Moody's assigns provisional ratings to four CMBS REMIC classes of FREMF 2022-K137 Mortgage Trust and three SPC classes of Freddie Mac SPCs, Series K-137

$978.1 million of structured securities affected
New York, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned provisional ratings
to four classes of CMBS securities (the "REMIC Classes"), issued
by FREMF 2022-K137 Mortgage Trust, Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2022-K137 (the "REMIC Trust"):
Cl. A-1, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. X1*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. X2-A*, Assigned (P)Aaa (sf)
Moody's Investors Service has also assigned provisional ratings,
consisting of Guaranteed and Underlying Ratings, to three classes
of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (the "SPC Classes"),
issued by Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-137 (the "SPC Trust"):
Cl. A-1, Assigned Guaranteed Rating (P)Aaa (sf);
Underlying Rating (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Assigned Guaranteed Rating (P)Aaa (sf);
Underlying Rating (P)Aaa (sf)
Cl. X1*, Assigned Guaranteed Rating (P)Aaa (sf);
Underlying Rating (P)Aaa (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Classes
Each of the SPC Classes represents a pass-through interest in an
associated REMIC Class issued by the REMIC Trust. SPC Class A-1
represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class A-1,
SPC Class A-2 represents a pass-through interest in REMIC
Class A-2, and SPC Class X1 represents a pass-through
interest in REMIC Class X1.
As discussed below, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie
Mac") provides guarantees for the benefit of the SPC Classes. The
assigned Guaranteed Ratings consider the benefit, if any,
of the guarantees that Freddie Mac provides for the benefit of the SPC
Classes, while the Underlying Ratings represent Moody's assessment
of the SPC Classes' credit quality absent these guarantees.
The two stated trusts are interrelated given that the aggregate offered
certificate amount of $1,224,345,991 comprised
of $1,163,128,000 in offered SPC Classes and
$61,217,991 in offered REMIC Classes, equal the
underlying mortgage loan pool balance of $1,224,345,992.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The four rated REMIC Classes are collateralized by a pool of 42 fixed
rate loans secured by 42 multifamily properties, manufactured housing
community properties and an assisted living, memory care living
facility property. The ratings are based on the collateral and
the structure of the transaction.
Of the four classes, one REMIC Class (Class X2-A) will be
offered to investors, while the remaining three classes (Class A-1,
Class A-2, and Class X1, or the "Underlying Guaranteed
Classes") will be acquired and guaranteed by Freddie Mac and subsequently
deposited into the SPC Trust to back the SPC Classes that will be offered
to investors.
In rating the four REMIC Classes, Moody's applied its CMBS ratings
methodology, which combines both commercial real estate and structured
finance analysis. Based on commercial real estate analysis,
Moody's determines the credit quality of each mortgage loan and calculates
an expected loss on a loan specific basis. Under structured finance,
the credit enhancement for each certificate typically depends on the expected
frequency, severity, and timing of future losses. Moody's
also considers a range of qualitative issues as well as the transaction's
structural and legal aspects.
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity
of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value
ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described
in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various
adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using
a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our
sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted
loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The
MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments
described in the methodology.
The Moody's Actual DSCR of 1.41x is worse than 2021 conduit/fusion
transaction average of 2.09x. The Moody's Stressed DSCR
(using an 8.75% constant) is 0.72x, which is
also below the trailing four quarters ending Q1 2021 conduit/fusion transaction
average of .90x.
The pooled trust loan balance of $1,224,345,992
represents a Moody's LTV ratio of 140.6%, which is
higher than the conduit/fusion transactions rated during 2021, which
showed an average MLTV ratio of 115.8%. The deal's
Adjusted MLTV ratio is 122.7% based on our Moody's Value
using a cap rate adjusted for the current interest rate environment.
Moody's also considers both loan level diversity and property level diversity
when selecting a ratings approach. With respect to loan level diversity,
the pool's loan level Herfindahl score is 32.2. The transaction
loan level diversity profile is better than Moody's-rated conduit/fusion
transactions during 2021, which averaged 25.5. With
respect to property level diversity, the pool's property level Herfindahl
score is 32.2, which is higher than the conduit/fusion transaction
average score of 30.9 for 2021.
Moody's also grades properties on a scale of 0 to 5 (best to worst) and
considers those grades when assessing the likelihood of debt payment.
The factors considered include property age, quality of construction,
location, market, and tenancy. The pool's weighted
average property quality grade is 2.30, which is slightly
worse than the average score of 2.19 calculated across Moody's-rated
conduit/fusion transactions during 2021.
Notable strengths of the REMIC Trust transaction include: asset
class composition, , loan-level diversity and market
composition.
Notable credit challenges of the REMIC Trust transaction include:
the pool's high Moody's LTV, interest-only loan profile,
acquisition financing profile and certain asset-level legal considerations.
In rating the three SPC Classes, Moody's considered the repack nature
of the SPC Trust transaction structure, the credit quality of the
underlying collateral, and, other than with respect to the
Underlying Ratings, the guarantees that Freddie Mac provides for
the benefit of the SPC Classes.
Freddie Mac will acquire and guarantee (as described in the following
paragraph) the Underlying Guaranteed Classes (A-1, A-2,
and X1, issued by the REMIC Trust) and will subsequently deposit
these into the SPC Trust to back the offered SPC Classes. Furthermore,
Freddie Mac will also guarantee the SPC Classes themselves. Any
guarantee payments made by Freddie Mac on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes
will be passed through to the holders of the corresponding SPC Classes.
Moody's rates Freddie Mac's senior unsecured debt Aaa.
Under the transaction documents, Freddie Mac guarantees payments
on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes and the SPC Classes including,
but not limited to, (a) timely payment of interest, (b) payment
of related principal on the distribution date following the maturity date
of each balloon mortgage loan to the extent such principal would have
been distributed to Class A-1 and Class A-2, (c) realized
losses and other fees/expenses allocated to Class A-1 and Class
A-2, and (d) ultimate payment of principal by the final distribution
date for Class A-1 and Class A-2.
Moody's believes that the Freddie Mac guarantees that enhance SPC Class
A-1 and SPC Class A-2 support complete credit substitution
given the strong incentives for Freddie Mac to fulfill its guarantee obligations
under this transaction. The failure to fulfill its guarantee obligations
under this transaction would have negative credit implications for Freddie
Mac. As a result, the assigned Guaranteed Ratings on the
SPC Class A-1 and SPC Class A-2 are the higher of the support
provider's financial strength rating (Aaa, senior unsecured) and
the Underlying Rating of the SPC Classes absent Freddie Mac's guarantees.
Moody's notes that the Freddie Mac guarantees on the interest-only
SPC Class X1 do not provide additional enhancement. Freddie Mac's
guarantee does not cover any loss of yield on these interest-only
classes following a reduction of notional amount due to a reduction of
the principal balance of the REMIC Underlying Classes. Therefore,
SPC Class X1's assigned Guaranteed and Underlying Ratings reflect the
classes' underlying credit risk without credit for the guarantees.
Given the repack nature of the structure, SPC certificate holders
are exposed to the credit risk of the underlying SPC assets, namely,
the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. The SPC Trust will
contain separate pass-through pools, each designated as Pass-Through
Pool A-1, A-2, and, X1, and each
will hold a corresponding rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Class,
including REMIC Class A-1, REMIC Class A-2,
and REMIC Class X1, respectively. All cash flows received
by each of the Underlying Guaranteed Classes will be applied to make pass-through
payments to the corresponding SPC. Repayment of the rated SPC Classes
depends primarily on the performance of the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed
Classes, as well as any payments made by Freddie Mac pursuant to
its guarantees.
The principal methodology used in rating all classes of FREMF 2022-K137
Mortgage Trust except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian
Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology"
published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254.
The methodologies used in rating all guaranteed classes of Freddie Mac
Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-137
except guaranteed interest-only classes were "Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078.
The principal methodology used in rating all underlying classes of Freddie
Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-137
except underlying interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to
Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes of FREMF
2022-K137 Mortgage Trust were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial
Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November
2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
The methodologies used in rating guaranteed interest-only classes
of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-137 were "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution
Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed
Debts" published in May 2017 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078,
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
The methodologies used in rating underlying interest-only classes
of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-137 were "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities"
published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's analysis of credit enhancement levels for conduit deals is driven
by property type, Moody's actual and stressed DSCR, and Moody's
property quality grade (which reflects the capitalization rate Moody's
uses to estimate Moody's value). Moody's fuses the conduit results
with the results of its analysis of investment-grade structured
credit assessed loans and any conduit loan that represents 10%
or greater of the current pool balance.
Moody's analysis considers the following inputs to calculate the proposed
IO rating based on the published methodology: original and current
bond ratings and credit estimates; original and current bond balances
grossed up for losses for all bonds the IO(s) reference(s) within the
transaction; and IO type corresponding to an IO type as defined in
the published methodology.
Factors that would lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range may indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously anticipated.
Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include significant loan
paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance
or overall improved pool performance. Factors that may cause a
downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the overall performance
of the pool, loan concentration, increased expected losses
from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Further information on the representations and warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors are available on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1315716
for FREMF 2022-K137 Mortgage Trust and on http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1315719
for Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-137.
The analysis for REMIC Trust includes an assessment of collateral characteristics
and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of
expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments.
As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or
cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
In rating SPC Trust Moody's did not use any models, or loss
or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.
For REMIC Trust, Moody's quantitative analysis entails an
evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity
of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses
or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the
rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events
in such scenarios occurring.
For SPC Trust, Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations
in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
