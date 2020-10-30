Moody's assigns provisional ratings to new Notes to be issued by The Thekwini Fund 16 (RF) Limited transaction

Madrid, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned provisional short-term
credit ratings and provisional long-term credit ratings to the
Notes to be issued by The Thekwini Fund 16 (RF) Limited as detailed below:
....ZAR [ ]M Class Omega 3 Secured Floating
Rate Notes due November 2021, Assigned (P)P-3 (sf) / (P)P-1.za
(sf)
....ZAR [ ]M Class A7 Secured Floating
Rate Notes due August 2054, Assigned (P)A3 (sf) / (P)Aaa.za
(sf)
....ZAR [ ]M Class A8 Secured Floating
Rate Notes due August 2054, Assigned (P)A3 (sf) / (P)Aaa.za
(sf)
....ZAR [ ]M Class A9 Secured Fixed Rate
Notes due August 2054, Assigned (P)A3 (sf) / (P)Aaa.za (sf)
....ZAR [ ]M Class B3 Secured Floating
Rate Notes due August 2054, Assigned (P)Ba1 (sf) / (P)Aaa.za
(sf)
....ZAR [ ]M Class C3 Secured Floating
Rate Notes due August 2054, Assigned (P)Ba3 (sf) / (P)A3.za
(sf)
Moody's will not assign provisional ratings to the ZAR [ ]M Class
D3 Secured Floating Rate Notes due August 2054 and the ZAR [ ]M Start-Up
Loan, which will increase at the time of the additional issuance.
This static transaction represents the 14th public securitisation transaction
rated by Moody's backed by home loans originated by SA Home Loans (Pty)
Ltd ("SAHL"; not rated). The assets supporting the Notes,
which amount to around ZAR [ ] million, consist of South African
prime residential home loans extended to individuals and are backed by
first economic lien mortgages on residential properties located in South
Africa. [26.68]% of the pool is comprised of
high-LTV loans with LTV between 80% and 100% (of
which [22.5]% have their scheduled instalments collected
by way of payroll deduction).
This additional issuance follows the initial issue which closed in August
2019 and the 1st tap issuance which closed in August 2020.
The portfolio is serviced by SAHL, who also acts as cash manager.
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited ("SBSA"; Ba1/NP,
Baa3(cr) / P-3(cr)) will be appointed as the back-up servicer/administrator
at transaction close. SBSA will be contractually bound to step
in as servicer and administrator upon a servicer event of default by SAHL.
In case of a servicer event of default immediately before any payment
date, SBSA will be paying interest on the Notes and items senior
thereto based on estimates.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating of the Notes is based on an analysis of the characteristics
of the underlying pool of home loans following the tap issuance,
sector wide and originator specific performance data, protection
provided by credit enhancement, the roles of external counterparties
and the structural integrity of the transaction.
The expected portfolio loss of [2.75]% of the original
balance of the portfolio at closing and the MILAN required Credit Enhancement
"MILAN CE" of [10.0]% served as input parameters for
Moody's cash flow model, which is based on a probabilistic lognormal
distribution.
The key drivers for the portfolio expected loss, which at [2.75]%
is slightly higher than average for South African RMBS transactions,
are: (i) up to 21 years of vintage data from the originator's book;
(ii) 20 years of dynamic delinquency data from the originator's book,
which show an increasing trend of 180+ delinquency rate during 2020;
(iii) the proportion of loans that have active payment holiday arrangements,
which at the end of September totaled 1.2% of the total
outstanding portfolio including the new additional pool; (iv) the
current weighted-average (WA) Loan to Value (LTV) of [68.67]%,
(v) the current and future macroeconomic environment in South Africa;
and (vi) benchmarking with other South African RMBS transactions.
The key drivers for the MILAN CE, which at [10.0]%
is in line with MILAN CE for an average South African RMBS transaction,
are: (i) the current WA LTV of around [68.67]%;
(ii) the possibility for redraws, further advances and further loans
subject to portfolio covenants; (iii) a relatively low seasoning
of the pool; (iv) non-owner occupied, self-employed
and top 20 borrowers accounting for [10.35]%,
[9.93]% and [1.95]% of the provisional
portfolio respectively; (v) [32.34]% of the pool
representing loans disbursed to the borrowers who are civil servants that
have their scheduled instalments collected by way of payroll deduction
(historical performance data suggests that these borrowers are less likely
to experience default); and (vi) benchmarking with other South African
RMBS transactions.
Repayment of Class Omega 3 Notes by Final Legal Maturity: The Class
Omega 3 Notes have a final legal maturity date of twelve months after
closing and will be redeemed in accordance with a minimum scheduled amortization
profile. In case principal collections from the pool are insufficient
to meet the minimum scheduled repayments, the excess spread,
the reserve fund and the liquidity facility are available to repay principal
on the Class Omega 3 Notes pursuant to the scheduled amortization profile.
Moody's has considered stressed scenarios with low prepayment rates,
and the absence of liquidity facility in order to assign the provisional
short-term rating to this Note.
Interest Rate Risk Analysis: The portfolio comprises floating rate
loans linked to 3-month JIBAR that reset on the same day as the
3-month JIBAR payable under the Notes. Therefore,
there is no basis risk between the interest rate on the loans and the
interest rate on the Notes. The A9 notes are fixed rate Notes and
the Issuer will enter into an interest rate swap in order to hedge the
fixed-floating rate risk. Under the swap, the Issuer
will receive a fixed rate and pay a floating rate of JIBAR plus a spread.
The notional is equal to the outstanding amount of A9 notes. Moody's
applied a haircut to the portfolio yield to account for spread compression
due to the earlier amortization of loans with higher interest rate.
The transaction does not envisage a revolving period. However,
the Issuer is obliged to fund redraws, subject to certain conditions,
and, at its discretion, can fund further advances and further
loans until the payment date falling in August 2024. There are
global portfolio limits which, to some extent, constrain the
changes in portfolio composition due to redraws, further advances
and further loans.
Transaction structure: The transaction benefits from an amortising
reserve fund equal to [4.0]% of the Notes balance at
the time of the most recent tap issuance, and equivalent to around
ZAR [•] million. The reserve fund will be increased at
closing by a subordinated loan from SAHL and a portion of the proceeds
of the Notes issuance. The reserve fund can be used to pay interest
on the Class Omega to Class C Notes. The Reserve Fund can also
be used to pay scheduled principal on the Class Omega 2 Notes until August
2021 and the Class Omega 3 until November 2021. After August 2024
the reserve fund will start to amortize to an amount no less than [4.0]%
of the outstanding balance of the pool, with a floor equal to [0.15]%
of the initial pool balance. The reserve fund can act as credit
support and cover PDL at final legal maturity of the Notes. The
coupons on the Class A1, A4 and A7 Notes will step-up in
August 2022, whereas the coupons on the Class A2, A5,
A8 and B Notes will step-up in August 2024.
SBSA (Ba1 /NP, Baa3(cr) / P-3(cr)) will provide a liquidity
facility sized at [4.5]% of the Notes balance at the
time of the tap issuance and decreasing to [3]% of the Notes
balance from time to time once the Class Omega 2 and Omega 3 Notes are
fully repaid and the Top-Up Issue Period has expired. The
liquidity facility will be available: (i) to cover shortfalls in
senior fees and interest payments on the Class Omega to C Notes;
(ii) to fund redraws, further loans and further advances; and
(iii) to repay the Class Omega 2 and Omega 3 Notes principal in case proceeds
from the pool are not sufficient.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework" published in May 2020 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1228742.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The analysis undertaken by Moody's at the initial assignment of ratings
for RMBS securities may focus on aspects that become less relevant or
typically remain unchanged during the surveillance stage. Please
see Moody's Approach to Rating RMBS Using the MILAN Framework for further
information on Moody's analysis at the initial rating assignment and the
on-going surveillance in RMBS.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak South African economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Factors that may lead to an upgrade of the ratings include significantly
better than expected performance of the pool, together with an increase
in the credit enhancement of the Notes.
However, the upgrade potential is limited as there is a degree of
linkage between the rating of the Notes and that of the sovereign.
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include significantly
higher losses compared with our expectations at close due to either a
change in economic conditions from our central scenario forecast or idiosyncratic
performance factors would lead to rating actions. Lower than expected
CPR or higher than expected further advances or redraws might lead to
a downgrade of the Class Omega Notes short-term rating.
Counterparty risk could cause a downgrade of the ratings due to a weakening
of the credit profile of transaction counterparties. Additionally,
an increase in South Africa sovereign risk or unforeseen regulatory and
legal changes may also result in the downgrade of the ratings.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating
outcomes announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
