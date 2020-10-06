Moody's assigns provisional ratings to new Notes to be issued by Amber House Fund 7 (RF) Limited transaction

ZAR [ ] million RMBS Notes rated, relating to a portfolio of South African residential mortgage loans
London, 06 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned provisional long-term
credit ratings to the Notes to be issued by Amber House Fund 7 (RF) Limited
as detailed below:
....ZAR []M Class A1 Secured Floating
Rate Notes due February 2056 [A1-New], Assigned (P)A3
(sf) / (P)Aaa.za (sf)
....ZAR []M Class B Secured Floating
Rate Notes due February 2056 [B-New], Assigned (P)Baa3
(sf) / (P)Aaa.za (sf)
....ZAR []M Class C Secured Floating
Rate Notes due February 2056 [C-New], Assigned (P)Ba2
(sf) / (P)Aa3.za (sf)
The ZAR []M Class D Secured Floating Rate Notes due February 2056
[D-New] and the ZAR[]M Start-Up Loan [Start-Up
Loan-New] have not been rated.
This transaction represents the 20th securitisation transaction rated
by Moody's backed by home loans originated by SA Home Loans (Pty) Ltd
("SAHL"; not rated). The assets supporting the Notes,
which amount to around ZAR 986.5 million as of August 2020,
consist of South African prime residential home loans extended to individuals
and are backed by first economic lien mortgages on residential properties
located in South Africa. 73.64% of the pool comprises
home loans granted to employees of various national and provincial government
departments which have their instalments directly deducted from the employees'
payrolls, thereby decreasing the probability of borrower default.
The portfolio is serviced by SAHL, who also acts as cash manager.
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited ("SBSA"; Ba1 / NP,
Baa3(cr) / P-3(cr) and Aa1.za / P-1.za) is
appointed as the back-up servicer and administrator at transaction
close. SBSA is contractually bound to step in as servicer and administrator
upon a servicer event of default by SAHL. In case of a servicer
event of default immediately before any payment date, SBSA will
be paying interest on the Notes and items senior thereto based on estimates.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak South Africa economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings of the Notes are based on an analysis of: (i) the characteristics
of the underlying pool of home loans; (ii) sector wide and originator
specific performance data; (iii) protection provided by credit enhancement;
(iv) the roles of external counterparties; and (v) the structural
integrity of the transaction.
The expected portfolio loss of 2.45% of the portfolio at
closing and the MILAN Required Credit Enhancement "MILAN CE" of 15.0%
served as input parameters for Moody's cash flow model, which is
based on a probabilistic lognormal distribution.
The key drivers for the portfolio expected loss, which at 2.45%
is higher than the average South African RMBS transactions, are:
(i) around 20 years of vintage data from the originator's book,
showing a cumulative default rate around 3.5% for the home
loans paid via salary deductions, 4.3% for home loans
with loan to value ratio higher than 81.0% and 6.0%
for home loans with loan to value ratio lower than 81.0%;
(ii) 19 years of cumulative recovery data from the originator's book,
showing that the overall blended recovery rate considering all types of
property sales is above 80.0%; (iii) potential deterioration
of portfolio composition, through further advances and redraw,
with the share of home loans paid via salary deductions decreasing in
the pool; (iv) the current and future macroeconomic environment in
South Africa; and (v) benchmarking with other South African RMBS
transactions.
The key drivers for the MILAN CE, which at 15.0% is
higher than the average South African RMBS transactions, are:
(i) the weighted average loan to value ratio of around 89.01%;
(ii) the possibility for redraws, further advances and further loans
subject to portfolio covenants; (iii) non-owner occupied,
self-employed and top 20 borrowers accounting for 2.80%,
2.21% and 3.70% of the provisional portfolio
respectively; (iv) 73.64% of the pool are loans disbursed
to the borrowers who are civil servants that have their scheduled instalments
collected by way of payroll deduction (historical performance data suggests
that these borrowers are less likely to experience default); and
(v) benchmarking with other South African RMBS transactions.
Interest Rate Risk Analysis: The portfolio comprises floating rate
loans linked to 3-month JIBAR that reset on the same day as the
3-month JIBAR payable under all the Notes. As a result,
there is no residual basis risk between the interest rate on the loans
and the interest rate on the Notes. Moody's applied a haircut to
the portfolio yield to account for spread compression due to the earlier
amortization of loans with higher interest rate.
The transaction does not envisage a revolving period. However,
the Issuer is obliged to fund redraws, subject to certain conditions,
and, at its discretion, can fund further advances and further
loans until the payment date falling in August 2025. There are
portfolio covenants constraining the changes in portfolio composition
due to redraws, further advances and further loans.
Transaction structure: The transaction benefits from an amortising
reserve fund equal to 4.25% of the Notes original balance,
an equivalent of around ZAR [•] million. The reserve
fund is fully funded at closing by a subordinated loan from SAHL Investment
Holdings Proprietary Limited and a portion of the proceeds of the Notes
issuance. The reserve fund can be used to pay senior fees and interest
on the Class A1 to Class C Notes. After August 2025 the reserve
fund will start to amortise to an amount no less than 4.25%
of the pool outstanding balance, with a floor equal to 0.15%
of the initial Notes balance. After the step-up date and
subject to the occurrence of a principal deficiency, the amounts
of the reserve fund amortisation are released into the waterfall and can
be used to redeem the notes and cover PDL. The reserve fund can
be used to redeem the Class A, B, C and D notes if these notes
are still outstanding at final legal maturity. The coupon rate
on all the Notes will step-up in August 2025.
The redraw reserve is sized at 1.0% of the Notes balance
at closing. The redraw reserve is available to fund redraws,
further loans and further advances prior to August 2025. The unutilized
balance of the redraw reserve will be used to repay outstanding Notes
on August 2025 interest payment date.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see "Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the ratings include significantly
better than expected performance of the pool, together with an increase
in the credit enhancement of the Notes. However, the upgrade
potential is limited as there is a degree of linkage between the rating
of the Notes and that of sovereign. Factors that may cause a downgrade
of the ratings include significantly higher losses compared with our expectations
at close due to either a change in economic conditions from our central
scenario forecast or idiosyncratic performance factors would lead to rating
actions. Counterparty risk could cause a downgrade of the ratings
due to a weakening of the credit profile of transaction counterparties.
Additionally an increase in South Africa sovereign risk or unforeseen
regulatory and legal changes may also result in the downgrade of the ratings.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
