the guarantees that Freddie Mac provides for the benefit of the SPC
Classes, while the Underlying Ratings represent Moody's assessment
of the SPC Classes' credit quality absent these guarantees.
The two stated trusts are interrelated given that the aggregate offered
certificate amount of $1,385,807,420 comprised
of $1,281,871,000 in offered SPC Classes and
$103,936,420 in offered REMIC Classes, equal
the underlying mortgage loan pool balance of $1,385,807,420.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The four rated REMIC Classes are collateralized by a pool of 67 fixed
rate loans secured by 68 multifamily and manufactured housing properties.
The ratings are based on the collateral and the structure of the transaction.
Of the four classes, one REMIC Class (Class X2-A) will be
offered to investors, while the remaining three classes (Class A-1,
Class A-2, and Class X1, or the "Underlying Guaranteed
Classes") will be acquired and guaranteed by Freddie Mac and subsequently
deposited into the SPC Trust to back the SPC Classes that will be offered
to investors.
In rating the four REMIC Classes, Moody's applied its CMBS ratings
methodology, which combines both commercial real estate and structured
finance analysis. Based on commercial real estate analysis,
Moody's determines the credit quality of each mortgage loan and calculates
an expected loss on a loan specific basis. In structured finance,
the credit enhancement for each certificate typically depends on the expected
frequency, severity, and timing of future losses. Moody's
also considers a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's
structural and legal aspects.
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity
of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's LTV
ratio.
The Moody's Actual DSCR of 1.36x (1.34x excluding SCAs)
is below the trailing four quarters ending Q2 2020 conduit transaction
average of 2.00x (1.77x excluding SCAs). The Moody's
Stressed DSCR using an 8.75% constant is 0.72x (0.72x
excluding SCAs), which is also below the trailing-four-quarters
ending Q2 2020 conduit transaction average of 0.96 x (0.91x
excluding SCAs).
The pooled trust loan balance of $1,385,807,420
represents a Moody's LTV ratio of 133.4% (133.8%
excluding SCAs), which is much greater than the trailing four quarters
ending Q2 2020 Conduit/Fusion transaction average of 111.1%
(116.5% excluding SCAs). In terms of leverage dispersion,
approximately 2.8% of the pool balance has an MLTV ratio
between 100% and 110%, 4.6% of the pool
between 110% and 120%, 32.8% of the
pool between 120% and 130%, 27.4% of
the pool between 130% and 140%, and 25.5%
of the pool between 140% and 150%.
Moody's also considers both loan level diversity and property level diversity
when selecting a ratings approach. With respect to loan level diversity,
the pool's loan level Herfindahl score of 33.2 (32.7 excluding
SCAs) is slightly higher than the average score of 32.1 (31.0
excluding SCAs) for conduit/fusion transactions rated by Moody's in the
trailing four quarters ending Q2 2020. With respect to property
level diversity, the pool's property level Herfindahl score is 33.2
(32.7 excluding SCAs), lower than the average score of 39.2
(39.0 excluding SCAs) for conduit/fusion transactions rated by
Moody's in the trailing four quarters ending Q2 2020.
Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and
considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment.
The factors considered include property age, quality of construction,
location, market, and tenancy. The pool's weighted
average property quality grade is 2.28 (2.28 excluding SCAs),
which is slightly worse than the average score of 2.16 (2.34
excluding SCAs) calculated across Moody's-rated multi-borrower
transactions in the trailing quarters ending Q2 2020.
The pool contains a concentration of loans with interest-only debt
service components. Nine loans (7.9% of the pool
balance), are structured with interest-only payment schedules
for the entire term of the loan. However, the pool's full-term
IO share is lower than that of trailing-four-quarters ending
Q2 2020 conduit average of 51.0%. Fifty-one
loans (86.2% of the pool balance) are structured with initial
interest-only periods followed by a period of amortization.
Notable strengths of the REMIC Trust transaction include: strong
occupancy rate profile, asset class composition, acquisition
financing profile and market composition.
Notable credit challenges of the REMIC Trust transaction include:
the pool's LTV dispersion, weak amortization profile, and
missing legal protections.
In rating the three SPC Classes, Moody's considered the repack nature
of the SPC Trust transaction structure, the credit quality of the
underlying collateral, and, other than with respect to the
Underlying Ratings, the guarantees that Freddie Mac provides for
the benefit of the SPC Classes.
Freddie Mac will acquire and guarantee (as described in the following
paragraph) the Underlying Guaranteed Classes (A-1, A-2,
and X1, issued by the REMIC Trust) and will subsequently deposit
these into the SPC Trust to back the offered SPC Classes. Furthermore,
Freddie Mac will also guarantee the SPC Classes themselves. Any
guarantee payments made by Freddie Mac on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes
will be passed through to the holders of the corresponding SPC Classes.
Moody's rates Freddie Mac's senior unsecured debt Aaa.
Under the transaction documents, Freddie Mac guarantees payments
on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes and the SPC Classes, including
(a) timely payment of interest, (b) payment of related principal
on the distribution date following the maturity date of each balloon mortgage
loan to the extent such principal would have been distributed to Class
A-1 and Class A-2, (c) realized losses and other fees/expenses
allocated to Class A-1 and Class A-2, and (d) ultimate
payment of principal by the final distribution date for Class A-1,
and Class A-2.
Moody's believes that the Freddie Mac guarantees that enhance SPC Class
A-1 and SPC Class A-2 support complete credit substitution
given the strong incentives for Freddie Mac to fulfill its guarantee obligations
under this transaction. The failure to fulfill its guarantee obligations
under this transaction would have negative credit implications for Freddie
Mac. As a result, the assigned Guaranteed Ratings on the
SPC Class A-1 and SPC Class A-2 are the higher of the support
provider's financial strength rating (Aaa, senior unsecured) and
the Underlying Rating of the SPC Classes absent Freddie Mac's guarantees.
Moody's notes that the Freddie Mac guarantees on the interest-only
SPC Class X1 do not provide additional enhancement. Freddie Mac's
guarantee does not cover any loss of yield on these interest-only
classes following a reduction of notional amount due to a reduction of
the principal balance of the REMIC Underlying Classes. Therefore,
SPC Class X1's assigned Guaranteed and Underlying Ratings reflect the
classes' underlying credit risk without credit for the guarantees.
Given the repack nature of the structure, SPC certificate holders
are exposed to the credit risk of the underlying SPC assets, namely,
the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. The SPC Trust will
contain separate pass-through pools, each designated as Pass-Through
Pool A-1, A-2, and, X1, and each
will hold a corresponding rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Class,
including REMIC Class A-1, REMIC Class A-2,
REMIC Class A-M, and REMIC Class X1, respectively.
All cash flows received by each of the Underlying Guaranteed Classes will
be applied to make pass-through payments to the corresponding SPC.
Repayment of the rated SPC Classes depends primarily on the performance
of the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes, as well as any
payments made by Freddie Mac pursuant to its guarantees.
The principal methodology used in rating all classes of FREMF 2020-K116
Mortgage Trust except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating
US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187.
The methodologies used in rating all guaranteed classes of Freddie Mac
Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-116
except guaranteed interest-only classes were "Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078.
The principal methodology used in rating all underlying classes of Freddie
Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-116
except underlying interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to
Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes of FREMF
2020-K116 Mortgage Trust were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian
Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
The methodologies used in rating guaranteed interest-only classes
of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-116 were "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution
Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed
Debts" published in May 2017 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078,
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
The methodologies used in rating underlying interest-only classes
of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-116 were "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities"
published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's analysis considers the following inputs to calculate the
proposed IO rating based on the published methodology: original
and current bond ratings and credit estimates; original and current
bond balances grossed up for losses for all bonds the IO(s) reference(s)
within the transaction; and IO type corresponding to an IO type as
defined in the published methodology.
Factors that would lead to a downgrade of the ratings:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated.
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan
pay downs or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance
or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a
downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance
of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses
from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate
from the current weak U.S. economic activity and a gradual
recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is
underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied
to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty
around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1245889
for FREMF 2020-K116 Mortgage Trust and on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1245897
for Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-116.
The analysis for REMIC Trust includes an assessment of collateral characteristics
and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of
expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments.
As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or
cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
In rating SPC Trust Moody's did not use any models, or loss
or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.
For REMIC Trust, Moody's quantitative analysis entails an
evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity
of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses
or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the
rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events
in such scenarios occurring.
For SPC Trust, Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations
in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Eun Choi
Senior Vice President
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Gregory Ingaglio
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
